NFC North Record Predictions: Can the Packers Take Back the Crown For the First Time Since 2021?

The NFC North is one of the most competitive and fascinating divisions in the NFL. After all four teams finished with a winning record last year, I expect them all to be in the hunt for a playoff spot this year.

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The Chicago Bears won the division last year for the first time in almost a decade, and behind them, the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings all finished with nine wins. The North is going to be ultra-competitive this year, and should be one of the more entertaining divisions in football.

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On Monday, I gave my predictions for the NFC South, so today, it’s time to determine who will win the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

NFC North Odds: +260

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2025 Record: 9-7-1

The Green Bay Packers are in purgatory right now. They’ve been the 7-seed in the NFC in each of the past three seasons, winning nine or 11 games with just one playoff victory during that span. They’re the definition of slightly above average, and while some people keep insisting this is their year, I think it’s going to be the opposite.

Let’s start on offense. Jordan Love is coming back with Josh Jacobs in the backfield. Out wide, they still have a very average receiving core that lost its best weapon in Romeo Doubs, and they just paid Christian Watson, who has never played a full season, a ton of money. Tucker Kraft being healthy will be a boost. But this offense, which ranked 14th in points per game last year, doesn’t look like it will be any better this year.

Defensively, the Packers ranked 11th in scoring. But Micah Parsons is set to miss the first quarter of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL; they hardly made any impact additions in free agency or the draft, and I have major concerns about their secondary. Plus, Jeff Hafley is gone. I don’t see their defense being any better than it was last year, either.

I’m ready to eat my words on this prediction. But I truly believe the Packers will be one of the most disappointing teams in the league, especially because their division is going to be so good this year.

Record Prediction

at Minnesota Vikings – L

at New York Jets – W

vs Atlanta Falcons – W

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – L

vs Chicago Bears – W

at Dallas Cowboys – L

at Detroit Lions – L

vs Carolina Panthers – W

at New England Patriots – L

vs Minnesota Vikings – W

at Los Angeles Rams – L

at New Orleans Saints – L

vs Buffalo Bills – L

vs Miami Dolphins – W

at Chicago Bears – L

vs Houston Texans – L

vs Detroit Lions – W

Final Record: 7-10 (3-3)

Detroit Lions

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 stands on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, December 14, 2025, in Inglewood, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520251214039

NFC North Odds: +145

2025 Record: 9-8

Despite finishing last in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions actually have the best odds to win the division in 2026 at +145. That’s over 100 points higher than any other team in the division, so Vegas feels pretty good about their chances to go from worst to first in 2026.

Offensively, we know how good Detroit can be. Jared Goff leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns over the past four seasons, Jahmyr Gibbs has proven to be one of the best running backs in the sport, and they have a dynamic 1-2 punch at receiver with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. This is going to be a top-five offense in football if they stay healthy.

The defense is far from perfect, though. They finished 22nd in the NFL in PPG last year, but they improved their pass rush by adding Derrick Moore in the draft, and they should be much healthier in the secondary than they were last year. Losing Terrion Arnold obviously isn’t great. But I still think this unit will be improved from last year.

If the Lions have an average defense, this team can win 12+ games. My prediction was a bit less optimistic, but I still have them as a 10+ win team, especially because they have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Record Prediction

vs New Orleans Saints – W

at Buffalo Bills – W

vs New York Jets – W

at Carolina Panthers – W

at Arizona Cardinals – W

vs Green Bay Packers – W

vs Minnesota Vikings – L

at Miami Dolphins – W

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

vs Chicago Bears – L

vs Atlanta Falcons – W

vs Tennessee Titans – W

at Minnesota Vikings – W

vs New York Giants – L

at Chicago Bears – L

at Green Bay Packers – L

Final Record: 11-6 (2-4)

Chicago Bears

Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Braxton Jones 70 of the Chicago Bears after throwing a touchdown during the first half of a NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Bills at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250817021

NFC North Odds: +330

2025 Record: 11-6

The Chicago Bears took home the NFC North crown for the first time since 2018 last season, but Vegas currently gives them the third-best odds to win the division in 2026, largely due to their schedule, which is the 10th-toughest in the league and the hardest in the division.

The Bears’ offense, which ranked 9th in PPG last season, pretty much returns all the important pieces. They traded away D.J. Moore, but that only gives Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze more room to blossom as young players. They also retained Colston Loveland, who developed into one of the league’s best tight ends last year. This offense is going to be explosive in 2026.

Much like Detroit, the defense has many question marks. Their pass rush, which was virtually non-existent last year, didn’t improve a lot. But they made some big additions on the backend with guys like Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman to fill the safety position. I don’t think they’ll magically go from the 23rd-ranked scoring defense to the Top 10, but I do think they could float right around that 13-18 range.

Chicago is going to be good once again, but with a tougher schedule, I don’t know if they’ll improve their record commandingly, if at all. I think 10-12 wins feels right.

Record Prediction

at Carolina Panthers – W

vs Minnesota Vikings – W

vs Philadelphia Eagles – W

vs New York Jets – W

at Green Bay Packers – L

at Atlanta Falcons – W

vs New England Patriots – L

at Seattle Seahawks – L

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

vs New Orleans Saints – W

at Detroit Lions – L

vs Jacksonville Jaguars – L

at Miami Dolphins – W

at Chicago Bears – L

vs Houston Texans – L

vs Detroit Lions – W

Final Record: 10-7 (3-3)

Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JANUARY 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson 18 looks on during the second half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on January 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Packers at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260104275

NFC North Odds: +460

2025 Record: 9-8

Nobody is really talking about the Minnesota Vikings because they don’t believe in their quarterback position (neither do I). But if they can get average quarterback play, they could be a threat in the NFC.

Offensively, you’re not going to find a much better WR duo than Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Add in a solid offensive line and T.J. Hockenson, who, when he has good quarterback play, can be a top-10 tight end, and all of a sudden this offense could be dangerous.

Defensively, Minnesota doesn’t really have any household names. But Brian Flores is going to extract the most out of this unit. Just last year, the Vikings finished 7th in PPG allowed, and I don’t think many people even realized how good they were. Now, they have better players, so I expect them to finish in the Top 10 again.

Minnesota’s season all comes down to Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy. If they can step up their game, Minnesota has a chance at winning the division. I just don’t see that happening, unfortunately.

Record Prediction

vs Green Bay Packers – W

at Chicago Bears – L

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

vs Miami Dolphins – W

at New Orleans Saints – W

vs Indianapolis Colts – L

at Detroit Lions – W

vs Buffalo Bills – L

at Green Bay Packers – L

vs San Francisco 49ers – W

vs Atlanta Falcons – L

vs Carolina Panthers – L

at New England Patriots – L

vs Detroit Lions – L

at Washington Commanders – W

at New York Jets – W

vs Chicago Bears – W

Final Record: 9-8 (3-3)