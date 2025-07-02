Netflix to Relive NFL Christmas Games Crisis After Fox Denied Tom Brady Request

So, what happens when the biggest name in streaming goes head-to-head with the old guard of sports TV? Bloodshed. For years, NFL fans could tune in without thinking. ESPN, Fox, CBS… those were the soundtracks of Sundays. But the game’s changing. Fast. And now, a new player is stepping into the mix, ready to challenge decades of tradition. Netflix, with live sports! That’s diving headfirst. But as they gear up for the biggest NFL season yet, something’s happening behind the scenes. A quiet tug-of-war between streaming giants—one that’s not just about games, but about power, access, and the future of how fans watch football.

Seems like Netflix is trimming its wish list for the holiday season. And the traditional networks? Well, they’re not exactly playing Santa. According to Front Office Sports, both ESPN and Fox have drawn a hard line when it comes to loaning out talent for Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL showcase. That means no Laura Rutledge or Mina Kimes from ESPN, and no Tom Brady or Kevin Burkhardt from Fox, despite Netflix making a serious push to feature those big names on the mic.

Still, don’t count Netflix out just yet. Remember, last year Fox held firm. That is, until they didn’t, eventually letting Greg Olsen join the broadcast. So yeah, there’s a chance something similar could happen again. But with those big networks digging in and the clock ticking, Netflix might have to start cooking up a Plan B. And that too, fast!

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.

To fill these holiday matchups, Netflix is turning to some familiar faces. CBS and NFL Network are expected to tag in again. Just like they did last year. CBS handled production and brought in voices like Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, and Nate Burleson to call the action. And with ESPN and Fox holding out this time around? Don’t be surprised if Netflix leans even harder on that CBS-NFL Network tag team in 2025.

Meanwhile, Amazon and NBC have their hands full. Amazon’s locked into its Thursday night slate featuring Chiefs–Broncos, and NBC already has a big Week 1 showcase somewhere else. That leaves Netflix in a tricky spot. The broadcast giants are busy guarding their turf, and Netflix? They’re trying to build their dream team of voices… on someone else’s foundation.

And no, the drama didn’t end with broadcasting politics. Behind the closed doors, even NFL royalty wasn’t immune to rejection.

Fox Blocks Brady’s Netflix Cameo

Fox saying ‘no‘ to Brady? Well, that didn’t happen quietly. They aren’t budging. And honestly, are we even surprised? They’ve got Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt locked in, and they’re not about to let them moonlight on Netflix, even for a holiday showcase. According to the New York Post, Netflix made the ask… and Fox hit them with a hard no last year. Brand protection, big contracts, all that.

So what did Netflix do? They called an audible. They turned to Greg Olsen. Still a big name. And it worked. It might not be the dream team Netflix wanted, but they’re clearly willing to get creative to bring in voices fans actually know.

ESPN’s holding the line, too. Word is, they’re keeping their top talent like Laura Rutledge and Mina Kimes on the sidelines unless Netflix plays by their rules. No freebies, no easy cameos. Basically, if Netflix wants ESPN voices on their Christmas slate, they’ll have to jump through a few hoops first. It’s classic network turf-protecting. And with the holidays creeping up fast? The pressure is on to make something work.

And Netflix? They’re spending big. Around $150 million, if you listen to the rumours, for two Christmas games. But now that the matchups are locked in, the question isn’t what we’re watching… It’s how we’re watching it. With ESPN and Fox holding their top talent close, Netflix has the games, yeah—but the star power in the booth? That’s still up in the air. So now fans are wondering: we’ve got the football, but will it feel like the real deal?