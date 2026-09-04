NFC East 2026 Record Predictions: Who Wins the Division?

The NFC East has been a hard division to predict over the years. It’s the one division that sees the most disparity in the league, and it feels like every season there’s a team that outperforms expectations. There’s a path for each team in this division to reach the top, making it hard to predict, but at the same time making it hard for one team to be at the bottom.

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Each fanbase in this division is filled with hope going into the 2026 season, and they should be. These teams all have made progress this offseason in one way or another, with one goal in mind. To raise the floor of their units. Here are my predictions for the NFC East in 2026.

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Dallas Cowboys

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 21: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 looks for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 21, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Chargers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169251221033

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2026 Record: 12-5

We’re buying into the Dallas Cowboys hype after their offseason. Looking at the starting 22 for this roster, it can contend with anyone in the league. The addition of Christian Parker seems to be everything the Cowboys could’ve hoped for, given how the defense has been performing throughout this preseason. Yes, it’s just training camp clips and preseason games, but the defense already seems to be more connected than it was last season.

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The addition of Caleb Downs raises the floor of this defense along with Rashan Gary, Jalen Thompson, and Dee Winters. Not to mention, the addition of Jaishawn Barham looks like a match made in heaven. If this Cowboys defense can just hover around the 10-15 range in the league, we already know what the offense can do.

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Dallas’ offense last season ranked among the top five in EPA/Play and Yards per Play. It’s efficient, explosive, and knows how to put points on the board. It’s basically the same unit as last season, and with Brian Schottenheimer calling the plays, this offseason is primed to be the motor of the Cowboys’ success in 2026.

Looking at the schedule, Dallas does have some tough games, including Baltimore, Houston, Seattle, and the Los Angeles Rams. I just go back to this roster. If they can stay healthy, this is a roster that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league. The depth is an issue, but let’s just hope that doesn’t have to come into play.

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Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214069

2026 Record: 12-5

Despite winning the same number of games, the Philadelphia Eagles fall second in the division due to tiebreakers. Regardless, this is a division that knows disparity. For the first time in two decades, the same team won the division two years in a row, with Philadelphia in 2025 and 2024. We go back to disparity in 2026, and no matter what, I just don’t see the Eagles winning this division for a third straight time.

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That doesn’t mean I don’t think this is a playoff team; Philadelphia is the fifth seed in my prediction because this roster is still talented. Yes, they lost their main offensive weapon in AJ Brown. But still, looking at this offense, the talent is still there. The additions of Makai Lemon and Dontayvion Wicks are two who can pay dividends for this offense. Lemon can do it over the middle, and I’m excited to see Wicks have an expanded role in an offense.

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It all sounds nice, but it comes down to one man to execute the vision: Jalen Hurts. Hurts isn’t known for playing under center or attacking the intermediate parts of the field, which has limited this offense. Well, that’s exactly what offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will do in his offense, so that’s a dynamic to pay attention to throughout 2026.

The strength of this team is the defense; that’s why I think their floor is so high. It’s a dominant unit led by Vic Fangio and should be one of the league’s best again this season. The addition of Riq Woolen this offseason just makes this team even more dangerous on the defensive end. This is the unit that will flat-out win games for Philadelphia.

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Washington Commanders

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at New York Giants Nov 3, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin 17 after a 1st quarter towchdown reception from quarterback Jayden Daniels 5 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20241103_sns_jo9_00056

2026 Record: 7-10

This Washington Commanders defense was bad last season. The unit has allowed 2.6 points per drive and 6 yards per play, both of which ranked in the bottom five in the league last year. Head coach Dan Quinn knew that simply isn’t good enough to be a competitive football team in the NFL. So, he revamped his entire defense to try and raise the floor.

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The main additions were Sonny Styles, Odafe Oweh, Rasul Douglas, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Nick Cross. Even with the addition, I don’t know how high this defense can rise in 2026. The secondary doesn’t have the depth it needs, and the pass rush still has some questions.

Going to the offense, everything relies on Jayden Daniels to be the playmaker he was in his rookie season. If he can stay healthy, and the Commanders need him to, he’s shown how far he can carry this team in the postseason. Injuries are already impacting Washington, with the team losing Laremy Tunsil for the majority of the season, testing the Commanders’ depth.

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Looking at the playmakers for Daniels, Terry McLaurin is one of the best in the league, but he struggles to stay on the field. The depth behind him was concerning, but Washington brought in Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Dyami Brown to add extra pass catchers to the room. They also brought in two new running backs, Rachaad White and Kaytron Allen.

I just don’t know how high the two ceilings of these units can be. It hurts losing Tunsil this early for the offense, and I’m not sold on this team’s secondary so far, which is why I have them falling into the middle of the pack in the NFC. With games against Dallas and Philadelphia twice, along with NFC West matchups, I don’t see Washington making a playoff run in 2026.

New York Giants

Imago August 15, 2026: Before the game, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks toward the stand in a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The Minnesota Vikings defeat the New York Giants 13-10. /Cal Media East Rutherford USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260815_faf_c04_174 Copyright: xShaquanxWoodyx

2026 Record: 7-10

The team finishing last in the NFC East is the New York Giants. This team is on the right track; don’t get me wrong. The hiring of John Harbaugh is exactly what this organization needed in terms of culture. Looking at the coaching staff decisions Harbaugh made, it’s night and day, though. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will do a great job leading this Giants defense, given the talent in the front seven, which will ultimately be the team’s strength.

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Looking at the offensive side with coaches like Matt Nagy, Brian Callahan, and Greg Roman, it’s concerning. Despite the coaching, I don’t know what the ceiling of this offense can be under Jaxson Dart. Jaxson Dart had limited time with his main weapons, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers, last season. It’s unclear how good this trio can be and how they’ll perform against the league’s top teams. The uncertainty is a big reason I’m lower on the Giants than most.

Looking at the young talent on this roster, I expect the 2026 class to make big contributions throughout the year. Francis Mauigoa, Malachi Fields, Arvell Reese, and Colton Hood will all see plenty of playing time in 2026. The Giants are moving in the right direction in terms of culture and talent. This roster looks more complete than it did a season ago, and I’m excited to see what Harbaugh can do for this franchise. I just don’t think 2026 is the year. Defensive tackle, wide receiver, and cornerback are all still question marks and could be the downfall of this team.

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New York runs into the same problem as Washington, having to play juggernauts in the NFL in the majority of the NFC West: Houston and Detroit. Just don’t think they win a majority of those games in Year 1 of the Harbaugh era.