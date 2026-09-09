NFC West Predictions 2026: Can Anyone Stop the Rams?

Just like the AFC West, the NFC West should be a competitive division. Three teams will compete for the top spot, with one clear team at the bottom. Did the Super Bowl champions do enough in the offseason, or did one team in Los Angeles have too good of an offseason for anyone else to win this division?

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Here are my NFC West predictions below.

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Los Angeles Rams

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Rams Training Camp Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett 95 during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Loyola Marymount University, in Los Angeles, CA. Jon Endow/Image of Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx JonxEndowx iosphotos416037

2026 Record: 13-4

It’s the boring pick, but how could you not? The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most loaded rosters in the NFL, and their record reflects that. They win the NFC West and get the No. 1 seed in the conference, getting home-field advantage in the playoffs.

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Don’t want to spend too much time on the Rams, but the acquisitions of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson and Aaron Donald are just scary. Chris Shula will have a blast calling this defense and can expect to see a lot of creativity in how this front moves, with stunts and simulated pressures.

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Now looking at the offense, the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, returns with basically the same weapons he had a season ago. This offense won’t slow down with Sean McVay at the helm, so yes, 13 wins for the Rams should be a lock barring injuries.

Seattle Seahawks

Imago Super Bowl LX, Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA – 08 Feb 2026 Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak and head coach Mike Macdonald at end of the Super Bowl LX Santa Clara Levis Stadium CA USA, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xx

2026 Record: 11-6

The reigning Super Bowl champs come in at second place in this division. The Seattle Seahawks defense is loaded and, under Mike Macdonald, will be one of the best in the NFL again this season. The reason they came in at second place and won 11 games is the transition to a new offensive coordinator, Brian Fleury.

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It’s never easy to replace a coordinator, especially one as good as Klint Kubiak, but he’s off to Las Vegas. The Seahawks return the same offensive core with Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the pack. Looking at the addition of Jadarian Price, he should add an extra element to this rushing attack we didn’t see last year. It’ll be a committee with Price, Zach Charbonnet and George Holani, but it should work out.

Defensively, it’s the same unit, no real addition besides rookies who will play depth roles.

San Francisco 49ers

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy 13 hikes the ball during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111070

2026 Record: 9-8

This division is loaded with these top three teams. It’s hard to pick one to get the short end of the stick, but the San Francisco 49ers are the ones. This roster is loaded, but the issue is health. Can this team stay healthy enough to compete with the Rams and Seahawks throughout the season? They haven’t proved they can, which is why they fall to 9-8.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has worked magic with the limited personnel he’s had at times, so expect this offense to be good no matter what. Even if Brock Purdy misses time, we saw Mac Jones lead this team confidently last season from under center. The weapons are interesting this year.

The team is already down Ricky Pearsall for a good chunk of this season, but some key additions this offseason look to make a major impact. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Kaelon Black will all have major roles this season at some point.

Defensively, this unit is being headed by Raheem Morris, who has proven to be an elite coordinator before. The pass rush outside of Nick Bosa is a huge concern, but the 49ers hope rookie Romello Height can bring some juice off the edge. The secondary has some questions, but has shown they can play, especially second-year nickel Upton Stout.

Arizona Cardinals

Imago December 14, 2025: Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride 85 celebrates his touchdown reception during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251214_zma_c04_243 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

2026 Record: 1-16

The Arizona Cardinals should win more than one game this season, but it’s hard to predict where those wins will come from. It’s clear this team is looking towards next season, but they still have to play 2026 out. Arizona should be competitive on the offensive end with pieces like Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiyah Love. With Mike LaFleur calling the plays, this should be an exciting young unit.

Defensively, this team will struggle. It was one of the worst last season, and there were no real additions to it. Arizona will just have to hope they get some year-two jumps in Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, and Cody Simon to be competitive on that side of the ball.

It’s a bad roster with an even tougher schedule. It’s how people view the Rams, but through an opposite lens. Everyone expects the Rams to dominate, and everyone expects the Cardinals to just be one of the worst teams in the league.