NFL Rumors: Aaron Glenn to Give Up on Jets’ Star Amid Large Contract Demand

Aaron Glenn is preparing the final touches for his Jets squad before the 2025 season officially kicks off. Gang Green will have their work cut out for it this year in a tough AFC East Division. Unfortunately, they might have to head into battle somewhat unequipped. After all, rumor has it that Glenn has given up on a key Jets player.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In 2024, Breece Hall rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns in a Jets jersey. Heading into the 2025 season, many were expecting him to up his game in the same threads. However, there is a good chance that Hall could be on his way out of the organization. According to NFL Rumors, Aaron Glenn and company could be looking to ship him out. “NFL RUMORS: #Jets RB Breece Hall is a name to watch before the trade deadline.”

The Jets are making a huge transition this year. New and first-time head coach Aaron Glenn aside, they also have a new play caller under center in Justin Fields. For the past two seasons, Hall has been the man to run the ball for the team. But it would seem that things have changed this year, especially with the emergence of Braelon Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That being said, Breece Hall would still be an incredible weapon for both Glenn and Fields to have at their disposal. Not only is he a threat in the run game, but he is also capable of catching the football. His 2024 stats speak for themselves, as he had 57 receptions, which led to 483 receiving yards and three TDs. He is a force to be reckoned with and would be a great addition to any roster in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This begs the question, preference and the emergence of a younger running back aside, what other reason could there be for this potential departure?

AD

Breece Hall’s potential new contract could be why Aaron Glenn is looking to move on

Perhaps the other reason why the Jets and Aaron Glenn are looking to move on from Breece Hall is his contract. The 24-year-old is in the last year of his rookie deal and could be looking to make the big bucks. While he hasn’t openly expressed his desire to get a new deal inked right away, it is cause for concern.

Hall is one of several talented running backs who came through the 2022 NFL Draft. Kenneth Walker III is another superstar who will be looking to sign a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Those two aside, the class also featured James Cook and Kyren Williams. Both have had fairly better starts to their NFL careers than Hall and have recently signed long-term deals with the Bills and Rams, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Assuming he has a Pro Bowl-type season, Hall could demand money similar to Williams’ three-year, $33 million deal or Cook’s four-year, $46 million deal. Unfortunately, that may be something the Jets cannot afford, especially seeing as several players on their roster are serving out their last year. Hall included, 27 of the Jets’ 53-man roster have their contracts expiring in 2026.

With that in mind, Aaron Glenn and the front office will need to be cautious when it comes to whom they sign and how much money they dole out. It will be interesting to see what they choose to do. Regardless of their decision, a man of Breece Hall’s talents will get paid.