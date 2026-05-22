New Heights Show Apologizes to JJ Watt As Jason and Travis Kelce Take Clear Stand on NFL’s International ‘Traveling Circus’

Essentials Inside The Story JJ Watt called international slate a "traveling circus"

Kelce brothers apologized to Watt in the caption of their latest Instagram Post

NFL owners approved 10 international games max starting 2027

The NFL’s push to expand its international schedule has met with mixed reactions. Entities like JJ Watt stand against having to travel overseas to play important games. Meanwhile, the Kelce brothers are supporting the expansion. Amid this, they sent a cheeky apology to Watt with news about their podcast.

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“International game slate is nearing the realm of traveling circus as opposed occasional showcase,” Watt had written in his X post earlier.

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But Jason and Travis Kelce had a different point of view. New Heights Show shared an extract of the podcast’s recent episode, and in the caption, the Kelce brothers sent an apology to Watt for becoming a pro-international games podcast.

“At this point, there’s a bunch of games in London,” the former Philadelphia Eagles center advocated the excitement around the international games. “They have a big hunger to see the game of football played. American football, I guess as they’d call it. I was over in Dublin last year for the game in Ireland. Awesome experience.”

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The NFL isn’t slowing down. Seven international games in 2025. This year, it is raising the bar again with a record-breaking nine overseas matchups.

“We have a bunch more,” he further said. “Obviously, the first game in Australia is happening in Melbourne, another game in Rio de Janeiro, Paris… Kylie and I love Paris. Madrid. Munich. Who doesn’t love going to Germany?”

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While Germany has already hosted regular-season games before, the NFL will make history in 2026 with its first-ever regular-season games in Paris and Australia.

“I like the international games,” the elder Kelce continued. “As someone who likes to travel, it’s fun to go see the games in another country. You tie it in as a full trip. I get that everybody can’t do that, I get it takes away home game. But I like it. And I liked it as a player. But I get it’s not for everybody.”

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International games also mean extra energy in traveling and battling jet lag. That takes up quite some time from practice sessions. On top of that, for fans, international games could mean the loss of their home games. And that might cause a huge upset in the local football community.

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But on the other hand, international games have created an even bigger viewership ground with more international fans joining the sport every passing moment. That’s the reason why the NFL took a major step to expand the international games.

The NFL takes a massive step toward international games

NFL Spotlight’s Ari Meiron recently took to X and reported that the NFL owners have given their nod to increase the maximum number of league-run international games, going to 10.

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The new criteria will take effect in the 2027 season. Although this rule doesn’t include the Jaguars’ games at Wembley Stadium, London.

“NFL teams will no longer be able to protect specific home games from being moved internationally,” Meirov continued. “Until now, the team could lock in two guaranteed home stadium games each season. That rule has been eliminated, and the NFL can now move any game they want to a different country. The NFL’s global expansion push is aggressive right now.”

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The league remains entirely committed to its international vision. The Kelce brothers clearly recognize the global momentum of the sport. With interesting matchups heading to iconic locations like Paris, Munich, and Madrid, the NFL’s international movement will only go forward.