“Do Your Job Better”: Video of Geno Smith Confronting Cop During Traffic Stop Surfaces 3 Months Later

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith had a contentious interaction with a police officer on March 18, when he was stopped on a roadway in Davie, Florida. When stopped by the Davie PD Officer to ask for registration papers and his license, the QB was not too happy. The reason behind the exchange was that Geno was driving his Rolls-Royce, but the tag of the vehicle came back as a Lamborghini. After being interrogated, Smith made the following comments:

“What did I do? What did I do? Did I do anything wrong?… Why did you read my tag? You just wanted to? It’s a nice car. You just wanted to?… Do your job better,” Smith can be heard saying in the video from the officer’s bodycam.

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The official bodycam footage of the interaction between Geno Smith and the officer was acquired by California Post.

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Interestingly, the information about his Lamborghini does check out. The QB does own the car, and even customized it last year. However, the tag for that Lamborghini was on the Rolls-Royce. The officer also patiently explained to a flustered Smith that this was a standard part of his job.

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Officers often use automated license plate reading scanners, which identify the registration of the vehicle against state databases. This methodology is used to clamp down on stolen vehicles, suspended registrations, etc.

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“I probably switched the tag. We got a lot of cars, and I probably switched the tag on one of them before,” Smith explained to the officer.

In conclusion, the officer issued Smith two citations. The first was for the unassigned tag, which came with a mandatory court appearance from Smith, which was scheduled for April 2nd at 1:30 pm, and the second was for Smith not having his driver’s license on him.

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Although Smith did not seem to be pleased during the exchange, he appeared to acknowledge when the officer issued the citation.

According to the court records, the matter was closed by Smith last month.

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This is not the first time that Smith has been involved in a traffic incident. In fact, according to reports, his traffic stop in 2022 was far more serious. Smith was pulled over on January 10th, 2022, right after the conclusion of the Seattle Seahawks’ regular season, where he quarterbacked at that time. He was reportedly driving 96 mph in a 60 mph zone, and when officers pulled him over, he was apparently uncooperative and hostile. Smith refused to take a breathalyzer test, and the officers were forced to take him into custody and had to get a court order for a blood test.

Smith was eventually legally in the clear as prosecutors declined to file charges due to a lack of evidence.

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Smith had a nightmare season in 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 15 starts, he only threw for 19 touchdowns and an abysmal, league-leading 17 interceptions. The Raiders traded him to the New York Jets back in March. The Jets were the first team Smith played for, having been drafted by them in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

While the resurfaced traffic-stop footage generated significant attention online, it is not the only off-field matter involving Smith that has made headlines this offseason.

On June 21st, officers in Davie responded to a domestic incident at Smith’s residence after a woman who identified herself as Smith’s ex-partner alleged battery.

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For Smith, these continuous legal incidents arrive at a time when his career is at a crossroads. Smith needs to put his horrible season from last year firmly in the rear-view mirror, as another subpar season could potentially end his time as a starter if he continues to make more noise off the field than on it.