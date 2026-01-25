NFL Announces Punishment Decision for Josh Allen’s Bills Following Divisional Round Loss

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The playoff exit for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills has a costly aftermath. The loss to the Denver Broncos ended their season, cost them their head coach, and cost some of their defensive players a substantial amount of money. One of them is Tre’Davious White, who’s paying a price for pass interference on a crucial play.

The league has just dropped its decision on Tre’Davious White. The veteran cornerback was fined $14,222 for unsportsmanlike conduct and removal of the helmet at the 5:17 mark of overtime.

The fine traces back to a moment that shifted the entire game. On the play before the meltdown, White was flagged for defensive pass interference. That ruling allowed the Broncos to march into scoring position, setting the stage for the ending no one in Buffalo wanted.

With 5:24 left in overtime and the score locked at 30-30, Bo Nix took a shot on second-and-12 from Buffalo’s 38. He fired deep down the left side, targeting All-Pro wideout Marvin Mims. As the ball came down, Mims and White were locked in a full sprint battle.

In the moment, White made the play. He got there first and stopped Mims from hauling it in near the end zone. However, flags came flying. Officials ruled defensive pass interference, handing Buffalo a 30-yard penalty. Just like that, Bronco Country had first-and-goal at the 8.

And White could not accept the call at that moment. As he argued with line judge Rusty Baynes, his frustration boiled over. He slammed his helmet to the turf in front of the official, drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty. That extra mistake moved the ball again, this time down to the 5. Finally, Denver shut the door. Nix kneeled on the next snap, lining things up perfectly. From there, Lutz stepped in and calmly drilled the 23-yard field goal straight through the uprights.

In fact, not just White, but Joey Bosa was also fined $17,389 for a late hit on Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix. And just like that, the Broncos celebrated while Josh Allen and the Bills Mafia replayed one call that changed everything.

Josh Allen was heartbroken after the loss

While overtime opened with hope for the Bills, that feeling vanished fast. Buffalo smartly deferred and watched the Broncos sputter on their first extra-period drive. That gave Josh Allen the ball and a clear shot to steal it. However, on a serious attempt downfield, chaos followed. Brandon Cooks fought for the catch, but Ja’Quan McMillan ripped it away, sealing a wild interception that flipped the mood instantly.

Moments later, the script turned cruel. Bo Nix took over with Bronco Country buzzing in the Mile High City. As the drive unfolded, the Bills’ defense could not escape the flags. Two defensive pass interference calls moved the ball, with the most damaging coming against Tre’Davious White. As mentioned, that set up Wil Lutz for a simple kick to end it.

As the game ended, Allen was sitting at the dugout, heartbroken, covering his face. He even broke down in tears during the post-game press conference.

“It’s extremely difficult,” Allen said in the post-game.

Still, Allen had already done his part to extend the night. Earlier, with under a minute left in regulation, he led a clutch drive to put Matt Prater in range for a 50-yard field goal. The reigning NFL MVP finished 25-for-39 for 283 yards and three touchdowns and added 66 rushing yards. Yet two interceptions and two lost fumbles loomed large, including a brutal mistake before halftime that handed Denver free points.

Ultimately, the ending felt painfully familiar. Buffalo’s run stops short of the Super Bowl once again, and the loss drops Allen to 0-7 in overtime games. For the Bills Mafia, that number hurts almost as much as the way this one ended.