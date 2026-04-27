2026 NFL Draft AFC Report Card: Grading Every Team as Browns Execute Dream Scenario and Titans Leave Everyone Baffled

On paper, several teams in the AFC seemed to have really improved the talent on their rosters, while other franchises that selected early in the round made some head-scratching decisions. So, without further ado, let’s get into the AFC report card for the 2026 NFL draft.

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Baltimore Ravens

While the Ravens have a new head coach, the front office that has kept this team competitive through the draft remains intact and continues the tradition. Olaivavega Ioane was mocked to the Ravens by many throughout the draft process, and that’s where the big guard ended. He’s a perfect fit for the scheme, and though I believe he was overrated by many, he’ll be a productive lineman for a long time to come. After the Maxx Crosby debacle, the team signed Trey Hendrickson and wanted another pass rusher.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Penn State offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 28, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602280244

Getting Zion Young in the second round was great value, as he’s a terrific pass rusher with a great upside. The Ravens went pass catcher with their next three picks, including receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt as well as tight end Matthew Hibner. Lane and Sarratt are bigger possession wideouts who nicely complement what’s already on the depth chart, while Hibner could eventually be a terrific replacement for Isaiah Likely, who was lost in free agency. Chandler Rivers was a good value in Round 5 and could develop into a nickel or dime back on Sundays. Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was terrific value in the seventh round. Grade A

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Buffalo Bills

The Bills did a bit of bouncing around in what was mostly a defensive draft. After moving out of the first round, they selected T.J. Parker with the 35th pick, which was a steal. Parker is a great fit for the Bills’ defensive scheme and is the type of pass rusher they like. Drafting Davison Igbinosun with the 62nd choice was a bit of a reach in my opinion. He possesses terrific size, but he has been a human penalty flag for much of the past two seasons, and his best football was three years ago.

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Imago Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the first football practice at the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.

Buffalo rebounded with four sensational picks on the final day of the draft. Offensive lineman Jude Bowry is an athletic blocker who has potential at a variety of spots. Skyler Bell isn’t very big or fast, but he’s a terrific pass catcher who could develop into a WR3. Kaleb Elarms-Orr was a great value in the fourth round and fits a need at off-ball linebacker. Jalon Kilgore could turn into one of the steals in the draft, as he’s big, physical, and comes with terrific cover skills. Don’t be surprised if Kilgore turns into a better pro than Igbinosun. Zane Durant was a great value in Round 5, but I fail to see him as a system fit. Grade B+

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Cincinnati Bengals

After their huge predraft trade for Dexter Lawrence, the Bengals had to wait until Day 2 before being called to the clock. When they were, they got a steal selecting Cashius Howell with the draft’s 41st pick. Howell was downgraded for short arms and average size, yet he’s a tremendous pass rusher who is also effective in space. Third-round pick Tacario Davis is a nice-sized corner who had a terrific combine, yet his inconsistent play made him a Day 3 selection for me. Center Connor Lew is a terrific zone-blocking lineman, but he must return from a knee injury that sidelined him midway through last season. Fourth-round pick Colbie Young is a solid possession receiver, but he would’ve been available much later in the draft. Offensive lineman Brian Parker II in the sixth round and tight end Jack Endries in the next frame were good value. Grade C

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Cleveland Browns

I mentioned my dream scenario for the Browns was trading down, then selecting a left tackle and receiver, in that order, and that’s exactly what they did. After flipping picks with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns made Spencer Fano the ninth pick of the draft. For a month now, I’ve reported that the Browns are confident Fano can line up at left tackle for them, and I expect he’ll be their Week 1 starter. Selecting underrated receiver KC Concepcion with the 24th pick immediately improves that position, as the speedy Texas A&M receiver can develop into the team’s No. 1 wideout.

