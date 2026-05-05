Nelly Korda Reveals the NFL Team That Has Completely Won Her Over After Riviera Maya Open Win

Nelly Korda has been making headlines in 2026. As of now, she has won three consecutive championships and has regained the World No. 1 ranking. While she is a standout golfer with prestigious accolades in the sport, many may not know that Korda is also a fan of an NFL team.

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“I’ve actually just become a big Packers fan. I’ve just gotten into football,” said Korda on The Pat McAfee Show. “I have my Cheesehead right here.”

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Hearing Korda’s love for the Green Bay Packers shocked hosts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk. But the Florida-born golfer also gave her explanation on why she’s become a fan of the NFL team based in Wisconsin.

“My fiancé he’s a huge Packers fan, and I’m kind of marrying into it. I’ve fully sent into it. I love it. I’ve been out to Lambeau Field, I think it’s the greatest place in the world.”

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The World No. 1 golfer dated Casey Gunderson for over a year before getting engaged in November 2025. According to the reports online, Gunderson was the Director of Business Development and is now the Vice President at Florida Engineering LLC. It appears that Gunderson has played a significant role in influencing Korda’s support for the Packers.

Korda and Gunderson were even seen at the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens in late December 2025.

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“Hi guys, Nelly Korda here,” said Korda in an Instagram video posted during the game. “On the field, have my cheesehead on. Today is all about the Packers. And you know what? Go Pack Go.”

Although the Packers suffered a 24-41 loss, it was just one of those moments where the couple’s love for the NFL team came into the public’s attention.

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As a former wide receiver for Bryant University, Gunderson has a lifelong passion for football. It eventually aligned with his vocal support for the Packers. But with his growing relationship with Korda, even she admitted to becoming a fan of the Wisconsin-based NFL team.

Kordan joins a long list of celebrities who have expressed their love for the Packers. Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Reynolds are also known to be fans of the Wisconsin-based team.

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This comes after Nelly Korda claimed a dominant wire-to-wire victory at the 2026 Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. She finished at 17-under par. And this win, secured on May 3, 2026, marked her 18th career LPGA title and her third victory of the 2026 season. Not just that, this victory came just one week after her major win at The Chevron Championship.

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But amid the triumphs of her career, Korda’s favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers, has not met the fans’ expectations in terms of their results.

A look into Nelly Korda’s favorite team’s recent performance

The Green Bay Packers stand among the top NFL teams who has won four or more Super Bowls (Super Bowl I, II, XXXI, and XLV). However, since the 2010 Super Bowl victory, the Packers have seemingly struggled.

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Following the Super Bowl XLV triumph, the expectations were high. Even though the Packers became the NFL North champions for four consecutive years, they never reached another Super Bowl final.

To this date, it has been 16 years, and that drought remains intact. On top of that, since the 2022 season, apart from the Packers, all of their rivals, the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns, and the Minnesota Vikings, have won at least one divisional championship by finishing at the top in the standings.

Despite that, Nelly Korda’s support seemed consistent. She and her fiancé visited several games at the Lambeau Field last season. However, the Packers wrapped up the 2025 season with a 9-7-1 record, finishing 2nd in the NFL North.

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Heading into the 2026 season, surely the fans, including Korda, will have high expectations from the Wisconsin-based team. But only time will tell how everything pans out for the Packers.