NFL Dismisses Broncos Duo’s Fines for Illegal Celebration Upon Appeal

The Denver Broncos got a huge 30-26 comeback win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, but two of their stars were left holding a hefty $14,926 fine from the league office. The crime? A simple dice-roll end zone celebration after a crucial second-half score. Fortunately for Denver, that costly punishment has now been completely thrown out following a successful appeal.

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“FYI: per sources, Broncos RG Quinn Meinerz and WR Jaylen Waddle both had their $14,926 dice roll celebration fines dismissed upon appeal,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9NEWS wrote on X.

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The Broncos were struggling against the Rams 16-0 at halftime, but that game soon changed in the second half, with them coming out on top. The Broncos scored a touchdown in the third quarter when quarterback Bo Nix threw a five-yard pass to wide receiver Pat Bryant. Then, with 7:44 left, the Broncos converted their 2-point conversion attempt thanks to Nix’s pass to wide receiver Waddle.

The score changed to 16-8, with the Broncos coming back in the game. The team, having been shut down in the first half, was eager to celebrate, and that’s when Waddle and Meinerz started their roll-the-dice celebration, which the NFL didn’t let slide.

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“I got fined,’’ Meinerz told Klis. “We were playing Yahtzee. They didn’t like we were playing Yahtzee.”

The fine was deemed under the “unsportsmanlike conduct” category, and the celebration was described as “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts” by the league. But it was certainly an odd call, considering the same league once allowed the celebration.

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Back in 2017, the then-Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant scored his first touchdown in 651 days. Not having scored in such a long time, Bryant called for a celebration with his teammates, during which he pretended to roll the dice. The NFL noticed the celebration, but was not so adamant about it being an “illegal celebration” back then.

“There was an internal debate this morning over whether they were referring to Yahtzee or backgammon,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said. “I don’t think we’re in a place to determine that, so I think that’s OK with us.”

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So what changed between 2017 and 2026? As the NFL expanded its commercial partnerships with official sports betting platforms, the league became hyper-sensitive toward any end-zone gestures resembling gambling. However, because the official rulebook still lacks explicit language banning dice-roll motions, levying a five-figure fine under vague unsportsmanlike conduct rules put the league on very thin ground.

Now, after both Meinerz and Waddle opted to appeal their fines, they will be getting their pockets refilled. While the players do get fined by the league, they always have an option to appeal to one of the NFL appeal officers, as stated in the “Accountability: Fines & Appeals” section on the NFL Operations page.

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“If a player protests a ruling, he schedules a hearing with the NFL, and his case is assigned to one of the league’s current appeals officers, Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA,” NFL states. Additionally, former coach Ron Rivera is also one of the appeal officers.

Meinerz and Waddle now join the list of other players whose fines have been rescinded.

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The Broncos duo join other players whose fines have been rescinded by the NFL

The Broncos duo aren’t the only ones who have received a clean chit from the league. Recently, senior NFL insider at ESPN Adam Schefter reported that the NFL had deemed any celebrations that depict drinking a beverage not to be a violation or an illegal celebration.

This gave the San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson a great relief, as they were earlier fined for the same.

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“When something falls into a gray area, communication and education should come before punishment. We’re glad the league will seek to educate players before immediately defaulting to a fine,” NFLPA executive director JC Tretter wrote on X.

Both the NFL and the NFLPA have been working to better clarify the players about the illegal celebrations scenario, while the NFL is now also explaining to the players what led to the fine before instantly fining them. Meanwhile, as the NFL works on better fining ethics, the fines collected by the NFL are put to good use.

“The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game,” the league states.

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For now, the Broncos’ duo can take a sigh of relief and prepare for their next game in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. Denver is 4-2 in the league, while the Cardinals come off a win over the Rams, at 2-4.