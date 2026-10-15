Netflix Announces Documentary Plans Involving Daejon Love Scam After 2 Dozen Women Cheated Out of $1.3M

Who would have thought a massive scam could become a spooky crime thriller for Netflix? The behind-the-scenes reality of Daejon Love’s alleged scam might soon reach audiences around the world.

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Netflix is making a documentary about Daejon Love, who is accused of pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers player to trick women into giving him money. He allegedly used dating apps to gain their trust and cheated over two dozen women out of more than $1.3 million. The documentary, titled Untold: Wide Deceiver, will explain how the alleged scam worked and include interviews with the women who were affected.

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The documentary is part of Netflix’s Untold series, which has featured figures like Johnny Manziel, Jake Paul, and more.

Love went all out to make women believe he was a real San Francisco 49ers player. He staged fake football workouts and filmed himself running routes on public beaches in San Francisco gear. According to an FBI affidavit, Love built a believable impression of a lavish lifestyle through social media.

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The scam would involve him trying to lure women into fake investment opportunities after gaining their trust romantically. His accomplice, Taylor Chan, used to pose as his advisor. This was a consistently elaborate scam built over at least four years.

“He was either a player, former player, a player on injured reserve, and whatever name he was using, he’d put enough stuff into the media searches so it was the first thing that came up on people’s [Google] page,” Portland FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson told ESPN. “And it was not just the first thing that came up; it was like there were multiple things in there that would confirm whatever he was telling those folks.. … The sports thing was always like a big part of it because you have to have some source of initial income to be an investor.”

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Love and Chan were arrested in Boise in August 24. The two have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. For now, Love has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody while awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2026.

Many in the media have had a lot to say about the entire fiasco. Some have poked fun at the bizarreness of the scandal, while others have spoken about how easy it is to manipulate people online. However, in this Netflix docuseries, we will get to learn more.

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A woman had informed the 49ers about Daejon Love and his scam

Believe it or not, a woman had actually reached out to the San Francisco 49ers to inform them of Daejon Love. Gwen Herndon told ESPN that she had sent a “complaint/concern” form submission to the team in December last year. In the message, reviewed by ESPN, she had informed the 49ers that there was a federal investigation going on, and that he was “damaging the reputation” of the team.

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The 49ers replied back in an email, saying that they couldn’t comment on ongoing investigations, and asked Herndon to contact the authorities directly. There was no more word from the team from then on.

Daejon Love had been running a scam that spanned across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and California. Olson claimed the FBI identified 35 more targeted women during their investigation.

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“It was apparent to me that there were so many victims and there were going to continue to be victims unless a public statement was made and was very visible,” Herndon told ESPN. “I knew that based on how fast he was moving.”

However, the incident only came to light eight months later, after Herndon had brought the situation to the 49ers’ attention. We will perhaps get to hear more about how detailed the scam really was in the upcoming project.