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggie wide receiver 7 KC Concepcion catch and run down for seven yards. College Station USA – ZUMAl187 20251220_zsp_l187_155 Copyright: xJamesxLeyvax

Yet the great selections didn’t stop there for Cleveland. Denzel Boston at the top of Round 2 was great value, and he’s a terrific complement for Concepcion. I was never on the Emmanuel McNeil-Warren bandwagon, but he was another value pick in the second frame and helps plug a leaky secondary. Justin Jefferson in the fifth is a terrific run-and-chase linebacker, while tight end Joe Royer, who was selected in the same frame, is a great complement to last year’s rookie sensation Harold Fannin Jr. Finally, Taylen Green is a terrific developmental quarterback who is well worth the sixth-round pick the Browns spent on him. Grade B+

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Denver Broncos

The Broncos’ first-round pick was used to acquire Jaylen Waddle in an offseason trade, bringing necessary speed to the receiver position. Second-round pick Tyler Onyedim has the style and substance to replace John Franklin-Myers, who was lost in free agency. Fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman will be a solid situational runner, though I believe better backs were available to the Broncos. Fellow fourth-rounder Kage Casey could be a solid swing lineman used as guard or tackle, while Justin Joly, taken a round later, is a system fit but needs to be more consistent on the field. Grade C+

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Houston Texans

The Texans did a lot of maneuvering throughout the draft and made what some would consider a surprising pick by choosing Keylan Rutledge with the 26th selection. Then again, had you been reading Essentially Sports the past month, I mentioned that Rutledge was flying up draft boards and that the Texans were considering him in Round 1. He will fill the hole at right guard. The Texans moved up in front of the Giants and stole Kayden McDonald with the 36th selection, the player many originally thought Houston would take in Round 1. McDonald fills another hole, this one on the other side of the line of scrimmage at nose tackle.

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Many will say the choice of Wade Woodaz in Round 4 was a reach, but I disagree; he’s an incredibly instinctive and athletic linebacker who struggled with injury last season. His 2024 film is outstanding. Febechi Nwaiwu was another good pick in the fourth round, and he may get a crack at center, a position of need for Houston. Though I knew Marlin Klein was moving up draft boards, I think the second round was too early to select him. He’s more of an athlete than a football player at this point and needs a lot of work on his game. Lewis Bond was a solid selection in the sixth round, and the combine snub could make the roster as WR5. Aiden Fisher is a great football player but a poor athlete, which is why he fell into the last round. Yet don’t be fooled, he could make the team. Grade B+

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts didn’t possess a first-round pick in this year’s draft and won’t have one next April, due to the trade for Ahmad Gardner. Yet they used their resources well and filled holes. CJ Allen was a bargain with the 53rd pick, and he’s one of the better off-ball linebackers in this draft. Don’t be surprised if he’s starting as a rookie. A.J. Haulcy is a well-sized and hard-hitting safety who is best between the numbers. He too, has starting potential. Fourth-round pick Jalen Farmer is an athletic zone blocking guard with tremendous upside. Bryce Boettcher, also selected in the fourth round, offers potential as a backup linebacker/special-teams player. Deion Burks was a great pick in the final round and could make it as a WR4 and return specialist. Grade B

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars did not have a first-round pick as a result of last year’s trade to move up and select Travis Hunter. When running back Jadarian Price came off the board with the last pick of Round 1, they stood pat and made tight end Nate Boerkircher their initial choice with the 56th selection. This is a head-scratcher to me as there were several better tight ends available, and I don’t see Boerkircher as anything better than a No. 2 at the position. Tanner Koziol, the tight end they took in Round 5, was a better value in my opinion. Defensive tackle Albert Regis was also a reach in Round 3, as he has limited growth and upside potential.

Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher 87 carries the ball after a catch during the first half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_044 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

On the other hand, Emmanuel Pregnon could turn into a steal from that same frame, as he’s a dominant, drive-blocking guard who is relatively effective on the move. Why did he slip? People at USC told me Pregnon could be difficult, while others say he’s often slow picking up offensive schemes. Still, it was well worth a roll of the dice for Jacksonville. Safety Jalen Huskey and edge rusher Wesley Williams are two players I like, but I believe they would’ve been available later in the draft. Josh Cameron could be a steal in Round 6, as he’s sure-handed and productive, but he lacks speed and has a funky body type. Grade C-

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs did a bit of maneuvering before and during the draft. They moved up from pick No. 9 to the sixth slot to select Mansoor Delane, the top cornerback in the draft. He’s a scheme versatile defensive back who should be a Week 1 starter. They used the pick acquired for trading Trent McDuffie to draft Peter Woods, an explosive one-gap defensive tackle who is coming off a disappointing season. Woods has an upside, but he needs to get back to where he was in 2024 when he dominated opponents. I had R Mason Thomas rated lower than Round 2, as he fits the type of edge rusher the Chiefs like. Emmett Johnson will be a terrific situational back who is also a terrific pass catcher. He was a good value in Round 5. Cyrus Allen will compete to be the team’s fifth receiver. Grade B

