NFL Announces Indefinite Suspension for Cardinals Executive Over Gambling Policy Violation

On Friday, July 17, 2026, a source told The Associated Press that the NFL has suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy. Following an investigation into the matter, the league handed down the punishment.

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“The Gambling Policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, strictly prohibits anyone in the NFL from participating in or facilitating any form of sports gambling, and from providing third parties non-public information,” the NFL said in a statement. “Although there is no reason to believe the integrity of any NFL game was affected, the League takes any violation of the Gambling Policy with the utmost seriousness.”

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The NFL found that Gold leaked confidential, non-public information about the Cardinals’ 2026 draft selections to a third party before the league officially announced the picks. The investigation further revealed that Gold actively placed parlay bets on both NFL and college football games.

Franchises closely guard draft information as one of their most valuable assets. Leaking it in advance can manipulate betting markets and undermine the team’s competitive strategy. That is why there is so much secrecy in every front office.

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This sudden suspension halts Gold’s long and successful tenure with the Cardinals. He was heading into his 13th season with the team after the Cardinals promoted him to director of college scouting back in June 2025. Previously, Gold served as the assistant director of college scouting from 2022 to 2024. And before that, he was a college scouting coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

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Now that things went haywire for the Cardinals, how did they react after the league suspended one of their front office staff members?

The Arizona Cardinals respond

Gold’s suspension is effective immediately. However, he will have the right to appeal his decision. His bio on the Cardinals’ official website has been removed. The team is trying to separate itself from the matter as much as possible.

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The NFL’s policies and expectations for all employees are clear, comprehensive, and consistently communicated,” the team’s statement reads, per Maaddi. “We fully support the league’s decision in this matter, which involves a single employee. Our focus remains on preparing for the start of training camp next week and the 2026 season.”

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According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, this is the first public instance of a punishment for a gambling incident after 2023. A total of 10 players had been suspended for gambling that year, some of whom were cut from teams as a result. The league reinstated five of them the next season.

The league made it clear that violations involving sports wagering and the disclosure of confidential information remain among the absolute most serious offenses under its gambling policy. Meanwhile, with the training camp approaching, the Cardinals have signaled their intention to move forward with Gold’s suspension in full effect.