NFL Announces Major News Involving Sean Payton & Mike Vrabel Before Super Bowl LX

The NFL just made a notable move ahead of Super Bowl LX, and it could have real implications for how the game is shaped going forward. The league has decided to shake up its Competition Committee, which oversees playing rules, game-day operations, and technology, among other competitive aspects of the game. While the NFL commissioner appoints the Competition Committee members, he recently added two NFL head coaches with prior knowledge of how the game should evolve.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The NFL has added two members to the Competition Committee: Sean Payton and Mike Vrabel,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported via X on January 28.

Before taking time away from coaching, both Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had served on the Competition Committee. Now, both Payton and Vrabel are back at the same time, and their return signals that meaningful NFL rule discussions could be on the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re also expected to replace former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier on the committee.

This is a developing story…