NFL Discipline Looms for 2x Chiefs Super Bowl Champ After Brutal Hit on Malik Willis

With the Kansas City Chiefs leading 24–10 in the fourth quarter, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton tackled Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis and appeared to grab and pull his helmet while bringing him down. Despite the helmet contact, the officials did not throw a flag for a personal foul or roughing the passer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The play quickly caught fans’ attention because the contact appeared clear on replay. Willis went to the ground while Bolton’s hand was around the helmet area, but the officials let the play continue without calling a penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More no-flag calls on KC as Malik Willis gets his helmet ripped off as he’s tackled by his head!!! WTF is this S–d #NFL ???,” a fan wrote on X.

Even if no flag was thrown for the hit during the game, there could be a punishment waiting for Bolton in this weekend’s NFL announcement, because this looks similar to Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s case. In the fourth quarter of the Week 2 matchup between Chicago and Minnesota, Stevenson’s hit on Vikings running back Aaron Jones knocked the RB’s helmet off.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of the game, no flag was thrown. However, the league handed out a fine of $22,342 to Stevenson for impermissible use of the helmet. Since this was Bolton’s first offense for impermissible use of the helmet in the 2026 season, the two-time Super Bowl champion could face a fine just like that.

However, this wasn’t the only incident where a Chiefs player got off with no penalty for his actions. Miami RB De’Von Achane injured his knee during the Dolphins’ first drive of the game. He had three carries for 17 yards before Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman made an awkward tackle on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appeared that Gilman grabbed Achane’s facemask and twisted him to the ground. However, the officials did not throw a flag for the tackle, adding to the frustration for Miami.

Achane stayed on the ground and needed help leaving the field. He went to the medical tent first and was later taken to the locker room for more tests. The Dolphins eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

While arguments surrounding favoritism often surface in these discussions, the Chiefs have faced their own share of penalties. Despite the back-and-forth, both teams put up a good game.

The Chiefs finished the game with 334 total yards, including 246 passing yards and 88 rushing yards, and averaged 6.8 yards per play. Patrick Mahomes had an efficient game, completing 20 of 24 passes, although he threw one interception. Kansas City’s defense also made an impact by forcing two turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was not completely one-sided, as Miami finished with 329 total yards, just five fewer than Kansas City’s 334. The Dolphins also controlled the ball for 34:21, compared with Kansas City’s 25:39. However, Kansas City was more efficient in the red zone, scoring three touchdowns on five trips, while Miami scored just one touchdown on two red-zone trips.

But Dolphins players were not the only ones who faced a major injury scare and tough moments in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes Saved Himself From a Close Injury Scare

The Chiefs and Dolphins were in a close game, and Kansas City was trying to add to its lead in the third quarter. During the drive, the Chiefs faced third-and-nine from their own 5-yard line, meaning they needed nine yards to keep the drive alive.

Mahomes threw an incomplete pass, but Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson hit him as the play ended and landed on Mahomes with his body weight, and the officials called roughing the passer, giving Kansas City a penalty and a fresh first down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The penalty could also cost Chop Robinson money. The NFL can fine players for roughing the passer, with a $17,911 fine for a first offense and $23,882 for a second offense. The league was expected to announce the Week 3 punishments on Saturday.

Mahomes had already dealt with an injury scare last season. He returned to the Chiefs at the start of this season after missing time because he tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in December last year.

So, another hit like that could have changed the entire dynamics for the Chiefs. Now, it will be interesting to see how the Chiefs are able to sustain their 3-0 lead.