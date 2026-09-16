NFL Backup QBs Shine in Week 1 as Drew Lock and Carson Wentz Step Up

We all know how valuable the quarterback position is to an NFL team. If the main guy goes down, panic ensues. Just ask Cincinnati or Denver fans from last season. When Joe Burrow went down, the season was essentially over in the minds of Cincinnati fans. When Bo Nix went down right before the AFC Championship game, many believed New England had an easy path to the Super Bowl, and they made it.

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But when guys step up as the backup, fans love them. For San Francisco last season, Mac Jones came in for Brock Purdy for a couple of weeks, keeping the team afloat and even winning key games for the team. Jones kept the franchise in playoff contention and was a big reason the team made the playoffs in 2025.

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Fans never want to see their starting quarterback go down, especially in Week 1 of the NFL season. Unfortunately, some fanbases did. But there were two performances that shone above the rest. It’s just like the saying, “stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.” These two individuals did just that and led their teams when their number was called.

Drew Lock – Seattle Seahawks

Imago Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the Super Bowl ceremony beforehand, Lumen Field buzzed with excitement. The Seattle Seahawks got the ball first, allowing them to strike first. A touchdown would take the roof off the place. Five plays in, tragedy. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked on a third down, limping off to the sideline. Just moments into the season, Seattle was down its starting quarterback. It was later revealed to be a soft-tissue injury, but Darnold was out for the rest of the game against New England.

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Enter Drew Lock.

Lock has been a journeyman since entering the NFL. A former second-round pick by Denver, he’s had stops in Denver, Seattle, New York, and then Seattle again. Lock has seen a lot, but grown a lot through his years in the NFL. While it’s not ideal, he’s exactly what you want from a backup quarterback. Someone who’s seen a lot, but is confident enough to run the offense.

Against New England, Lock went 16-for-22, 187 yards, and threw one touchdown pass in a 13-10 win. Compared to the entire league, Lock was sixth in EPA/Play and ninth in yards per attempt. It wasn’t pretty the entire time, but Lock operated the offense confidently and, most importantly, didn’t turn the ball over.

Lock understands what type of defense he has up in Seattle. A Super Bowl-winning defense and a unit that can create chaos. They certainly did, forcing New England quarterback Drake Maye into three interceptions. All Lock had to do was not lose the turnover battle, which is what he did. He was able to find Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 45-yard touchdown, which was the offensive play of the day for Seattle.

Darnold is not expected to be sidelined long-term, but there is no timetable for his return.

Carson Wentz – Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 19: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz 11 looks to pass the ball during the first half of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on October 19th, 2025, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 19 Eagles at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251019024

The quarterback has been a major point of discussion for the Minnesota Vikings this entire offseason. Kyler Murray this, JJ McCarthy that. Well, when Murray went down with an injury early against Green Bay due to a concussion, it wasn’t McCarthy who came in to save the day; it was long-time NFL veteran Carson Wentz, who was the team’s backup over McCarthy.

Wentz went 12-for-19, 133 yards, and threw three touchdowns, including two to star receiver Justin Jefferson. Wentz has seen it all in his career. From going to an MVP favorite in 2017 in Philadelphia, to being run out of the city just a couple of years later. He’s had stops in Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Washington, Los Angeles, Kansas City, and now Minnesota.

Throughout that time, he’s been primarily a backup, with his last season with more than three starts coming in 2022, when he went 2-5 as the starter.

It’s his second year in the Kevin O’Connell scheme, and he operated it to perfection against Green Bay. One thing about backup quarterbacks is you don’t want them making mistakes; they just have to run the offense and make the big throws when needed. Wentz did that. Zero turnovers and just operated the scheme to perfection. It allowed the ferocious Vikings defense to take over the game and helped Minnesota win 39-22 over Green Bay.

Murray is in concussion protocol, which means he’s likely to miss at least 2-4 weeks. Wentz has already proved he can lead the offense, and by taking snaps in practice as the starter, the continuity will only improve.