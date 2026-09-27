NFL Cast Aside NFLPA’s Alarming Concerns Over Brazil Conditions with Official Statement Ahead of Cowboys vs Ravens Clash

A lot has been said about the field in the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, which will host an NFL game for the first time in history. The Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens are already in town, despite concerns being raised about the playing surface. However, the NFL is confident about continuing as planned.

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“In some sort of standards that we can measure and enforce from a safety and compliance perspective, this field meets that,” NFL field director Nick Pappas said, per Dallas News’ Calvin Watkins. “However, we also want to make sure that our athletes can go out and perform as well as they want to perform. That’s the goal for our athletes, for the game, for the fans who watch it in the stadium and on TV.

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“So for us, athlete performance is important. I believe we’ll have that opportunity on Sunday where they’ll be able to go out and perform. Again, these are highly tuned athletes. They adapt quickly. They’ve got opportunities to adjust their footwear.”

The Cowboys were seen on the field recently, testing out the feel of the surface. Cowboys insider Patrik Walker, who was also on the field, reported that the surface has “definitely made progress” over the issues that were raised. He added that there was still some work left to be done, but the staff still had time to complete it all as the game is scheduled for Sunday.

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Maracanã is home to soccer clubs Flamengo and Fluminense. The former club’s goalkeeper, Agustin Rossi, recently complained about the health of the field, claiming it was very bumpy and just plain bad. His teammate, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, also came forward with how it affects their game.

“We’ve been struggling a lot in these last few games, and the field keeps getting worse,” De Arrascaeta said. “It’s getting harder and harder to control the ball. We have to try to play quickly. If we want to be champions, we have to find a solution. With the team we have, we can’t be playing on a field like this.”

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Cowboys players were seen walking barefoot on the field to get a feel, like CeeDee Lamb. Then there was Javonte Williams, who was also seen holding his cleats as he walked on the field. Tight end Jake Ferguson was also seen tearing out a bit of the grass and raising it to his mouth. Whether he ate it is a mystery, per Dallas News’ Joseph Hoyt.

Per the insider, there will be multiple pairs of cleats for players, including those with seven studs to increase grip on slippery playing fields. That has been a concern the NFLPA pointed out as well.

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“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our players,” JC Tretter wrote in a statement. “The concern heading into this week was that the field would be loose, patchy, and lead to excessive slipping. Those conditions are generally more of a playability and performance issue than a significant injury concern.

“… Based on our experts’ assessment, the field needed better traction and stability. They recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together and brought in equipment to reinforce as much of the field as possible before the game. Our experts will remain engaged and continue evaluating conditions through kickoff.”

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For now, both teams have begun work. The Cowboys and Ravens have begun practicing for the matchup, both entering the game 1-1. One of them will go back home 2-1.

It is going to be a tough game for the Cowboys, particularly for the defense. The newly built unit will go up against an offense that has Lamar Jackson to begin with, along with Derrick Henry.

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While the players are preparing for the game, there’s yet another factor they have to be wary of: the weather.

Dallas and Baltimore get rain forecast for Sunday game

Pappas noted that there has been more rain in Rio at this time of the year, compared to previous years. The past six weeks in particular have seen very heavy rain. According to AccuWeather, there is a 7% chance of precipitation.

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That does not mean showers are expected right at kickoff. Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby reported that rain can be expected late in the game, along with a chance of thunderstorms later in the night. The chances are low, but not zero.

In that case, the league is prepared. Pappas said that a tarp was shipped to Rio about a week ago to help protect the turf. But whether the rain will aggravate an already bruised field is the question.

A wet field will definitely make it difficult for the Dallas defense to prevent players like Jackson or Henry from making gains. But it does create a slippery field altogether, affecting everyone’s grip.

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That’s exactly why teams can’t take any risks. In the 2024 Eagles-Packers game held in São Paulo, the slippery surface caused several players to lose their footing during plays. Christian Watson slipped on a potential touchdown opportunity, and former Eagles WR AJ Brown slipped on a pass that became an interception.

“It comes with the game of football,” he said. “You know, you can’t pick and choose what grass you play on.”

Whether Maracanã also gives a tough time to the visitors, however, is the biggest question.