NFL Announces Broadcaster For Shedeur Sanders’ Debut With Browns Amid Starting Role Rumors

If there is one thing that the league fans love, it’s a good phoenix-from-the-ashes story. And, shaking off the draft days’ disaster, Shedeur Sanders has been checking boxes in all the right places. He’s doubling down on his efforts and bringing an infectious energy that’s already made him a “locker room favorite.” The result? A signature #legendary story is just months away from exploding onto the scene. And now, he has the perfect cameras pointing at him to show off his skills.

As per recent reports, Shedeur Sanders is all set to make his debut this preseason with the Browns. With his first plays being one of the most anticipated, it only seems fair to have a prime broadcasting setup in place. And the league has made a noteworthy call in that regard. What better way to showcase the preseason than the brand that has been at the forefront of NFL broadcasting for more than two decades?

As per Andrew Siciliano’s recent post on X, “All three @Browns preseason games will be carried live on @nflnetwork.” NFL Network is all set to broadcast 21 games this preseason, and three of them will feature the much-awaited Browns QB room. For the first matchup, the Browns are going to the Carolina Panthers on 8th August for their 7 P.M. E.T. game. It is here that Shedeur Sanders will make his debut against Bryce Young and show us everything he has absorbed this offseason. The next week is even more interesting as the Browns face off in Philly against last year’s Super Bowl champs, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. And lastly, on 23rd August, Matthew Stafford brings his team to Cleveland as the Rams take on the Browns.

Fans have been following the Shedeur Sanders saga with enough intensity to give Hannibal Lecter a run for his money. And this intensity will follow Sanders as he makes his first official plays against the Panthers. The stakes are already high for Sanders. The Browns might finally decide on QB1 after the three preseason games. But with the work he’s already put in, many believe his role is solidifying with each passing day.

Shedeur Sanders’ starter stint in the works?

Shedeur Sanders is already proving himself “right”, as per his iconic statement in a recent presser. He’s the last guy to leave practice. And he’s taking all the notes he can from Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett’s plays. And with this determination, the Browns believe he’s already a lot closer to that QB1 spot than the start of May. As Kimberly A. Martin put it, “In that building, there are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter of this football team… It’s incumbent upon Shedeur to do the work, which, talking to the people in that building, they’ve said he is soaking up everything like a sponge.” And he’s not just absorbing, Shedeur is also having fun in the QB competition.

Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.

As per reports, Shedeur Sanders has been actively following the film sessions and meetings in the Browns’ building. He even talked about it recently on his podcast 2Legendary. Talking about the QB room, Sanders said, “The quarterback room is fun… Every day is fun going in there. Everything is real good. I’m happy. You’ve got a bunch of different personalities in the quarterback room, and that’s what it is.” Sanders is “living the experience” of being an NFL player through the veterans. He’s also “asking them whatever question comes to mind.” And the closer he comes to the perfect answers, the more his standing is solidified in the roster.

When the cannon goes off on August 8th, the spotlight will follow every play that Shedeur Sanders makes. On that big stage, if he can put out the right plays, the future is set for him. Back in his 4-year college career, he took a record number of 152. If that is something that’s also been addressed in the two months before the preseason kicks off, we may very well be looking at the future starter for the Cleveland Browns.