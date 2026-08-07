NFC West Record Predictions: Can the Rams Repeat as Champions?

The NFC West is the most loaded division in the entire league. The Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers all made the playoffs last year and advanced to the Divisional Round, making them three of the final four teams in the NFC standings.

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Last year’s Super Bowl winner came from the NFC West, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if that was the case again in 2026. The Rams, Seahawks, and 49ers should all be contenders again, so if I were a betting man, I’d put money on the NFC West to win it again this year.

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Let’s dive into all the teams, take a look at their schedules, and predict their final record for 2026.

Los Angeles Rams

Imago Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Conference Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, January 25, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA SEA20260125802 GARYxCASKEY

NFC West Odds: -115

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2025 Record: 12-5

While the Rams didn’t win the Super Bowl last year, they were close, and they went to work assembling one hell of a team this offseason.

Offensively, things are largely the same for Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Davante Adams are all returning, along with most of their offensive line. But offense was never the problem for the Rams.

The Rams had a very good defense last year, but there was certainly room for improvement. They started the offseason by trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson, the best available corner in free agency at the time. They also made one of the biggest trades in NFL history by bringing in Myles Garrett, who set the NFL record for most sacks in a single season last year.

The Rams are overwhelming Super Bowl favorites entering the season, and it’s easy to see why. Clearly, they have the best roster in the sport.

Record Prediction

vs San Francisco 49ers – W

vs New York Giants – W

at Denver Broncos – L

at Philadelphia Eagles – W

vs Buffalo Bills – L

vs Arizona Cardinals – W

at Las Vegas Raiders – L

vs Los Angeles Chargers – W

at Washington Commanders – W

at Arizona Cardinals – W

vs Green Bay Packers – W

vs Kansas City Chiefs – W

at San Francisco 49ers – L

vs Dallas Cowboys – W

at Seattle Seahawks – W

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – W

vs Seattle Seahawks – W

Final Record: 14-3 (5-1)

Seattle Seahawks

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass during the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125029

NFC West Odds: +220

2025 Record: 14-3

Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, enter the year with the second-best odds in the NFC West and the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl. But after an offseason full of losses, I’m not sure that they’ll be quite as successful in 2026.

Offensively, the Seahawks stayed mostly the same, but they lost their second-best offensive player in Kenneth Walker, who was incredible in the playoffs and took home the Super Bowl MVP trophy. With him gone, Seattle drafted Jadarian Price in the first round, but he’s still an unknown commodity.

Seattle’s defense took a bigger hit than their offense. They lost starting defensive backs Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant in free agency, and let rotational pass rusher Boye Mafe walk. I don’t think this will make their defense fall off a cliff, but they will miss all of those guys.

Seattle will be a threat in the NFC, but I don’t see them repeating as NFC West champions.

Record Prediction

vs New England Patriots – W

at Arizona Cardinals – W

at Washington Commanders – L

vs Los Angeles Chargers – W

vs San Francisco 49ers – W

at Denver Broncos – L

vs Kansas City Chiefs – L

vs Chicago Bears – W

vs Arizona Cardinals – W

at Las Vegas Raiders – W

at San Francisco 49ers – W

vs Dallas Cowboys – W

vs New York Giants – W

at Philadelphia Eagles – L

vs Los Angeles Rams – L

at Carolina Panthers – W

at Los Angeles Rams – L

Final Record: 11-6 (4-2)

San Francisco 49ers

Imago November 24 2025 Santa Clara, CA U.S.A San Francisco cornerback Upton Stout 20 celebrates a win with the fans during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Monday Night Football game between Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Carolina 20-9 at Levi Stadium San Francisco Calif. / CSM Santa Clara USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251124_zma_c04_077 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

NFC West Odds: +340

2025 Record: 12-5

The San Francisco 49ers won 12 games last year and advanced to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champs. Now, they’re trying to run it back with largely the same team, hoping to take the next step.

San Fran’s offense largely remained the same this offseason, but they did make one big addition: Mike Evans. The former Buccaneer has been one of the best receivers in the league for a long, long time, and now he’ll be Brock Purdy’s WR1.

Defensively, the 49ers will get Fred Warner and Nick Bosa back, but history is proof that either of them is unlikely to play the whole year. Aside from their star players, I don’t really feel great about the rest of their defensive roster.

San Fran should be competitive, but their schedule isn’t easy, and it feels like everyone on this team is already hurt. If they lose a few stars, which they seem to do every year, they’re going to have a tough go of it.

Record Prediction

at Los Angeles Rams – L

vs Miami Dolphins – W

vs Arizona Cardinals – W

vs Denver Broncos – L

at Seattle Seahawks – L

vs Washington Commanders – W

at Atlanta Falcons – W

vs Las Vegas Raiders – W

at Dallas Cowboys – W

at Minnesota Vikings – W

vs Seattle Seahawks – L

at New York Giants – L

vs Los Angeles Rams – W

at Los Angeles Chargers – L

at Kansas City Chiefs – L

vs Philadelphia Eagles – W

at Arizona Cardinals – W

Final Record: 10-7 (3-3)

Arizona Cardinals

Imago December 14, 2025: Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride 85 celebrates his touchdown reception during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251214_zma_c04_243 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

NFC West Odds: +10000

2025 Record: 3-14

+10000 odds to win a division are absolutely ludicrous. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a team with longer odds than that to win their division.

The Cardinals actually have an exciting offense. Jacoby Brissett played well last year; they have Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Trey McBride catching passes, and they just drafted an exciting, young running back in Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick. But their offensive line still has many holes, and their defense leaves much to be desired.

Aside from Budda Baker, who in the Cardinals defense inspires you? I guess Walter Nolan has a high ceiling. Will Johnson, too. But he has a long history of injuries.

This is going to be one of the worst defenses in football, so their ceiling is six wins at the most. But I still have them much lower than that.

Record Prediction

at Los Angeles Chargers – L

vs Seattle Seahawks – L

at San Francisco 49ers – L

at New York Giants – L

vs Detroit Lions – L

at Los Angeles Rams – L

vs Denver Broncos – L

at Dallas Cowboys – L

at Seattle Seahawks – L

vs Los Angeles Rams – L

at Kansas City Chiefs – L

vs Washington Commanders – L

vs Philadelphia Eagles – L

vs New York Jets – W

at New Orleans Saints – L

vs Las Vegas Raiders – W

vs San Francisco 49ers – L

Final Record: 2-15 (0-6)