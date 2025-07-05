NFL Banning Key Play Will Derail Buccaneers UDFA Rookie’s Career as Shilo Sanders Could Be Cut

Just like Shilo Sanders, another new defensive player is a unicorn. He’s also a gamble. The former Florida Gators defensive tackle signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent this spring, weighing in at a staggering 464 pounds, the heaviest player in modern NFL history. Yes! We are talking about none other than the nose tackle, Desmond Watson. But the twist is: his shot at making the Bucs’ roster may hinge on something that has nothing to do with his college tape.

It depends on whether or not the league bans the tush push. Shilo Sanders’ teammate, Watson’s path to Sundays might just ride on whether the league decides to ban it before September. “Do you think Desmond Watson’s roster spot depends on whether or not the tush push is banned?” PFF’s Sam Monson asked on the July 4 episode of the Check The Mic podcast with Steve Palazzolo.

His co-host, Steve Palazzolo, didn’t hesitate, “Maybe Week 4. He’s got to make it to Week 4 for the Eagles.” That’s the kind of dilemma Watson is dealing with. If the NFL eliminates that play style entirely, Watson’s utility will dip hard. While Watson isn’t new to managing his weight, he needs to hit the right weight now. Else, it could get very late!

“He came into college over 400 (pounds),” Palazzolo noted. “Then went up to 464. I think he was around 410 right off the bat.” Now, he’s already back down into the 430s, reportedly shedding 25-30 pounds this offseason. Still, there’s uncertainty about the final target weight.

“They’re probably aiming for 400,” Palazzolo speculated. “I don’t think he’s going to carry at 350, but there’s no way he should be anywhere near 460.” Monson doubled down. “If you can lose it that easily, I think we should be looking for a number that begins with a three. I don’t think your starting number should be a four.” Moreover, there were talks of putting him on Ozempic to lose those extra pounds.

“If tush push is not banned, Watson’s going to slow that thing down,” Monson predicted. “Watson, right up the middle against that.” They brought him in with that vision in mind. But if the play’s gone? Then the need for a one-snap, 430-pound answer might vanish with it. Besides this, while speaking of undrafted free agents, there’s one more name that grabs headlines. Deion Sanders‘ son, Shilo Sanders, whose position, too, is uncertain!

Shilo Sanders struggling to retain his spot on the Buccaneers roster

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gunning for a serious postseason push in 2025, and general manager Jason Licht has been aggressive about building a contender. While he fortified both sides of the ball through free agency and the draft, the smallest roster battles have begun to take shape.

According to Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds, Sanders may already be falling behind in the safety room pecking order. “I think it’s an uphill climb right now,” Reynolds wrote. The reason? The numbers and the money just aren’t working in Sanders’ favor.

The Bucs are likely to carry four, maybe five safeties into the season. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are locked in as starters. Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather are experienced rotational players who know Todd Bowles’ system inside out. That leaves one possible spot, and for now, J.J. Roberts seems to have the inside track.

To be clear, Shilo Sanders hasn’t done anything wrong. He’s been steady, focused, and productive in offseason workouts. But sometimes, roster decisions come down to more than effort and attitude. Fit, scheme familiarity, investment, and timing. And right now, Roberts checks more of those boxes than Sanders.

For a player whose name carries weight off the field, the next few weeks will be all about proving he belongs on it.