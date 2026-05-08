NFC South Offseason Grades: Panthers Are the Team to Beat but Every Team Has a Glaring Problem They Can’t Ignore

The NFC South wasn’t the most exciting division in football last year, but at the end of it all, the Carolina Panthers won the division with an 8-9 record and made the playoffs. They actually gave the Los Angeles Rams a run for their money in the Wild Card round, but ended up losing.

In terms of the rest of the division, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a mid-season collapse, the Atlanta Falcons were up-and-down all year, and the New Orleans Saints were in a clear rebuild. Now the teams have reloaded and made adjustments to try to win the division this upcoming season. Here’s where each team improved the most, and where they could’ve done better.

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Carolina Panthers

Most improved position group: Linebacker

Thinking back to the Panthers playoff loss to the Rams 34-31, all I could think about is how they needed to upgrade the linebacker position before the 2026 season. They did in signing former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency, who was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press last season.

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 11: Devin Lloyd 0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs out on the field before the AFC Wildcard Playoff game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills on January 11, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 11 AFC Wildcard Bills at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111543111

He’s the difference maker this Panthers defense needs, especially for a unit that ranked 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play. There’s solid depth behind Lloyd as well with Trevin Wallace and Bam Martin-Scott.

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Position needing improvement: Tight end

I still fully believe the Panthers would’ve taken Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq if he were there at the 19th pick. The New York Jets took him, and now, looking at the Panthers roster, the one need for me is the tight end position. Tommy Tremble isn’t a bad starter, but the team could use a more explosive option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Most improved position group: Linebacker

Losing a future Hall of Famer in Lavonte David is never easy, but the Buccaneers did a good enough job trying to replace David this offseason. The team signed Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom in free agency, as well as drafting Josiah Trotter.

Imago DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Detroit Lions middle linebacker Alex Anzalone 34 walks off of the field at the conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions on October 20, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 20 Buccaneers at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251020170

Trotter is a younger player and will need development, but he’s a thumper at the position. Isn’t scared to come downhill and make his presence felt. He’ll fit into the scheme of head coach Todd Bowles, who wants to blitz and play more aggressively. Anzalone and Rozeboom are also solid veteran additions who will see plenty of playing time.

Position needing improvement: Interior offensive line

Surprisingly, looking at the roster, there aren’t many holes. Edge rusher has been a need for a while, but the team selected Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the NFL draft. The rest of the defense is in good shape, and looking at the offense, every position has adequate depth, but one. The interior of the offensive line.

Imago September 27, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Billy Schrauth 74 looks to block during a game between the the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. for Texarkana Gameday / Cal Media Fayetteville United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_922 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

The current projected starters are Ben Bredeson, who’s been a solid starter in the NFL, but an upgrade couldn’t be made. Cody Mauch is expected to return from his season-ending knee injury from last season, and his health could be in question. The team drafted Billy Schrauth in the fifth round, who gives the team a solid backup option, but he himself battled injuries in college.

Atlanta Falcons

Most improved position group: Cornerback

The Falcons lost Dee Alford to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and needed a replacement at the nickel position in their defense. The team did just that with selecting Avieon Terrell in the second round, who’s the brother of starting outside cover A.J. Terrell. Terrell is a smaller corner who played on the outside while at Clemson, but can easily make the shift to nickel in the NFL.

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He’s an aggressive corner for his size and isn’t scared to come downhill to make tackles in the run game.

Position needing improvement: Right tackle

Kaleb McGary surprisingly retired from the NFL this offseason. It left the Falcons with a major need at the right tackle position, and without a first-round pick in the 2026 draft, it’d be hard to replace the position. The team signed former Kansas City Chiefs Jawaan Taylor in free agency. Taylor’s likely a one-year rental and hasn’t been the most productive over the past couple of years in the NFL.

He allowed 20 pressures last season and had 13 penalties with the Chiefs last season. Behind him is Storm Norton, so the depth isn’t the greatest at the tackle position for the Falcons.

New Orleans Saints

Most improved position group: Wide receiver

I’m big on franchises making sure to capitalize on them when their young quarterback is on a rookie contract. The Saints clearly like what they saw from Tyler Shough last season, and they should’ve. He looked comfortable and confident as the season went along. General manager Mickey Loomis made sure to surround Shough with weapons in his sophomore year and added Noah Fant and Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency.

Imago September 20, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: Arizona State wide receiver JORDYN TYSON 0 carries the ball during the second half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 20, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Arizona State won, 27-24. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20250920_zap_c201_100 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

The draft is where the team completely rehauls its receiving room. The projected starters before the draft were Chris Olave, Devaughn Vale and Mason Tipton. The team selected Jordyn Tyson, Bryce Lance and Barion Brown, adding high-speed route-running to the room. It’ll be fun to see this offense gel under head coach Kellen Moore, who’s calling the plays.

Position needing improvement: Cornerback

Adding to the offense comes at the expense of other parts of the roster. The Saints needed another outside corner during this offseason, but the team didn’t acquire any until the later rounds of the draft. The team selected TJ Hall and Lorenzo Styles Jr. in the draft, but neither is ready to be an outside starting corner in the NFL.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Oct 12, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins 13 misses a pass under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley 29 during the second half at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxLewx 20251012_tcs_la1_104

The current projected starters are Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry, with Julian Blackmon in the slot. It’s not the worst room in the world, but the team could’ve done more to add quality starting upside to the room throughout the past couple of months.