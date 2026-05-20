NFC West Breakout Candidates: One Rising Star to Watch on Every Team in 2026

We already highlighted players who could breakout for teams in the AFC West; now it’s time to highlight teams in the NFC West. The majority of the teams in this division know how to find late-round talent, especially the Los Angeles Rams. Some of their best players have come from later rounds, including receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams. Other teams, like the San Francisco 49ers, tend to reach in the draft but clearly know how to draft certain positions.

This division is loaded with talent, but depth plays a major role in how seasons turn out. Just ask 49ers fans.

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Here is one breakout candidate for each NFC West team.

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Seattle Seahawks

Breakout Player: Josh Jobe, CB

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: CB Josh Jobe 29 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to the start of the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602082996

The Seattle Seahawks brought back Josh Jobe in free agency on a three-year, $24 million contract extension. It was one of my favorite deals in the entire offseason, because Jobe is one of the more underrated corners in the league. Seattle had Devon Witherspoon and Tariq Woolen as the primary starters on the outside in 2025, but Woolen left this offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. It opens up a spot for Jobe to start on the otusdei.

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Jobe is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds and went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. He spent some time with the Eagles, but Seattle brought him in before the 2024 season. In 2025, he played a career high 936 snaps, having 10 pass breakups and allowed a career-best 74.1 passer rating when targeted. There is still room to improve for Jobe, as he gave up 540 yards and three touchdowns this past season, but the sky’s the limit.

Watching him this past year, he had quality reps against Rams receiver Puka Nacua, and there’s a reason Seattle brought him back over Woolen. Head coach Mike Macdonald must’ve loved what he’s seen from the young player so far, and with another offseason of development, he can take even more strides this season. Seattle fans know his name, but NFL fans should get used to hearing Jobe’s name more often.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart 10 looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 21, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 21 Rams at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250921096

Breakout Player: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE

This one may be the pre-draft process for the 2025 NFL draft, blinding me, but I loved what I saw from Josaiah Stewart coming out of Michigan. The Rams took Stewart in the third round in 2025, knowing he’d play more of a backup role for them. Stewart played 466 snaps, totaling 27 quarterback pressures and three sacks. The exciting part with Stewart is his numbers on true pass sets. In 107 pass rush snaps, Stewart had a true-pass set win rate of 21.2 percent on the edge, flashing the type of juice he has off the edge despite being a smaller edge.

The clear starters for the Rams are Byron Young and Jared Verse going into 2026. Both are due for contract extensions after this season, and if Stewart breaks out in 2026, he could take over opposite Verse. It’s a situation to pay attention to, but Stewart has the power and aggressiveness to fit right into what Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula wants from his edges.

San Francisco 49ers

Breakout Player: Tatum Bethune, LB

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: 49ers Vs Giants NOV 02 New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 gets tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune 48 during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. Christopher Szagola/Cal Media Credit Image: Christopher Szagola/Cal Sport Media East Rutherford New Jersey United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251102_zma_c04_582.jpg ChristopherxSzagolax csmphotothree438386

Former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh knows how to develop linebackers. Tatum Bethune was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft, and didn’t look like it when he played for the 49ers last season. Injuries plagued the San Francisco defense, with the biggest one being Fred Warner going down with a season-ending injury early in the season. It led to third-string players at the start of the season, like Bethune, to step up.

It wasn’t perfect, but the way Bethune flew around the field was fun to watch. He had a career-high in snaps played with 498 and totaled 49 tackles with 19 run stops. He struggled in coverage, but for where he was drafted, he was clearly outplaying the price tag. Bethune became a starter in Week 7 for San Francisco and carried the role throughout the season, until he went down with a groin tear in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks in Week 18. It was a season-ending injury, and Bethune missed the playoff run for San Francisco.

The 49ers have Warner back and signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, but he enters the 2026 season as a second-string linebacker. He may not see the field as much as he did in 2025, but I can see new defense coordinator Raheem Morris finding slots to sub Bethune in.

Arizona Cardinals

Breakout Player: Walter Nolen III, DT

Imago Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This isn’t an “under the radar” type of breakout player, because Walter Nolen III was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Nolen suffered a calf strain in training camp, which caused him to miss the start of the season, and he didn’t play until Week 9. In his first game in the NFL, Nolen had one sack and three run stops in 37 snaps. He explained why the Cardinals took him with the 16th pick.

Nolen didn’t start, but saw time in the next couple of weeks for Arizona, finishing his year with 15 total pressures and two sacks. His year ended early in Week 16 when he tore the meniscus, which forced him to miss the rest of his rookie year.

It hasn’t been the start to Nolen’s career that he envisioned for himself, but he’s on track to be ready for training camp. He flashed the explosiveness and game-wrecking ability he has at Ole Miss in 2025, and hopes health can be on his side to allow him to play a full season. Cardinals fans certainly hope so.