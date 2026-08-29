New Seahawks Owner Vinod Khosla Fires Back at Critics Over Publicly Admitting His Steelers Fandom

Just days into owning the Seattle Seahawks, Vinod Khosla handed fans a reason to be uneasy. Not only did he reveal he’s rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers since 1976, but he doubled down, admitting he still watches every game. Since then, Khosla has faced backlash questioning his loyalty, and rather than walking it back, he’s pushing right through it.

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“Reporters will make every molehill into a mountain just to get column inches to write or video minutes,” Vinod Khosla posted on X. “What’s wrong with admitting my 1976-78 period in Pittsburgh (CMU) got me excited about the NFL?”

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“I still watch their games doesn’t mean I won’t unconditionally ALWAYS, as owner, want the @Seahawks to win and have every edge up, EVERY TIME over every other team!!!! Zero questions!!! At the other end is a set of teams I always want to lose every advantage. But happy to have the sports writer getting more column inches and filling their pages. You are welcome. Apologies in advance for my very transparent style”

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On Wednesday, after the owners voted to approve the sale of the team to a group led by Khosla, the self-made billionaire made it clear that he was and still is a fan of the team that kept the Seahawks from winning their first NFL championship in early 2006.

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“I also happened to come to this country in ’76 when the Steelers were winning Super Bowls,” Khosla told reporters on Wednesday. “So, actually, I was originally, and still am, a big Steelers fan also, a little-known fact, but I still watch all the Steelers games, too.”

Vinod Khosla’s Steelers admission comes with a pretty valid explanation, if you think about it. 1976, the year he’s talking about, coincides with when Pittsburgh beat Dallas 21-17 in what was, at the time, one of the most watched and most thrilling Super Bowls anyone had seen. That win was the second of four Super Bowls Pittsburgh would rack up that decade. So a young Khosla picked a good team to root for.

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And honestly, he’s not the first owner to admit his heart belongs elsewhere. ProFootballTalk brought up the Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf, who was a diehard New York Giants fan long before he bought Minnesota. Wilf once said he’d “always be, deep inside, a Giants fan,” so Khosla’s got company.

All this came out after NFL owners unanimously approved the $9.612 billion sale of the Seahawks, moving the team from Paul Allen’s estate to a group led by Khosla, previously a limited partner with the 49ers. Commissioner Roger Goodell made it official following the vote at a one-day league meeting near the Atlanta airport.

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The deal, first agreed to back in July, only needed 24 of 32 owners on board, and that was never really in doubt. Goodell used the moment to thank the Allen family for years of running the franchise well, welcomed the Khoslas aboard, and joked about their “great timing,” buying in right after a Super Bowl win.

There is one catch for Khosla, though. Khosla has to give up his 49ers stake before this closes. That should happen before the Seahawks open their season on September 9 against the Patriots, a rematch of their Super Bowl LX win.