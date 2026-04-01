NFL Approves Triple Change to Bylaws; Lays Down New Mechanism for Correcting Referee Calls In 2026 Rule Changes

Essentials Inside The Story The NFL pushed through some changes

A tweak in timing and player management could shift how rosters and injuries are handled behind the scenes

One new rule stands out above all

The NFL has introduced several interesting bylaws before the upcoming season. The NFL held the 2026 Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Like always, several rules, bylaws, and proposals were discussed during the meeting. Ultimately, the Competition Committee approved changes to three bylaws. It was a tedious process that required the participation of all the franchises. But thankfully, these changes will take effect from the beginning of the new season and are believed to be beneficial to the clubs.

According to the first approved bylaw, the league office can modify the procedures, related dates, and deadlines to reduce the roster to 53 players to accommodate an international game scheduled for Week 1. It amended Article XVII, Section 17.1 of the Constitution and Bylaws.

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The second bylaw amended Article XVII, Section 18.1 (B) of the Constitution and Bylaws. Based on the approved bylaw, the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend will be considered business days. This change allows the 24-hour waiver window for players to begin on those days, instead of being delayed until Monday.

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The bylaw’s provisions will supply the teams with personnel notices during the first weekend after rosters are reduced to 53 players.

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The third bylaw permits players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) to begin a 21-day practice period after the team’s second game. Initially, it was four games, but now it has been reduced to two.

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The team cannot add them to the active roster until they have missed four games, even though they can return to practice early.

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These amendments took time and lots of effort. First, all the playing rules, bylaws, and resolution proposals are sent to the 32 NFL franchises to be reviewed ahead of the Annual League Meeting. To adopt a new rule, 24-of-32 NFL teams need to support it.

The voting took place during the Annual League Meeting, which was scheduled to begin on March 29 in Phoenix. Finally, after the NFL’s Competition Committee had a good look, they approved these three bylaws. However, these are not the only changes ahead of the new season.

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Team personnel can now ask referees to review uncalled fouls

The 2026 NFL season will have a plethora of new rules. But the most exciting change is the new rule allowing team personnel to directly approach referees about an uncalled decision. Whenever the referees miss a flagrant football act or a non-football act, the respective team personnel may consult with the on-field officials. It reduces the chances of errors in the game.

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“NFL owners have approved the rule change allowing league personnel to consult with on-field officials regarding flagrant football acts and non-football acts that aren’t called on the field and could lead to disqualification, sources tell The Athletic,” reported Dianna Russini on X.

There were several incidents of players committing fouls during the game, but the officials failed to notice them. The NFL fines them, even though they do not receive a penalty. Last December, the Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall stepped on the Los Angeles Rams‘ guard Kevin Dotson. He received a one-game suspension and was fined approximately $87,700, but received no in-game penalty.

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In September, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made an obscene groin gesture to the Philadelphia Eagles’ dugout. He was fined $14,491 without any penalty.

From now on, it will change. Whenever a team feels that personnel have wronged them, they can consult the officials. Then the officials will decide whether to penalize the player or not.

The rule is somewhat similar to the Video Assistant Referee in soccer, which allows the referee to re-check his decisions. It seems like a moral decision to reduce issues related to unsportsmanlike conduct during games. With these many new rules, it remains to be seen how the upcoming season will shape up.