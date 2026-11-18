As we pass the halfway point of the 2026 NFL season, award season is starting to heat up, and it’s not just the MVP race. Actually, the MVP race is one of the biggest blowouts at the moment, with Joe Burrow running away with it. But that could change at any moment. All it takes is one bad game or, God forbid, one injury, to shake things up.

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Now that we’re over halfway through the season, let’s take a look at what the award races look like and who is leading each category.

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Remember, these are not predictions. This is just who has the best odds to win a given award on DraftKings.

MVP: Joe Burrow

Icon Sportswire CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104129

As expected, Joe Burrow is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP award, and it’s not particularly close. It’s not often you see someone at minus odds this early in the season, but it speaks to just how dominant he’s been. Burrow is up to 30 touchdowns on the year, is on pace for well over 5,000 total yards of offense, and is on pace to break the single-season completion percentage record. Meanwhile, nobody else in the league has more than 24 touchdowns. He’s been by far the best quarterback in football this year, but that could change quickly.

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Here are the top five favorites to win the MVP according to DraftKings:

Joe Burrow -115 Josh Allen +350 Brock Purdy +425 Trevor Lawrence +500 Patrick Mahomes +18000

Of course, Josh Allen and Brock Purdy are second and third, respectively. They’ve both been fantastic this year and are leading the two best teams in football (at least record-wise), but they don’t quite have the same numbers as Burrow.

Then there’s Trevor Lawrence in fourth, who also doesn’t have the numbers to match Burrow, but right now, the Jaguars are absolutely dominating opponents, and it’s because he’s playing some of the best football of his career.

Finally, in a distant fifth, we have Patrick Mahomes. He had a bit of a slump in the middle of the year, not scoring a touchdown for two straight weeks, but over his last three games he has reinserted himself into the MVP conversation with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Can anyone catch Burrow? Right now, it doesn’t look like it.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs

Icon Sportswire INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs 0 runs the ball for a gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214299

I was a bit shocked to see Jahmyr Gibbs leading the Offensive Player of the Year race. Not because he’s been playing bad – he’s been fantastic – but because Jaxon Smith-Njigba is on pace for a historic season. JSN is currently on pace to finish with 134 receptions, 2,051 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns, but to be fair to Gibbs, he’s on track for 1,889 rushing yards, 725 receiving yards (2,614 total), and 25 touchdowns. Both guys are very deserving of the award, and they’re hardly separated by anything odds-wise.

Here are the top five favorites to win the Offensive Player of the Year award:

Jahmyr Gibbs +100 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +125 Kenneth Walker +1400 Ja’Marr Chase +2000 Bijan Robinson +2500

Kenneth Walker is surprisingly far off Gibbs and JSN in odds, considering the year he’s had, but he did miss this past week with an injury, which will certainly hurt his chances in this race. He’s in a tier of his own, as Ja’Marr Chase, who is heating up at the right time, and Bijan Robinson, who is cooling off at the wrong time, are pretty far behind him at +2000 and +2500, respectively.

It feels like this race will come down to Gibbs and JSN. If Smith-Njigba is the first receiver to break 2,000 yards, it would be hard not to give it to him, but you could say the same if Gibbs breaks the scrimmage yards record.

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson Jr.

Zuma January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 enters the field during pregame introductions prior to the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_100 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

The Defensive Player of the Year race should be a very good one. Will Anderson Jr. is currently leading at +120 odds, which feels right considering he’s leading the league in sacks with 10.5, but I think there will be a few others that make it very interesting.

Here are the top five favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award:

Will Anderson Jr. +120 Dallas Turner +350 Jeffery Simmons +750 Fred Warner +750 T.J. Watt +1500

Dallas Turner has been on fire this year, logging 45 pressures and 8.0 sacks while being arguably the best player on the best defense in the NFL. But he’s not the only other edge rusher who could make it interesting. T.J. Watt is up to 7.5 sacks on the year, but even among those not listed, Chase Young, Andrew Van Ginkel, Carl Granderson, and Greg Rousseau all have a shot if they keep their form up.

Then there’s Jeffery Simmons, who is in a league of his own when it comes to defensive tackles. He has 29 pressures and 6.0 sacks on the year, but he’s also a terrific run defender, and now that he’s on a Super Bowl-contending team, he’ll get the credit he deserves.

The DPOY race could end up being the closest of them all.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Fernando Mendoza

Zuma August 20, 2026: Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 throws a pass during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20260820_faf_c04_020 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

It’s a bit crazy to me that Fernando Mendoza has started one game and is the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that just shows you how underwhelming this class is. Nobody has stood out yet, but that should make the ending to this race quite interesting.

Here are the top five favorites to win the Offensive Player of the Year award:

Fernando Mendoza +230 KC Concepcion +550 Jonah Coleman +550 Carnell Tate +750 Denzel Boston +850

KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have both played well this year, eclipsing the 450-yard mark with multiple touchdowns, but they haven’t blown anyone away. Carnell Tate has also thrown his hat in the ring after a slow start and is up to 413 yards and one touchdown on the season, but again, nothing crazy. And then there’s Jonah Coleman, who has helped revive the Broncos’ offense the past few weeks, but doesn’t have a huge body of work.

I actually love Jordyn Tyson at +1800 right now. He looks like the best rookie, even with a two-game sample size, and if he’s able to put up something like 600-700 yards and a few touchdowns in 10 games this season, there’s no reason he can’t take it home. I was able to get him over a month ago at +7500, and I feel great about it.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Arvell Reese

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 08: New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese 52 looks on during the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 8, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 08 Giants vs Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261108109

Arvell Reese is starting to run away with the Defensive Rookie of the Year race, and I don’t know if he’s going to slow down. Reese hasn’t just been one of the best rookie defenders in football; he’s been one of the best defenders in football, period. Through his first nine games, he’s racked up 81 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception while forcing 35 stops. He’s been everything New York could’ve hoped for and more as a rookie. But as I said in the opening, it can change in an instant.

Here are the top five favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award:

Arvell Reese -145 David Bailey +320 Sonny Styles +950 Gabe Jacas +1200 Jacob Rodriguez +1800

David Bailey is probably the only other player with a realistic chance to win DROY. He’s up to 32 pressures, 18 hurries, and 7.5 sacks on the season, but he hasn’t been great against the run, and over a third of his production came in one game against Cleveland.

Sonny Styles also has a case with 80 tackles, one forced fumble, one pick, and one sack, but he hasn’t had quite the same impact as Reese while putting up worse numbers.

It’s Reese’s race to lose through 10 weeks.