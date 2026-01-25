NFL Conference Championship Deep Dive: Odds & Predictions for Patriots vs Broncos & Rams vs Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story Four contenders face season-defining pressure with Super Bowl stakes

Conference Championship matchups set as betting markets shape expectations

Quarterback injuries and elite defenses quietly tilt the playoff balance

282 NFL games have been played this season, and it’s all boiled down to this. Four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi trophy, and they’re all just 60 minutes away from making it to the Super Bowl. While one conference championship game presents a clear favorite, the other is a virtual coin flip, creating a fascinating and potentially profitable puzzle for NFL fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NFL playoffs are one of the most popular times of the year for sports betting. If you’re looking to place a wager on this week’s games, look no further than Polymarket, who have some of the fairest and user-friendly betting lines around. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, sign up for Polymarket here.

Now, let’s hop into odds and predictions for the NFL Conference Championship Round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patriots at Broncos

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

Odds: Patriots -198, Broncos +196

ADVERTISEMENT

This game would’ve been great if Bo Nix hadn’t gotten injured last week. But that being said, I think it still could be great. The Denver Broncos have a great defense with a pass rush capable of getting after Drake Maye, and if they can do that consistently, I think they have a great shot at upsetting the Pats. But that might just be me just hoping for a good game.

On paper, the New England Patriots should win this game. They have the better, more consistent offense, and their defense has been lights out in the postseason. Even if Denver holds the Patriots to 17 points, I don’t know if Jarrett Stidham can match that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

It’s going to be a low-scoring game, and I think New England takes it. If the Broncos were +250 or higher, I’d probably sprinkle a bit on them, but I don’t think there’s enough value to justify the risk. Don’t be surprised if this game is close, though.

Rams at Seahawks

Odds: Rams +126, Seahawks -127

ADVERTISEMENT

Now this game should be fun. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks have met twice this season, splitting the series 1-1, and both games came down to the final play. There’s no reason to believe this matchup will be any different.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during pregame of a NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 16, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 21-19. Jon Endow/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJonxEndowx JonxEndowx iosphotos385947

This matchup is fascinating for many reasons. The Rams are a high-flying, throw-the-ball-all-around-the-field type of offense. But on the other side, they face a Seahawks defense that has been suffocating and ranks first in the league in points allowed, passing yards per attempt, and rushing yards per attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, Seattle is a run-first offense, but they can absolutely kill you through the air with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As soon as those safeties start to creep in, Sam Darnold is going to throw over their heads and kill you with a big play. The Rams’ defense relies a lot on its pass rush, but Seattle’s offense is built to combat that with a heavy run game, play action, and quick throws.

The Rams were my pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl before the postseason started, but I’m going with Seattle here. Mike Macdonald has this defense playing at an elite level, and the Rams’ defense has been struggling lately. I hate to pick against Matthew Stafford in the postseason, but Seattle is the better team.