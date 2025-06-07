NFL Blocked Lamar Jackson From Making More Money Off Fully-Guaranteed Contracts: Report

NFL contracts often stir headlines, but none did quite like Lamar Jackson’s saga. Remember, back in 2023, the drama hit a peak when Jackson, with no agent by his side, took matters into his own hands while negotiating a deal with the Ravens. What followed was a nail-biting standoff, and then on March 27, Lamar Jackson shook the NFL world with a single tweet, revealing he had asked for a trade from the Ravens. The reason? As he put it, “The Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value.” While critics questioned his far-from-traditional methods, Jackson stood by his decision not to hire an agent.

Back then, Jackson made headlines by signing a five-year back in 2023, $260 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. At the time, it set a new record in the NFL. The deal meant Jackson would stay with the Ravens until 2027 and hit free agency in 2028. He had chosen to represent himself in negotiations, relying on the NFLPA and his mother instead of a traditional agent. However, new developments suggest Jackson might have left more money on the table.

According to recent reports, a hidden grievance may have had far-reaching consequences. A post on X from Pro Football Talk hinted at a deeper issue. It stated, “Months later, the NFL and NFLPA continue to hide a 61-page grievance ruling that found evidence of collusion regarding the failure to give fully-guaranteed contracts to certain quarterbacks, including Lamar Jackson.”

The grievance in question accused the league of discouraging fully guaranteed contracts for veteran quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray were the central figures in the case. The ruling, delivered by an arbitrator, confirmed that the NFL had encouraged teams to avoid offering such deals. Despite that, the evidence was not strong enough to award damages to any of the players.

This made the outcome a mixed bag. The NFLPA could claim a win because collusion was acknowledged. The NFL also walked away with a win, since the players did not receive any compensation. Had the case played out in court, the ruling would have been made public. But now, it remains buried, kept from fans and media.

The quarterback fought hard for his deal. Now, it seems forces behind the scenes may have worked against him. And Jackson might face further pay cuts, too, in light of his recent actions.

Lamar Jackson’s actions violate the contract’s fine print

NFL contracts are known for their complexities and fine print. While fans often marvel at the massive figures, the actual payout can differ. The numbers on paper rarely reflect the money in the players’ accounts. One rare exception is Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns. It ensures he receives $46 million each year, regardless of his performance or roster status. Now, these deals are rare finds in the franchise.

Lamar Jackson’s deal is different with an attendance clause. He recently missed three OTAs organised by the Ravens. These were on June 3, June 5, and June 6. The Ravens still have three more voluntary sessions before their mandatory minicamp. Although the sessions are optional, his absence has caught attention due to specific terms in his contract.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Jackson’s deal includes a $750,000 bonus for attending 80% of OTAs. Skipping more than 20% means losing that bonus. This detail adds pressure, even if the workouts are technically voluntary. The missed days have therefore triggered discussion around his contract and approach.

Despite this, head coach John Harbaugh has not expressed concern. He said, “The measure for any player is how they play. I’m not really measuring the attendance. It’s a voluntary camp. When Lamar’s out here, I promise you he loves being out here. So he’s my guy.” His comments suggest trust in Jackson’s commitment when it matters.

Harbaugh also did not link Jackson’s absence to any contract matters. He said, “I’m not taking any position on it or judging it, or whatever. Lamar, the day he was out of here, played great. I could see he was in great shape, threw the ball great, made the right reads, knew the offense in an excellent kind of way. I thought he was fantastic. And when he comes back and practices, when that happens, I expect him to play at that level.”

Harbaugh’s comments clearly show his faith in the 28-year-old QB. While leadership shows trust in his commitment, Jackson could still forfeit money due to specific terms outlined in his contract.