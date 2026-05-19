Netflix Announces Release Date for New Season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The popular faces from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be back on Netflix for a third season. Considered to be a huge part of the game, the cheerleaders keep the entertainment quotient high during games. Netflix chose to leverage this by producing a documentary featuring the cheerleaders, widely recognized as America’s Sweethearts.

The first season, released in 2024, was well-received as it provided a deep dive into the life and routine of the DCC, which is why the streaming platform decided to go for season 2. Now, the fans are ready to deep dive into the world of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders again after Netflix announced the official release date of June 16 for America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 3.

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“DCC SEASON 3 AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS returns June 16!” posted Netflix on Instagram.

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The Netflix Original sports documentary series is scheduled for a June 16 release, which falls within the same window as the last two seasons. The documentary is directed by Greg Whiteley, who is also one of the executive producers alongside Adam Leibowitz. One Potato Productions, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios produced it.

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The third season will have 7 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 55 minutes.

The first season documented the dancers from the start of training camp in 2023, providing an unfiltered and grueling reality of what went on behind the scenes.

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From the first moment to the team audition, and then to actually performing on the field, there was drama at every corner of the series. The first season featured popular faces like NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and singer Dolly Parton. The show’s massive popularity prompted its renewal for a second season, and Greg Whiteley continued as its creator.

Season 2 opened with a simple but powerful message from one of the season’s leads, Jada, a veteran cheerleader with five years of experience.

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“Everyone’s going to say, ‘Well, they’re just cheerleaders,’” she says. “Well, we’re really good cheerleaders.”

With a large grin on her face, she continued, “Show us that you appreciate us.”

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And now, the fans are waiting for season three. While the series was well-received, the exact viewership figures speak a lot about them.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ viewership numbers highlight modesty

While America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season 1 did well with over 67 million in cumulative watch hours within the first six weeks, the second season reached only 42.5 million cumulative watch hours. As for views, season one’s popularity could not be carried into season 2, as it only managed to get 6 million views, which is lower compared to the 10 million during the first season.

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Based on the numbers, a lot rides on the upcoming season. Netflix hopes that season 3 performs better than season 2, considering there was a sharp drop in the numbers. Moreover, the upcoming season’s performance will also determine the series’ renewal for a fourth season.

The prequel series, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, ran for 16 seasons. While Netflix and the Dallas Cowboys want a similar run, it depends on how the viewers feel about the show. Maybe if the Cowboys perform well in the upcoming season, more fans will tune in to the show.