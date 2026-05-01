NFC West Post-Draft Analysis: Biggest Improvements and Remaining Roster Holes for Every Team

The last part of the offseason is complete with the NFL draft, and rosters are basically locked in for next season. There are some free agents available, but no one who can drastically improve a unit to another level. It’s time to analyze each position group within each team to see which can improve this offseason and which could still use improvement.

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We’ll start with the NFC West, which is loaded with talent. It was hard to pinpoint exact positions on some rosters, but every team has a weak link.

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Seattle Seahawks

Most improved position group: Secondary

The Seattle Seahawks‘ passing defense ranked 10th in yards allowed per game last season, at 193.9. In terms of EPA/Pass, they ranked eighth with -0.17. We know the unit is led by the likes of Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori and Josh Jobe (who was resigned on a three-year, $24 milion deal). Throughout free agency, the team lost corner Tariq Woolen to the Philadelphia Eagles and safety Coby Bryant to the Chicago Bears.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Nov 30, 2025 Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon 21 looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field Washington USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20251130_tdc_cf9_0284

In the draft and in free agency, the team didn’t add anyone mindblowing, but added depth with upside. The team signed Noah Igbinoghene and Rodney Thomas II. They also drafted Bud Clark, Julian Neal, Andre Fuller, and Michael Dansby, who all have upside in their own right. It’s a tremendous landing spot for any young defensive back to be coached by head coach Mike Macdonald. While the core pieces are still there for the Seahawks, the room has gotten younger and offers options if injuries affect the team’s starters.

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Position needing improvement: Right Guard

It was hard to find a weakness within this Seahawks roster, because they’re loaded at just about every position. I debated linbacker, but it seems the team believes Drake Thomas is the full-time weakside linebacker. I ended up going with right guard, with Anthony Bradford set to be the starter for another season.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð OCTOBER 20: Seattle guard Anthony Bradford 75 reacts after a second-half touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 20 Seahawks at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241020025

There’s a reason many believed the Seahawks could be a potentail sutior for an offensive guard with the 32nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bradford gave up 38 quarterback pressures in 2025, which ranked fifth-most by a guard in the NFL. He also earned a 32.3 pass block grade and 55.5 run blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus.

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Bradford has seen playing time with the Seahawks for the past three seasons and has given up at least 28 pressures in each of those three seasons.

Los Angeles Rams

Most improved position group: Secondary

Think back to the NFC championship game, and one area the Los Angeles Rams lacked was the ability to play man coverage. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 153 yards and a touchdown throughout the game and looked like he was unstoppable against the Rams’ corners. The starters going into that game were Cobie Durant, Josh Wallace, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens. The group was solid throughout the year, ranking 10th in terms of EPA/Pass at -0.14.

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Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 reacts after an interception during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 6, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 06 Chiefs at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251006474909

Throughout the offseason, it was clear where the Rams wanted to improve as they traded the 29th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie and signed his teammate Jaylen Watson. The group will also get back nickel corner Quentin Lake from injury. The Rams have added length and can play more press-man when defensive coordinator Chris Shula wants to be more aggressive.

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Position needing improvement: Wide Receiver Depth

It’s ironic to say wide receiver depth after what the Rams just did with the 13th overall pick. They selected CJ Daniels in the sixth round, but I don’t know how much he’ll see the field in 2026. The team has one of the best duos in the league with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. The problem is that those two are unlikely to be available for an entire season, given the reality of injuries. The main backups are Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield, who aren’t bad No. 3 and 4 options, but when being thrust into a starting role, it may be a different story.

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There were rumors of the Rams looking to trade Adams, so his long-term status with the team is uncertain at the moment. Knowing the reality of the NFL and how violent the sport is, just looking at the roster makes the decision at 13 overall even more confusing.

San Francisco 49ers

Most improved position group: Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers battled injuries throughout the entire roster, and wide receiver was one of them. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall both missed time at points throughout the season, with Brandon Aiyuk being a mystery throughout it all. The group as a whole averaged a target separation of 3.2, ranking 28th in the NFL. The team lost Jennings, Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore in free agency, so it was clear the team needed weapons.

Imago TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 03: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans 13 makes a catch on the Panthers sidelines during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 03, 2026 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Panthers at Buccaneers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon357260103002

General manager John Lynch attacked free agency and made a splash move, signing Mike Evans and Christian Kirk to the roster. They also drafted De’Zhaun Stribling, who can stretch the field effectively within the offense. The starting unit is projected to be Evans, Kirk and Pearsall, with Stribling at No. 4, and the unit looks significantly better than last season.

The one concern is the injuries this group may face, with the top three having missed time repeatedly in their NFL careers, but the unit looks better on paper going into 2026.

Position needing improvement: Safeties

Safety was a sneaky need for the Niners, and I’m surprised they didn’t go with one in the draft. The two starters are set to be Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown, and neither had a terrible 2025 season. Thought the team could use a more dynamic body in the box, which is why prospects like Emmanuel McNiel-Warren and Zakee Wheatley made sense to me for the Niners.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Toledo at Mississippi State Sep 14, 2024 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore 18 runs the ball while defended by Toledo Rockets linebacker Lance Dixon 8 and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren 7 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxBushx 20240914_tbs_mb6_223

They ended up not going this route, and looking at the rest of the roster, this is the one position I felt like they could’ve done more with this offseason. The team battled injuries last year but ranked 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Arizona Cardinals

Most improved position group: Running backs

I don’t know if it’s a good thing that a team that’s clearly rebuilding upgraded the running back position more than any other position this offseason. This is a team that had James Connor, Trey Benson, and Bam Knight throughout 2025, and while they could’ve used one more piece to make the room more dynamic, they added plenty of fuel to the fire.

Imago November 22, 2025: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love 4 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. /CSM South Bend United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251122_zma_c04_610 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick, which surprised many, and whether or not it’s the right move, Love brings this backfield to a level it wasn’t near last season. Arizona also added Tyler Allgeier to the roster, giving them options for who can carry the load throughout the season. It’ll be fun to see this play out, but if one thing is for certain, head coach Mike LaFleur has weapons to play with in the backfield.

Position needing improvement: Linebacker

The Cardinals’ starting linebackers are Mack Wilson and Cody Simon; the only players they added this offseason are Jack Gibbens and Karson Sharar. This is a position I thought they’d address in the draft, given the depth, but they opted for Carson Beck, Reggie Virgil and Jayden Williams. All players who may not see much production for this team in 2026.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals Sep 14, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. 2 tackles Carolina Panthers tight end Ja Tavion Sanders 0 during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 20250914_ams_aa9_237

Arizona ranked in the bottom 10 in just about every category defending the run last year, and while it’s not entirely on the linebackers, I anticipated them getting someone who can help in that regard. The team was plagued with injuries last year, so we’ll have to see how it plays out.