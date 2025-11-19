Giants Owner John Mara Has Already Made Another Firing Decision After Brian Daboll’s Exit, Claims NY Radio

The New York Giants’ disappointing streak of losses did not end despite making some big changes. With OC Mike Kafka taking over as the interim head coach after Brian Daboll’s exit, the Giants are shaking things up. This could indicate owner John Mara’s need for an immediate structural overhaul within the team. But does it also mean defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s job is on the line? NY Sports Radio host Keith McPherson confidently enunciated that the matter was already a done deal.

“He’s fired, he’s terminated, he’s just finishing out the term,” McPherson exclaimed, while stressing Bowen’s inevitable dismissal.

While the host is firm in his convictions, Kafka’s postgame remarks following their SNF loss did not exclusively pin the blame on anyone. In his first game as interim HC, the former offensive coordinator’s squad came up short in their 27-20 defeat against the Packers. Before Brian Daboll was fired, the Giants were already on a 4-game losing streak, and the former HC’s firing may have appeased fans. But one can’t help but wonder why the Giants refrained from dismissing their DC as well. Answering that very question, McPherson explained why Bowen was spared.

“They could fire him, and the defense will still not be any better. They don’t have the horses. No early exit for Bowen. You’re terminated, but you have to finish out your term,” he said in a separate tweet.

With the way things are going for the Giants, a postseason exit could definitely be on the books for the DC. A brief look into John Mara’s coaching decisions over the last decade indicates a lack of hesitation in making big changes to the coaching staff, especially when the Giants underperformed. However, could the assumed inevitable be altered under Kafka’s leadership?

John Mara shouldn’t undervalue Kafka’s experience as a player and coach

As a quarterback at Northwestern, alongside his time developing the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under Andy Reid, Mike Kafka has firsthand experience of what it’s like on both sides. And now, he’s already trying to make an impression. The interim HC began enforcing change with an iron fist by introducing changes to the players’ schedule. Loss against the Packers notwithstanding, Kafka has the opportunity to make a comeback.

The final stretch in the regular season is his opportunity to prove he’s the right man for the job. Bolstering the Giants’ defense would be one of Kafka’s top priorities, and that would mean working with Shane Bowen and the defensive squad. Additionally, the slew of injuries that have plagued the Giants puts Kafka at a huge disadvantage. Managing young and hungry players like Jaxon Dart will have him teetering on the fine line between reprimand and encouragement.

If the HC turns the tide for the team, Mara and the top brass may be less inclined to bring out the firing squad. However, that is easier said than done, especially when the Giants are set to face the Detroit Lions next.