“Never Belonged in the First or Second Round”: Ty Simpson Faces Uncertain Rams Future After Being Dubbed “Career Backup”

The Los Angeles Rams drafting Ty Simpson at No. 13 this year was a big surprise; there’s no two ways about it. The opportunity gives him the grounds to learn from Matthew Stafford, one of the best in the business. However, that might be all to look forward to in Simpson’s career, who might never be able to build a strong career. Former draft scout Daniel Kelly thought Simpson never deserved this opportunity.

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“Ty Simpson never belonged in the first or second round conversation,” he posted on X.

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Kelly tacked on his comment to the skepticism that former Washington Commanders General Manager Scot McCloughan had for Simpson.

“I think the quarterback from Alabama is overdrafted,” He said on Team 980 in D.C. “But it’s the position alone, you know. I think, not being a guru, but he’s like J.J. McCarthy. He’s like Mac Jones. He’s a career backup.”

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That stings a little more given the situation. The Rams will be starting with veteran QB Matthew Stafford, who is chasing another Super Bowl this season. He is expected to retire after this season, and was informed that Simpson was being drafted as his successor. However, there are reasons why the rookie might not be handed over the keys immediately after Stafford retires.

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Simpson played just one full season at Alabama, throwing for over 3,500 yards and scoring 28 touchdowns against only 5 interceptions. Most projections had him going late in round one, maybe even round two. Add in that he probably won’t play as a rookie unless Stafford gets hurt, and the criticism starts to make sense.

His college tape hasn’t shown up in OTAs either.

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“Neither Bennett nor Simpson was able to stand out ahead of the other in these moments, as both worked on crossers, slants, outs, and other basic routes, and neither produced much down the field,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote. “Bennett did have a lazy out throw that Trent McDuffie picked off, and Simpson overthrew a couple of different deeper throws.”

Simpson has also not signed a rookie contract. Along with Fernando Mendoza, they are the only two first-round picks from 2026 who are without a contract. Since he was drafted with the 13th pick, Simpson is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $24.3 million.

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Meanwhile, Bennett is quietly building his case. Jimmy Garoppolo’s possible retirement clears his path, and three years in the building mean he already knows what head coach Sean McVay wants. Stafford isn’t taking offseason reps, but Bennett is, and every one of those snaps adds up. Insider Jason La Canfora claimed that the league had “belief” in Bennett having an edge over the rookie, which should spark concern for Ty Simpson’s camp.