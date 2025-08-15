Netflix’s Christmas Day Games Already a Success Despite Facing FOX & ESPN’s Rejections

The success of the NFL’s debut on Netflix has been so overwhelming that Netflix has already sold out all advertising space for this year’s 2025 Christmas Day broadcast. The streaming giant’s Christmas Day NFL smashed records with over 24 million viewers. Despite a few technical hiccups, Netflix proved that streaming and the NFL make a winning combination. The big question now? Can they keep this championship momentum going?

Following the disappointing Jake Paul–Mike Tyson event earlier in the year, which had raised questions about Netflix’s ability to deliver on big live sports moments, this looks like a good year for them. The streamer has announced that it has wrapped up a strong upfront in the U.S., closing deals with all major ad groups and many agencies.

Ad commitments more than doubled from last year, with growth in key areas like retail, consumer goods, telecom, health, entertainment, and tech. It has already sold all its ad space for its holiday doubleheader. “For our two highly anticipated Netflix NFL games this December, we’ve sold out of all available in-game inventory and have closed sponsorships with multiple partners like Accenture, FanDuel, Google, and Verizon on in-game and broadcast features,” Netflix announced through a memo released by Amy Reinhard, president of advertising.

This year’s holiday doubleheader features the Washington Commanders hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Detroit Lions. Last year’s games were crowd-pleasers – Ravens vs Texans drew 24.3 million viewers while Chiefs vs Steelers followed close behind at 24.1 million. This has resulted in every ad spot for Netflix’s two NFL Christmas games this year already being sold out.

As Netflix announced, advertisers are just as excited about Netflix’s broader 2025–26 lineup, from the final season of Stranger Things to new installments of Bridgerton. But for all the hype, sold-out ad space, and big matchups, Netflix still has one big hurdle for its Christmas showcase.

Fox and ESPN are seemingly reluctant to lend their on-air talent

However, Netflix is facing some behind-the-scenes challenges as ESPN and Fox are keeping their top broadcasting talent for their own programming, refusing to share announcers for the December 25 games. Last year, ESPN allowed Laura Rutledge and Mina Kimes to work Netflix’s holiday coverage, while Fox permitted Greg Olsen after initially declining to send Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt.

According to Front Office Sports, networks appear to be maintaining stricter boundaries this year, with no ESPN or Fox personalities expected to participate. CBS produced Netflix’s Christmas games last year, providing talent including Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt, Nate Burleson, and Gene Steratore. The network will handle production again this year, with the expectation that several of its personalities might return for the 2025 Christmas telecasts.

A big reason for the resistance is competitive positioning ahead of the NFL’s potential opt-out of current TV rights deals in 2029. Networks like ESPN and Fox are wary of helping Netflix strengthen its NFL profile, especially if the streamer could be a serious bidder for future game packages. There’s also the issue of exclusivity. Fox, for instance, has long barred its broadcasters from appearing on rival sports networks.

The challenge isn’t unique to Netflix. Sources say YouTube, which will stream a Chargers-Chiefs matchup in Week 2, may also struggle to secure top broadcasters from other networks. Well, for this Christmas, there doesn’t seem to be any trouble for the team.