NFL Debutant’s Sad Injury, HC’s First Ever International Defeat & More as 49ers Secure Blowout Win

Before the San Francisco 49ers even faced the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Thursday, much of the discussion centered on how the two teams handled their travel plans. The 49ers arrived in Australia nearly a week early. It allowed their bodies time to adjust to the local time zone. Meanwhile, the Rams flew out Thursday morning. They hoped that staying in California longer would help them avoid jet lag. So, whose approach was better?

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Well, if we go just by the final scoreline, 27-7, in the 49ers’ favor, it seems like the Rams were, in some way, affected by the long travel. Many had already speculated this. Still, if the travel debate has given you enough food for thought, the game itself had plenty of other elements that almost felt straight out of a script. Let’s go through them one by one.

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NFL debutant De’Zhaun Stribling couldn’t avoid injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling suffered a left ankle injury during his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne. He first exited late in the first quarter with a left ankle issue. After briefly returning to action, he pulled up non-contact while running a route on the 49ers’ next drive in the second quarter and went down.

He was assisted off the field by medical staff, carted to the locker room, and ruled out for the remainder of the game. He finished without a target.

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Later, in the post-game press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, “They checked his Achilles, and they said that was intact. But they’re not exactly sure of the magnitude of the ankle injury.”

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Rams’ HC tasted his first international defeat

The 27–7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday marked Sean McVay’s first career defeat in an international game as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

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Before this game, McVay had a perfect 3–0 record in international contests, winning all three of his previous overseas games during his tenure in Los Angeles. However, this time, the Rams struggled to find their rhythm offensively, and McVay took personal responsibility for the team’s performance and the loss.

“Sometimes sports can humble you, and today was one of those days. I make no excuses,” McVay said during his post-game press conference.

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At the same time, McVay stressed the importance of resilience, making it clear that the Rams would need to learn from the difficult outing and move forward.

The huge attendance at a cricket ground to watch a football game

There was a huge crowd outside the MCG from the morning, a clear sign of the excitement surrounding football in Australia. And just before the country witnessed its first NFL game on home soil, OutKick founder Clay Travis pointed out that there was a land acknowledgment inside the stadium.

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If that caught your attention, NFL insider Ari Meirov offered another unusual detail. The spectators at the game were seated quite far from the field, something that is rarely seen at NFL games in the United States. However, an even bigger update soon followed.

ESPN NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X, “Meanwhile, with an attendance of 100,021, the #Rams vs #49ers in Melbourne is the 7th most attended regular season game in NFL history.”

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Now, consider how many of those 100,021 fans may have been supporting the 49ers. Sports analysts such as Dan Clark and Chase Senior believe the team’s decision to establish a base in Australia early may have played a role in that support.

The half-time show impressed everyone

The halftime show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was headlined by the Jonas Brothers: Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas. Taking the field in matching letterman jackets, the trio delivered a fast-paced, six-minute medley featuring some of their biggest career hits while keeping the crowd engaged.

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However, the biggest moment of the performance came when they paid tribute to Australian music legend John Farnham by performing his iconic song ‘You’re the Voice.’ Before launching into the track, Nick Jonas told the crowd, “We love you, John Farnham!” The tribute drew a massive roar from the more than 100,000 fans in attendance.

Meanwhile, 10Sport’s X account appeared to view the Jonas Brothers as the main attraction of the day, calling them the “main event” rather than the 49ers or the Rams.

Well, Australia played its role effectively as the first-time venue for a football game. But what about anything from the game?

The first NFL points on Australian soil

After the 49ers-Rams game, kicker Eddy Pineiro listed all that he loves in Australia. He listed food and coffee. However, in Down Under, Pineiro entered history yesterday. In the first quarter of the game, he connected on a short 20-yard field goal to cap off the opening drive and get San Francisco on the board first in Melbourne.

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But Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford threw a 41-yard deep pass to Puka Nacua. Basically, it set up Kyren Williams to dash 5 yards for a touchdown on the second quarter’s opening play, giving LA a short-lived 7–3 edge.

The game-defining goal-line stand and 99-yard drive

At 4th-and-goal on the 1-yard line, the 49ers defense totally stuffed Matthew Stafford’s sneak. Stuck on their own 1-yard line, Purdy pulled off a huge 99-yard drive, with some scrambles and clutch third-down plays. In the process, he finished with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel that blew the game wide open at 24–7.

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Brock Purdy’s dominant performance helps the 49ers

Yesterday, Brock Purdy’s three-touchdown performance gave the 49ers a notable piece of franchise history. He became the first San Francisco quarterback since Colin Kaepernick in 2013 to throw at least three touchdown passes in a Week 1 opener.

Among those, he distributed touchdowns to three different receivers: Demarcus Robinson, Mike Evans, and Deebo Samuel Sr.

Additionally, he completed 25 of 34 passes for 205 yards while throwing one interception. He also chipped in 29 rushing yards on five carries.

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The ‘sleeping’ taunt

After safety Quentin Lake intercepted Brock Purdy during the game, several Rams defenders gathered in the end zone for a coordinated “sleeping” taunt, appearing to mock the 49ers’ travel schedule.

While the celebration was not flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the field, group and taunting celebrations are often reviewed by the NFL office after games for potential fines.

Tyler Davis might get a huge penalty

Late in the second quarter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy released a pass while being pulled down by Rams linebacker Byron Young. As Purdy threw, Tyler Davis delivered a high hit that resulted in helmet-to-helmet contact with Purdy.

The officials immediately threw a flag for unnecessary roughness and roughing the passer, giving San Francisco a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down.

However, the consequences for Davis could extend beyond the penalty on the field. Roughing the passer fouls and impermissible helmet hits are subject to postgame review by the NFL’s Football Operations department, putting Davis under scrutiny for two potential fine categories.

For a first offense, a roughing-the-passer violation can result in a fine of up to $17,911. Meanwhile, a use-of-helmet or launching violation can carry a fine of up to $23,882.

The NFL will review the play before determining whether Davis should face any additional discipline.

So, did we miss anything from the game that caught your attention? Let us know in the comments.