“Needs to Be Fired”: Legendary American Musician Calls for Drastic Action Against Mike McCarthy After Steelers’ Poor Start Against Bengals

The Steelers’ ugly start in Cincinnati had a famous voice weighing in. Famous American musician Stevie Van Zandt, the E Street Band guitarist, called out Mike McCarthy while Pittsburgh was stuck in a 24-3 hole at halftime of Sunday Night Football.

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“The Steelers are embarrassing themselves,” Van Zandt wrote on X. “I never liked this coach. I thought he was terrible in Dallas. I couldn’t believe they hired him in Pittsburgh. There’s two ways to prove you’re a good team. Come out with a good scheme. Or adjust it when necessary. Let’s see if they adjust it for the second half. If they don’t, some mamajama needs to be fired.”

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Van Zandt made it clear he has never been sold on McCarthy. And Sunday’s game gave him evidence to back his stance.

The Bengals set the tone from the start. Cincinnati received the opening kickoff, and Joe Burrow marched them downfield, including a 27-yard strike to Ja’Marr Chase.

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The drive stalled in the red zone, but Evan McPherson booted a 24-yard field goal. Pittsburgh answered with a three-and-out.

It snowballed from there as the Bengals pushed the lead to 10-0, then 17-0, and went into the break with a 24-3 lead. Pittsburgh’s only points before halftime came on a 45-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

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Burrow was the biggest problem, completing 26 of 34 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. Chase caught seven passes for 146 yards, including a 53-yard completion, while Tee Higgins added five catches for 66 yards before heading to the locker room for an injury check just before the break.

This was billed as a heavyweight AFC North showdown. Both teams came in 6-2 on four-game winning streaks, with first place up for grabs. Pittsburgh was fresh off its bye week and a 27-6 win over the Browns, and it had already beaten these same Bengals 30-27 back on Sep. 27.

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McCarthy sounded confident all week.

“We have the chance for the sweep against the Bengals,” said McCarthy. “It is precisely these games within the division that you have to win, and that’s where our full concentration lies.”

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Speaking about how the team has improved since last facing the Bengals, he added, “We’re currently playing very differently than in the first duel. We have become much better in many areas, especially on the line of scrimmage and in the trenches; we deliver much more stable performances.”

He has dug out of a halftime hole before. When Pittsburgh trailed Tampa Bay 13-3 at the break in October, the Steelers rallied to win 26-19 in overtime.

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“Adjustments were made. Halftime’s quick, anyway,” McCarthy said after that win.

However, history did McCarthy no favors on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native, who once beat the Steelers to Super Bowl XLV, had no second-half answer as the Bengals rolled to a 38-18 victory.



