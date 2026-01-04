NFL Contract Incentives: Stefon Diggs, Deebo Samuel & Others Set to Earn Millions in Week 18

The final weekend of the 2025 NFL regular season will have players like the New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders WR Deebo Samuel, and others making a fortune. Per reports, they are on the verge of cashing in millions if they hit their contract targets in Week 18.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Let’s start with the offensive players on the list.
Stefon Diggs – He has 82 receptions for 970 yards with four touchdowns in 16 games. He needs eight more receptions and 30 yards against the Miami Dolphins to unlock $1 million in incentives. His contract has $500k for 90 receptions and another $500k for 1000 receiving yards. He has already earned a $500k incentive for 80+ receptions last weekend against the Jets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Patriots WR Stefon Diggs has $1 million in incentives on the line Sunday vs. Miami. Diggs needs eight receptions to finish this season with 90 and collect another $500,000 in incentives, and 30 receiving yards to finish this season with 1,000 and collect another $500,000. pic.twitter.com/CpiHtcdMaL
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026
Deebo Samuel – The receiver has recorded 70 receptions for 707 yards with five touchdowns (six scores total) in 15 games. He needs 10 more receptions against the Philadelphia Eagles for a $200k incentive, 93 receiving yards for another $200k, and two touchdowns for $250k to take home a $650k paycheck in total.
Nick Chubb – The Houston Texans running back has 122 carries for 506 yards and three touchdowns. He needs 94 yards for the $250k incentive at 600 yards against the Indianapolis Colts. This could be a challenging target for the veteran star since he has recorded only 104 yards in the last six games.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tony Pollard – The Tennessee Titans running back is leading with 28 carries for 1,034 yards and five touchdowns. With 66 more yards (threshold of 1,100 total yards) against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he will earn $250k and another $200k with two more rushing touchdowns. Pollard has already missed the $100k incentive after getting snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection.
Van Jefferson – The Titans receiver has recorded 29 receptions for 350 receiving yards and a single touchdown so far. He is eyeing a $100k incentive with one more reception against the Jaguars in the Week 18 game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marquise Hollywood Brown – The Kansas City Chiefs receiver has 46 receptions for 523 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. He has already earned $500k for five touchdowns and $500k for 500 receiving yards. With one more touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, he will add $250k ($500k with two scores, $1 million at seven touchdowns) and $125k for 126 more yards (total $625k at 625 yards).
Keenan Allen – The Los Angeles Chargers receiver has racked up 74 receptions for 741 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. With six receptions against the Denver Broncos, he will earn $750k and two more touchdowns will make him another $250k. If he manages to get nine receiving yards (currently at 741), he will unlock $250k more. Approximately $1.25 million is on the line for the wideout this week.
Dawson Knox – The Buffalo Bills tight end has 34 receptions for 393 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He has a genuine chance of adding $100k each with seven more yards and one touchdown to unlock $200k in total against the New York Jets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ty Johnson – The Bills’ running back has recorded 37 carries for 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He has performed well in the receiving game with 22 receptions for 243 yards and a single touchdown. A total of $375k is on the line for him, including $250k for five total touchdowns and $125k for 57 receiving yards.
These figures also serve as a stat for the rivals to understand which players will be targeted more in the game. The incentives are much bigger when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.
ADVERTISEMENT
NFL defensive players are chasing millions in incentives
Things get really interesting for the defensive stars since their incentives are tagged to the team’s overall performance. It also depends on their final standings after Week 18. Below are a few of them.
Bradley Chubb – The Dolphins linebacker has already reached the threshold (total sacks and playing time) for $5.15 million in bonuses. However, there is a catch. Heading into the Patriots matchup, the Dolphins defense is ranked 21st for allowing 24.1 points per game on average. If they finish in the top 20 (surpass the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently at No. 20 with 24.0 points allowed per game), Chubb can cash the entire $5.15 million; otherwise, it’s all just in vain.
Top Stories
Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones Sharply Criticizes Matt Eberflus After Coach’s Concerning Admission
Cowboys’ George Pickens Turns Down Jerry Jones Contract Decision Already as Dak Prescott Offers Advice
Raiders Coach Wants Travis Kelce to Play Terrible in His Last Game for Chiefs
Cam Heyward Breaks Silence on Shedeur Sanders Incident as Steelers DL Awaits NFL Punishment
Sean Payton Announces Retirement Plans as Broncos HC Demands Improvement From Bo Nix & Co. Before Playoffs
Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb has reached thresholds for both playing time and sacks to trigger $5.15 million in incentives. However, that is all contingent on Miami’s defense finishing in the top 20 in points per game. Heading into Sunday’s game at New England, they are 21st at 24.1… pic.twitter.com/IyM96me4Tj
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
Von Miller – In 16 games, the Commanders linebacker has 24 tackles (15 solo) and eight sacks. He has already earned $500k for seven sacks and will earn $500k with one more sack.
Arik Armstead – The Jaguars’ defensive tackle has 27 tackles (13 solo), 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He will earn a $1 million incentive with 1.5 sacks (a total of seven sacks).
Austin Johnson – The Jags’ defensive tackle has 10 tackles (four solo) and one sack. With one sack in the Week 18 game against the Titans, he will add $250k to his bank.
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the Bills’ defense is relying on their matchup against the Jets to earn thousands of dollars. Here is the complete list.
|Player
|Position
|2025 performance
|Incentives
|Requirements
|Christian Benford
|Cornerback
|43 tackles (32 solo), 2 sacks, 4 defended passes, 2 interceptions
|$400k
|2 interceptions
|DaQuan Jones
|Defensive Tackle
|22 tackles (11 solo), 3 sacks, 2 defended passes, 1 interception
|$250k
|1 interception
|Joey Bosa
|Defensive End
|29 tackles (17 solo), 5 sacks, 2 defended passes
|$250k
|1 interception
|Matt Milano
|Linebacker
|67 tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|$500k
|2 sacks
|Tre’Davious White
|Cornerback
|39 tackles (29 solo), 10 defended passes, 1 interception
|$250k
|1 interception
With such big bucks on the line, brace yourselves for some exciting action in Week 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT