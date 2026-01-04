NFL Contract Incentives: Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel & Others Set to Earn Millions in Week 18

The final weekend of the 2025 NFL regular season will have players like the New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel, and others making a fortune. Per reports, they are on the verge of cashing in millions if they hit their contract targets in Week 18.

Let’s start with the offensive players on the list.

Stefon Diggs – He has 82 receptions for 970 yards with four touchdowns in 16 games. He needs eight more receptions and 30 yards against the Miami Dolphins to unlock $1 million in incentives. His contract has $500k for 90 receptions and another $500k for 1000 receiving yards. He has already earned a $500k incentive for 80+ receptions last weekend against the Jets.

Deebo Samuel – The receiver has recorded 70 receptions for 707 yards with five touchdowns (six scores total) in 15 games. He needs 10 more receptions against the Philadelphia Eagles for a $200k incentive, 93 receiving yards for another $200k, and two touchdowns for $250k to take home a $650k paycheck in total.

Nick Chubb – The Houston Texans running back has 122 carries for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He needs 94 yards for the $250k incentive at 600 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. This could be a challenging target for the veteran star since he has recorded only 104 yards in the last six games.

Tony Pollard – The Tennessee Titans running back is leading with 28 carries for 1,034 yards and five touchdowns. With 66 more yards (threshold of 1,100 total yards) against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he will earn $250k and another $200k with two more rushing touchdowns. Pollard has already missed the $100k incentive after getting snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection.

Van Jefferson – The Titans receiver has recorded 29 receptions for 350 receiving yards and a single touchdown so far. He is eyeing a $100k incentive with one more reception against the Jaguars in the Week 18 game.

Marquise Hollywood Brown – The Kansas City Chiefs receiver has 46 receptions for 523 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. He has already earned $500k for five touchdowns and $500k for 500 receiving yards. With one more touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, he will add $250k ($500k with two scores, $1 million at seven touchdowns) and $125k for 126 more yards (total $625k at 625 yards).

Keenan Allen – The Los Angeles Chargers receiver has racked up 74 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. With six receptions against the Denver Broncos, he will earn $750k and two more touchdowns will make him another $250k. If he manages to get nine receiving yards (currently at 741), he will unlock $250k more. Approximately $1.25 million is on the line for the wideout this week.

Dawson Knox – The Buffalo Bills tight end has 34 receptions for 393 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has a genuine chance of adding $100k each with seven more yards and one touchdown to unlock $200k in total against the New York Jets.

Ty Johnson – The Bills’ running back has recorded 37 carries for 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He has performed well in the receiving game with 22 receptions for 243 yards and a single touchdown. A total of $375k is on the line for him, including $250k for five total touchdowns and $125k for 57 receiving yards.

These figures also serve as a stat for the rivals to understand which players will be targeted more in the game. The incentives are much bigger when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

NFL defensive players are chasing millions in incentives

Things get really interesting for the defensive stars since their incentives are tagged to the team’s overall performance. It also depends on their final standings after Week 18. Below are a few of them.

Bradley Chubb – The Dolphins linebacker has already reached the threshold (total sacks and playing time) for $5.15 million in bonuses. However, there is a catch. Heading into the Patriots matchup, the Dolphins defense is ranked 21st for allowing 24.1 points per game on average. If they finish in the top 20 (surpass the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently at No. 20 with 24.0 points allowed per game), Chubb can cash the entire $5.15 million; otherwise, it’s all just in vain.

Von Miller – In 16 games, the Commanders linebacker has 24 tackles (15 solo) and eight sacks. He has already earned $500k for seven sacks and will earn $500k with one more sack.

Arik Armstead – The Jaguars’ defensive tackle has 27 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He will earn a $1 million incentive with 1.5 sacks (a total of seven sacks).

Austin Johnson – The Jags’ defensive tackle has 10 tackles (four solo) and one sack. With one sack in the Week 18 game against the Titans, he will add $250k to his bank.

Meanwhile, the Bills’ defense is relying on their matchup against the Jets to earn thousands of dollars. Here is the complete list.

Player Position 2025 performance Incentives Requirements Christian Benford Cornerback 43 tackles (32 solo), 2 sacks, 4 defended passes, 2 interceptions $400k 2 interceptions DaQuan Jones Defensive Tackle 22 tackles (11 solo), 3 sacks, 2 defended passes, 1 interception $250k 1 interception Joey Bosa Defensive End 29 tackles (17 solo), 5 sacks, 2 defended passes $250k 1 interception Matt Milano Linebacker 67 tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble $500k 2 sacks Tre’Davious White Cornerback 39 tackles (29 solo), 10 defended passes, 1 interception $250k 1 interception

With such big bucks on the line, brace yourselves for some exciting action in Week 18.