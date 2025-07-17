NFC East 2025 Training Camp Preview: Biggest Questions for Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Commanders

Two summers ago, Eagles camp ended with fists flying and emotions boiling over… A late-practice blindside by Jason Kelce on Zaire Franklin sent both sidelines into chaos and forced an early stop to joint drills with the Colts. At the time, it felt like a spark. Now, it reads like a prelude. That edge, that urgency, carried Philly through the grind of two relentless seasons and ended with a Super Bowl parade down Broad Street. For better or worse, that day set a tone. The physicality was real, and so was the belief. Players like Kenneth Gainwell called it trust. Kelce called it a mistake. Either way, it left a mark.

Flash forward to 2025. That same Eagles team just beat Washington for a title. Ending their Cinderella run! The same Washington team no one saw coming last July. They had a rookie quarterback, a fresh staff, and still managed to shake the NFC East to its core. This summer, they return as hunted, not hunters. And they’re not alone. The NFC East never forgets. It only tightens. Philly and Dallas are still circling each other like heavyweights. The Giants and Commanders might not have the record, but they’ve got the bruises to prove the rivalries still alive. As training camps open, one question lingers: who survives this year’s gauntlet?

Here is how camp opens for each team –

The Cowboys report on July 20 with full practice by July 22. Dak Prescott is back after hamstring rehab. Brian Schottenheimer is tailoring the offense around him.

The Eagles begin on July 22, still fueled by the fire of their Super Bowl run.

Washington rookies report July 18. Veterans arrive by July 23.

The Giants open July 23 but enter quietly compared to their rivals.

Dallas faces more than on-field questions. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku is still holding out. Moreover, five veterans could be cut, including Deuce Vaughn and Donovan Wilson. The biggest concern is Micah Parsons. He skipped minicamp and still has no extension. He is not talking. The locker room is watching.

via Imago

The winner in the NFC East and the entire league, Philadelphia is balancing promise and pressure. Barkley in midnight green still feels surreal. But can he repeat last year’s success? That is a big if. Additionally, new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, promoted after Kellen Moore became the Saints’ head coach, is installing a faster scheme. Whether it fits with Jalen Hurts‘ bruising style is still unknown.

Washington enters camp with energy. Jayden Daniels brings athleticism and confidence. Kliff Kingsbury’s system is built for speed and space, but also mistakes. Teammates are buying in. One emerging name is Oregon OT Josh Conerly who is turning heads with his chemistry with Daniels. Quietly, he might be the breakout Washington needs.

Up in New York, the Giants have too many unknowns and not enough time. Newbies like LB Abdul Carter, QB Jaxson Dart, and WR Malik Nabers are being thrust into major roles. But after a 3–14 train wreck, patience is non-existent. The offense is unproven, the QB battle is chaotic with Russell Wilson, and behind the scenes, insiders say CB Dru Phillips could push for a CB1 spot. All the while, Brian Daboll’s future rides on whether this camp builds a contender or exposes another mess.

Pressure points in the NFC East that will make-or-break them

Dallas needs clarity. Micah Parsons is the best player on the roster. But he is silent. That silence speaks loudest. Dak needs protection. Mims must deliver early. If not, Trey Lance becomes more than a backup plan.

Philadelphia needs resilience. Hurts must rebound. Barkley must stay healthy. Frazier must hold the line. Patullo’s offense must click quickly. Another late-season collapse might bring big changes.

Washington needs development without delay. Daniels has the skills. He has the locker room. But he needs protection and quick growth. If he clicks, they are dangerous. If not, last year’s playoff run becomes a memory. McCaffrey could be a key to unlocking the offense.

New York enters camp with fewer expectations and more questions. The quarterback room is unsettled. The roster is thin. And the pressure is rising for the entire front office.

Four teams, four quarterbacks under pressure, and four head coaches trying to survive the noise. But the NFC East never stays calm. Every year, something flips. A bottom team rises. A top team falls apart. It happens every time. That is why fans stay locked in. And why this training camp might decide everything before the season even begins.