As we grow closer and closer to the end of the season, we could potentially see some NFL head coaches get fired. After disappointing starts, at least a team or two always let their head coach go midseason to keep the fanbase happy, and it feels like we’re getting closer to the first domino falling.

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From Aaron Glenn to Todd Bowles, here are the five head coaches with the best (or worst) odds of being fired next.

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Aaron Glenn

Zuma New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn talks with media during training camp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, New Jersey. /CSM Florham Park United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250725_zma_c04_401 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

Kalshi Odds: 36%

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Kalshi currently gives Aaron Glenn a whopping 36 percent chance of being the next head coach fired, and it’s easy to see why. In his first year with the Jets, Glenn went 3-13, and the supposed defensive guru gave up 29.6 PPG, which ranked 31st in the NFL. But any time a head coach takes over, it’s usually because the team they inherited was bad the year before, so it’s very rare to see a coach go one-and-done. But year two hasn’t been much better for Glenn.

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In 2026, the Jets are 2-8 with wins over the Titans and Browns. They have now lost five straight games, and the schedule hasn’t been easy with teams like the Chiefs and Bills, but that stretch also included the Dolphins, who beat the Jets for their only win of the season thus far.

And this isn’t a team without talent. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Olu Fashanu, and Armand Membou are all great building blocks, and that’s just on offense. Defensively, they have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft in David Bailey, as well as guys like Demario Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Will McDonald IV.

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This roster is talented enough to be better than 2-8, so at some point, the blame has to fall on the coach.

Shane Steichen

Zuma January 4, 2026: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20260104_zma_c04_162 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Kalshi Odds: 25%

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One year ago today, the Colts were 8-2 with one of the best offenses in the NFL and were sitting at home enjoying their bye week and thinking about potentially winning the Super Bowl. Fast forward a year and Shane Steichen is officially on the hot seat. It’s crazy what a year can do.

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After their bye, Daniel Jones, who was playing extremely well, tore his Achilles and went out for the remainder of the season. The Colts lost their final seven games, finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs. Without a first-round pick, the Colts weren’t able to do much in the draft, and with a quarterback coming off an Achilles injury, their offense has looked like a shell of itself, averaging 20.8 PPG, which ranks 23rd in the league. But offense hasn’t been their only issue.

The Colts also have one of the worst defenses in the league, giving up 27.1 PPG, which ranks 28th. Indy is 3-7 through ten games and just had a fire sale at the trade deadline, and it feels like Steichen could follow Chris Ballard out the door here soon.

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The Colts are in full-on rebuild mode, so it might be time to bring in a new face and start over.

Kellen Moore

Icon Sportswire ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 04: New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore reacts during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 4th, 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Saints at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104092

Kalshi Odds: 16%

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Nobody expected much out of the Saints last year. It was Kellen Moore’s first year with the team, and they were starting Spencer Rattler. Through eight games, the Saints were 1-7 with virtually no life. But then Tyler Shough, the No. 40 overall pick in the draft, got the ball and went 5-4 as the starter, and after an offseason where they added Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne, and others to the mix, it felt like they could make a push in 2026. But that didn’t happen.

The Saints actually started hot, losing by one in overtime on the road to the Lions before knocking off a Ravens team that had Lamar Jackson at that point. But then they blew a lead to the Raiders, got blown out at home by the Falcons, and couldn’t move the ball offensively against the Vikings, and it all went downhill.

Through nine games, the Saints are 3-6 and have only gotten worse offensively. As a Saints fan who has watched every snap, it’s clear that Moore has no idea how to game plan for opponents, and his team always comes out flat. He has coached 26 games with the Saints, where he is 9-17 and has trailed in every single game. He’s the only coach in NFL history with 20+ games coached to have never led or been tied for all 60 minutes of a game.

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The Saints are always slow to make changes, so it’s hard to see him being the next coach fired, but it wouldn’t be shocking at all if he’s gone by the end of the season.

Dan Quinn

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks to the media during a press conference on February 10, 2026 in Ashburn, Va. Jeff Scudder / Image of Ashburn Virginia United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: x xJeffxScudderx JeffxScudderx iosphotos395599

Kalshi Odds: 10%

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The Commanders thought they struck gold with Dan Quinn when he led them to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship Game berth in his first season as their head coach, but that wasn’t because of Quinn; it was because Jayden Daniels had the greatest rookie season we’ve ever seen from a quarterback, totaling nearly 5,000 yards of offense and scoring 31 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

With Daniels in and out of the lineup the last couple of years, the Commanders have needed to lean on Dan Quinn’s defense, and as a result of that, they’ve gone a combined 8-17-1 since the start of 2025. They’ve regressed offensively and have ranked 27th and 20th in scoring defense the past two seasons, and now Quinn is really starting to feel the heat.

I don’t see Washington letting him go before the end of the season, because they are still in the NFC East race, but it’s hard to see them bringing him back if things don’t turn around in a hurry.

Todd Bowles

Zuma January 5, 2026, Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to reporters at the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20260105_zan_s70_020 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Kalshi Odds: 10%

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Todd Bowles should’ve been fired a long, long time ago. He took over a team that won the Super Bowl two years ago and went 13-4 the year before he was hired, and turned them into an 8-9 team with Tom Brady leading the way. Do you know how hard it is to have a losing record when Tom Brady is throwing for 4,700 yards and 25 touchdowns? It’s not easy.

Since taking over, Bowles has brought the Buccaneers to the playoffs three times, but only because the NFC South has been atrocious. He’s only won 10 games one time, with two of his playoff appearances coming with eight and nine wins. And when the Bucs were the overwhelming favorites to win the NFC South last year, they still managed to lose out to Carolina, who made the playoffs with eight wins. Now, the Bucs are off to a 3-6 start, and Bowles is starting to feel the heat.

The crazy thing is that the Bucs are probably going to win the NFC South and make the playoffs again this year. They might only need seven wins to take the title this year, but even if they do that, they should not hang onto Bowles any longer. He’s an anchor, and he’s bringing this team down with him. The only reason he’s survived this long is that he coaches in the worst division in the NFL.

Brian Schottenheimer: 7%

Nick Sirianni: 6%

Jim Harbaugh: 5%

Matt LaFleur: 4%

DeMeco Ryans: 2%