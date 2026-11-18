We’re a week past the halfway point of the NFL season, which is crazy. This season is flying by, and we’ve had the pleasure of watching some outstanding football through 10 weeks. In those 10 weeks, players have separated themselves, as they always do, among their peers.
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While so much can change between the middle of November and the beginning of January, it’s fun to predict what the All-Pro teams will be in the middle of the season. Here are my picks for the NFL’s All-Pro teams just past the midway point.
Offense
Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
It’s hard not to have Joe Burrow as the No. 1 guy for MVP or first-team All-Pro. He’s led this Cincinnati Bengals offense to extreme heights this season. Burrow leads the league in touchdown passes and yards per game, leading his offense to top-two in EPA per pass and pass success rate.
Second Team: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Gibbs is a touchdown machine, leading the league with 11 touchdown runs. Not only that, but he’s first in rushing yards, with 1,000 for the season. He’s helped make this Detroit rushing attack one of the league’s best with his explosiveness and dual-threat ability.
Second Team: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
We’ll be picking three receivers for each team, and this one was hard. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a lock; there are no questions about that, but the other two were hard decisions. I ended up going with Lamb and Watson for the first team. The Dallas offense wouldn’t be the same without Lamb with his 77 receptions and 32.1 percent target share (both top-four in the league).
Then while Watson may not get the same targets or looks as the other two, he’s third in receiving yards. He’s been a big play machine for this Green Bay offense and deserves the recognition for how explosive he’s made this Packers offense.
Second Team: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Tight End: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Some may have Trey McBride here, but looking at the numbers, Bowers leads all tight ends in receiver yards, having missed two games this season. Not only that, but he has 28 fewer receptions this year than McBride. He’s been the more efficient weapon for Las Vegas, and when healthy on the field, clearly the best tight end in the league.
Second Team: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; Amarius Mims, Cincinnati Bengals
You can’t go wrong with either of these options. Williams is the best run-blocking tackle in the league and still is a force in pass protection. Mims has had a tremendous breakout this season. He’s allowed only one sack this season with just eight pressures all year. The Bengals have trusted him this season, leaving him out on an island, and it’s worked in their favor.
Second Team: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
Offensive Guard: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Sam Cosmi, Washington Commanders
These two may not be the first names that come to mind when thinking about guard in the NFL, but they’ve been lights out. Tyler Smith has done a tremendous job since coming off an injury. Cosmi has allowed a sack this year, but in 277 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed five pressures this season. He’s been the lone bright spot on the Commanders’ offensive line.
Second Team: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
Center: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Frazier supremacy! He’s been lights out for Pittsburgh this season, just dominating anyone who comes into his way. He’s done a great job handling protections and opening up lanes for Jaylen Warren this year. He deserves so much more national attention than he’s gotten.
Second Team: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Defense
Edge: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans; Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
If the Texans were a bit better, Anderson Jr. would be the easy favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. He’s been on a tear this season despite Houston’s struggles. Rousseau has been a pleasant surprise this year, having eight sacks and 53 pressures, which is a league high. He’s been the main reason this Buffalo hasn’t been worse this season. Without his production, who knows how many more points they would’ve given up.
Second Team: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints; Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive Tackle: Jeffery Simmons, Chicago Bears; Dexter Lawrence II, Cincinnati Bengals
This one is simple. Just turn on any Chicago or Cincinnati game and look for the big guy in the backfield every play. These two have been in a world of their own, and both could be in contention for DPOY.
Second Team: Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions; Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
Linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
One player who deserves more DPOY love is Warner. It’ll be hard for him to get the award due to his position, but his signature peanut punch is just a joy to watch. Cashman has been one of the leaders of this historic defense in Minnesota. He seems more coordinated this year in the system, which is a big reason why he gets the first-team nod here.
Second Team: Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks; Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns
Cornerback: Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
We all know why Ward and Witherspoon are on this list. They are a joy to watch and have been having great years as usual. Want to spend more time on Hunter because he’s a top-five corner in his league. People were quick to write him off, but my Lord, has he balled out for Jacksonville this season. He has tremendous ball skills, but his back-end acceleration is scary to watch. He’s up to three interceptions and seven pass breakups this season.
Second Team: Joey Porter Jr., Dallas Cowboys; Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings; Jacob Parrish, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
There’s no surprise why these two are here. They are top-two in solo tackles for safeties, and both have five pass breakups or more this season. Halmtilon is expected, but Williams may not be the name most people know. He’s been a superstar for Green Bay, having elite versatility and lining up anywhere defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon wants him to.
Second Team: Jessie Bates III, Jacksonville Jaguars; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers