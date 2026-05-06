NFC North 2026 Breakdown: Most Improved Units and Biggest Question Marks For Every

The NFC North is one of the more competitive divisions in football, and it was throughout the 2025 season, with the Chicago Bears taking control late. The four teams loaded up with talent throughout this offseason, all trying to get the best of one another in a couple of months’ time. Like we’ve been doing here recently on EssentiallySports, we’ve been diving into NFL divisions and analyzing how they handled the offseason.

Next up is the NFC North, a division loaded with talent but littered with holes.

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Chicago Bears

Most Improved Position Group: Safety

The Bears had one of the best safety rooms in the league last year with Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard and Chauncy Gardner-Johnson. The trio left in free agency after combining for 11 forced turnovers as a unit. It’s hard to replace that kind of productivity and versatility each player had, but general manager Ryan Poles found a way.

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Imago January 9, 2026: Oregon s Dillon Thieneman in action during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a College Football Playoff CFP Semifinal – featuring the 5 Oregon Ducks and the 1 Indiana Hoosiers, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Indiana rolls over Oregon, 56-22. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_faf_c04_163 Copyright: xCecilxCopelandx

Chicago brought in free-agent and former Seattle Seahawks Coby Bryant as well as drafting Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Bryant finished 2026 with 66 total tackles and four interceptions. He can slide right into the free safety role with Thieneman taking over the strong safety/box role. The Bears’ pass defense ranked 15th in the NFL according to EPA/Pass. That number can improve with the type of athlete and the versatility Thieneman brings to the table.

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Position needing improvement: Edge rusher

This is one area I would’ve locked in on Chicago addressing before this season. The team’s current starters are Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, who aren’t bad on paper, but the unit could’ve used another body. The pass rush as a whole ranked last in the NFL in terms of pass rush get-off with 0.93 seconds and 22nd in the league in terms of sacks with 35.

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Imago CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 17: Montez Sweat 98 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the first half of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 17, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Bills at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250817144

Sweat had over 60 pressures last season, and Odeyingbo had 10 according to Pro Football Focus. It’s not Odeyingbo’s fault his number is lower as he tore his Achilles in Week 9, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season. Chicago hopes he can get back on track to the type of player he was in 2025, when he had over 40 quarterback pressures. That’s why adding another body to the room could’ve been beneficial for Chicago, but the team felt comfortable not doing so.

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Green Bay Packers

Most improved position group: Interior defensive line

This was a harder decision, as the Green Bay Packers didn’t make any immediate roster upgrades. They did trade for Zaire Franklin to help fill the hole Quay Walker left, but the moves at defensive tackle feel more impactful. The team lost long-time starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys in the trade for Micah Parsons, leaving a major hole in the middle of the defense for Green Bay.

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Reuters Football – NFL – Super Bowl LVII – Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States – February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in action with Philadelphia Eagles’ Javon Hargrave REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The loss was felt because Green Bay had a 15.1 run-stuff percentage, ranking 22nd in the NFL. The team went out and signed former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who previously was with new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia. Green Bay drafted Missouri defensive tackle Chris McClellan in the third round of the draft, giving some upside in the pass rush game. For a room that was thin going into the offseason, the Packers added some youth, but veteran leadership that looks to make a major impact this upcoming season.

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Position needing improvement: Corner

The Packers’ cornerback room was light heading into last year, and it’s the same going into this next season. The team didn’t re-sign Trevon Diggs and cut Nate Hobbs. The projected starters are Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard in the slot. The team had one of the highest pressure rates last year and the 11th-best pass defense in the league by yardage allowed per game, but in crunch time of the playoffs, it gave up 352 yards in the air.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602261085

Green Bay made some additions, adding Benjamin St-Juste and drafting Brandon Cisses, but neither of those moves immediately makes an impact. Cisse is more of a developmental corner, but could be a starter this season with adequate coaching. If the pass rush struggles to get going this year, it may be a long year for Packers fans.

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Minnesota Vikings

Most improved position group: Quarterback

We’re not going to get into J.J. McCarthy, but he wasn’t the best last year. This is a Vikings roster that is poised and ready to win in 2026. They needed a signal caller to help them reach the heights they’re aiming for. The team went out and signed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in free agency, raising the ceiling of its quarterback room.

At his best, Murray was an MVP candidate in this league and went No. 1 overall in the 2019 draft. He hasn’t been able to stay consistent, nor healthy, throughout his time in the NFL, but if there’s one coach who can help him get back on track, it’s Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Murray hasn’t run the type of system O’Connell likes, but with weapons like Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison, it should be an easy adjustment.

Position needing improvement: Edge rusher

Minnesota added to its defense this offseason, drafting Caleb Banks, Domonique Orange, Jake Golday and Charles Demmings, but could have used some help at pass rusher. The Vikings had major cap problems going into this offseason and had to alleviate them by getting rid of players. One of those players was Johnathan Greenard.

Imago Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings International Series 05/10/2025. Minnesota Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner 15 during the International Series match between Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 5 October 2025. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-22961-0202

Greenard was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2026 NFL draft and had 131 pressures in his time with Minnesota. The hope is for 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel to be the duo this season, and it’s not bad, but another body could’ve been used. With defensive coordinator Brian Flores calling plays, the need for an edge rusher may not be that obvious, as the team loves to blitz. They had the highest blitz percentage in the NFL last year with 46.3.

Detriot Lions

Most improved position group: Offensive tackle

The Detroit Lions lost Taylor Decker this offseason after he requested a release. The team still had All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, but needed someone opposite him. Head coach Dan Campbell said Sewell was open to moving to left tackle, as he’s played the position before. It opened the door for the Lions to draft just about anybody in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2024: ACC Championship DEC 07 December 7, 2024: Clemson Tigers offensive lineman Blake Miller 78 sets up a block during the ACC Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Huff/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241207_zma_c04_957.jpg JonathanxHuffx csmphotothree331158

The team opted for Clemson’s right tackle, Blake Miller, who is ready to start for the team on day one. He has over 3,500 snaps in college and has barely missed time throughout his career. The entire league knew the Lions were going to draft a tackle in Round 1; it was just a matter of who.

Position needing improvement: Edge rusher depth

Looking at the roster, this team doesn’t really have any holes. They have quality starters throughout and adequate depth across the board. One spot they could use more depth in is the edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. The team drafted Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round of the draft, as well as adding DJ Wonnum and Patyon Turner in free agency.

It’ll be a solid rotation on paper, but if the unit doesn’t put up adequate numbers, then fans will surely ask why more impact players weren’t added in the offseason. Once again, this is a team that doesn’t have many holes; depth is really the only thing they could use in certain areas.