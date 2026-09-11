NFL Doctor Raises 3 ‘Concerns’ for 49ers Rookie De’Zhaun Stribling After Non-Contact Injured Forced Him Off the Field

In the first week of their NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers have lost four players to injuries, and Game 1 against the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t even halfway through. While two of them came during practice in Melbourne, the first in-game victim was rookie wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, who suffered a game-ending, non-contact injury in the second quarter.

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With 7:34 remaining in the quarter, Stribling was rushing to catch a pass from Brock Purdy. However, after freeing himself from Rams linebacker Nate Landman, as Stribling changed direction and ran ahead, he started hobbling with an apparent injury to his right leg and fell on the turf. Shortly after, Jeff Mueller, a doctor of physical therapy and football injury analyst, analyzed Stribling’s fall in an X post and identified three major concerns.

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“Left lower leg for De’Zhaun Stribling,” Mueller wrote on X. “Non-contact but not a good angle to see if the Achilles went. Concerns for: 1. Achilles 2. Calf strain 3. Fibular/Ankle injury. Probably in that order. Was helped into the medical tent non-weight bearing.”

Sports and family medicine expert Jesse Morse also shared Mueller’s concerns on X. He didn’t rule out the possibility of an Achilles tear since Stribling wasn’t even able to bear his own weight and had to be carted off. But if it’s an Achilles tear, we might have to say goodbye to Stribling for the rest of the season.

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The 49ers selected the rookie WR in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft (33rd overall) after general manager John Lynch had to trade down twice to stock up on draft picks. Stribling certainly impressed the 49ers during the offseason practices and preseason games. The 6’2 Ole Miss standout clocked a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

In his first preseason game, Stribling became the second NFL receiver in the last 10 years to catch seven passes in the first 20 minutes of a preseason game. He caught seven passes for 63 yards. Even head coach Kyle Shanahan praised how his hands looked during receptions and how physical he was during the plays.

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Stribling even impressed his fellow wide receivers.

“He gets the job done,” Mike Evans said about Stribling. “Strib gets the job done… He’s been a pro—the way he practices, the way he prepares. He’s going to make a lot of plays for us this year.”

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It’s pretty rare for rookies to open regular-season games. And if they do, it’s mostly because of their impeccable talent. Such was the case with De’Zhaun Stribling. Unfortunately, his story ended even before he had the chance to impress the international crowd in Melbourne.