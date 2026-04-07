NFL Decides Scott Hanson’s Fate After ESPN’s $3 Billion Takeover

Essentials Inside The Story Scott Hanson's future revealed as ESPN reshapes the landscape around him

Despite earlier uncertainty, his future isn't fully settled

RedZone's direction may shift in ways fans don't yet see coming

When ESPN secured the distribution rights to the NFL’s popular show RedZone as part of its $3 billion deal with the NFL, it marked the end of an era for Scott Hanson. Hanson has hosted RedZone since 2009, but his future with the NFL was already uncertain before ESPN’s takeover was finalized. Last week, ESPN’s takeover of NFL Network saw most of the on-air talent from NFL Media move to the Bristol-based network. Yet, Hanson now appears to be one of the few exceptions to that shift.

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On April 6, Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported that Scott Hanson remains an NFL employee. Glasspiegel also reported that Gregg Rosenthal, who has hosted the NFL Daily podcast since 2024, has also remained an NFL employee.

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But uncertainty about Scott Hanson’s future in the NFL began in April last year when reports surfaced that his contract with NFL Media had expired by the end of the 2024 season. That news also raised questions over whether Hanson would still have his job as RedZone host.

During that period of uncertainty, Scott Hanson explored opportunities with other networks like NBC, where he had contributed to the coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Even after that, Hanson had made it clear that his preference was to stay exactly where he was with the NFL and keep hosting RedZone.

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“The NFL has told me they want me back. I certainly want to be back as host of RedZone, 16 seasons of what’s been called the greatest football show there is,” Scott Hanson said in an interview during the 2025 NFL Draft. “We have to come to an agreement, and we’re not there yet, but negotiations are ongoing, and I’m very hopeful.”

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Scott Hanson first joined NFL Media in 2006 as a national reporter, covering all 32 NFL teams. In 2008, Hanson transitioned into the role of a studio host before becoming the face of RedZone. Now, for many NFL fans, Hanson’s presence on RedZone has become a Sunday staple for nearly two decades.

“Don’t cry that it’s over, smile that it happened,” Scott Hanson told viewers at the end of his Week 18 NFL coverage.

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That emotional sign-off immediately sparked questions on whether Scott Hanson was preparing to leave the NFL. But after the final Sunday of the 2025 regular season, Hanson had also confirmed that he would return as the host of RedZone.

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What does ESPN’s takeover deal mean for Scott Hanson’s RedZone show?

After clearing US government regulations in January 2026, ESPN finalized a $3 billion deal to acquire NFL Media assets such as the NFL Network, NFL Fantasy Football, and RedZone. The NFL also sold NFL Network and its fantasy sports operations to ESPN in exchange for a 10% stake in the sports network. In that deal, the NFL also retained control of the RedZone as a product.

So, if the NFL still wants to produce RedZone independently, it needs someone to host it. And there is arguably no one better suited for the job than Scott Hanson. At the same time, ESPN’s role in RedZone primarily involves distribution. The Bristol-based network gained the right to deliver RedZone to pay-TV operators. The deal also opens the door for ESPN to create similar whip-around channels for other sports leagues and college football in the future.

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Therefore, NFL fans might’ve misplaced their ire on ESPN for some changes in RedZone last year that might not have actually involved them. Last season, some viewers complained about seeing more advertisements during Scott Hanson’s RedZone coverage.

“We’re not going to sacrifice any great football for any of the business side of things. We will not miss a touchdown,” Scott Hanson said of the ads last year while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

In September last year, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy had reported that during Week 1, only four 15-second ads aired throughout the entire seven-hour RedZone broadcast. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the commercial presence also remained minimal on Scott Hanson’s show. Now, ESPN’s takeover move again raises questions about how much it will reshape RedZone, but at least Hanson is not parting ways with the show just yet.