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had 10 selections in the draft and used them wisely. With the first pick, they selected the player who should lead the franchise for at least a decade, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. I love everything about Mendoza’s game, and the fact that he’ll be learning behind Kirk Cousins is a plus. Second-round selection Treydan Stukes had been flying up draft boards and can play nickel, safety, or even outside cornerback. Trey Zuhn III, selected in Round 3, will likely be used at guard after the free agent acquisition of Tyler Linderbaum. Cornerback Jermod McCoy was worth a roll of the dice in Round 4. There’s a chance he may never play football again, and he could be sidelined in 2026 at the very least, but if he returns to health, it will be the bargain of the draft. Running back Mike Washington Jr. was a great value in Round 4 and is a terrific complement for Ashton Jeanty. Grade B+

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers entered the draft needing a pass rusher and an interior offensive lineman. They came away with both, but I have my concerns. Akheem Mesidor is a terrific system fit for the Chargers defense, yet I never viewed him as a mid-first-round prospect, and that’s where the Chargers took him at pick No. 22. An overaged player, the team will be looking for quick returns, as Mesidor lacks upside. There were a variety of opinions on Jake Slaughter, and I was of the mind that the Chargers’ second-round pick deserved to be selected on Day 3. Slaughter is a ‘tweener; he lacks the size and strength to be a power gap prospect, and he’s very average blocking in motion. I like two of their three picks in Round 4. Receiver Brenen Thompson is small, but he catches the ball extremely well and ran 4.26 seconds in the 40 at the combine. He needs to learn to play to that speed. Genesis Smith is a terrific safety with excellent size and an underrated game. He offers more scheme versatility than given credit for. Sixth-round picks Logan Taylor and Alex Harkey offer versatility on the offensive line as backups. Grade C

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins had a baker’s dozen of picks and used them to transform the face of the team. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor can play several blocking positions, and the 12th pick of the draft brings much-needed physicality to the Dolphins unit. Cornerback Chris Johnson was flying up boards, and the Dolphins found a starter in the 27th selection. Second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is a tough, game-impacting defender who has mastered the art of the punch fumble. AFC East running backs, best beware. Receivers Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and tight end Will Kacmarek, all third-round picks, are big, physical, and effective in a multitude of skills. Fourth-round linebackers Trey Moore and Kyle Louis are situational linebackers with upside. Kevin Coleman Jr. is a terrific slot receiver with potential as a return specialist. Sixth-round pick Seydou Traore immediately becomes the team’s best downfield pass-catching threat at tight end. Grade B+

New England Patriots

Many wondered if the player selected by the Patriots at the end of Round 1 would be wearing a New England uniform this season or if he would be part of the expected trade for A.J. Brown and end up with the Eagles. Those questions got a little louder after the Pats selected Caleb Lomu from Utah. From a scouting perspective, Lomu may need some time before he’s ready to step on the NFL field, as he must get a lot stronger, but his upside is incredible. Then there’s the fact that the Pats selected Will Campbell with the fourth pick in last year’s draft. And while he struggled late in the season, one has to wonder if New England has already given up on him.

Lomu seems like a Howie Roseman-type pick. Getting Gabe Jacas late in Round 2 was great value, as he’s a dynamic pass rusher who fits the Patriots system, and he does a solid job defending the run. Third-round pick Eli Raridon is a solid two-way tight end who is effective in all areas of the position. He’s not dynamic, but he would be effective as a starter in a rotational role. Some believe Dametrious Crownover was going to be a Day 2 pick, but he went in the range I predicted, which was the fifth/sixth round. He’s a massive right tackle prospect for the future, as Morgan Moses, who presently holds down the position for the team, nears the end of his career. During pro-day reporting, I mentioned that the Patriots would add a running back in the draft, and they got a potentially good one in Jam Miller. The Alabama offense struggled when Miller was sidelined with injury last season, which was all too often, but when healthy, he is a difference-maker with the ball in his hands. Grade B

New York Jets

There was intrigue as to who the Jets would select with the second pick of the draft, even as I reported people in the league said it would be David Bailey. I preferred Arvell Reese, but the Jets chose Bailey, who was the best pure pass rusher in the draft and brings much-needed impact to Aaron Glenn’s defense this season. Kenyon Sadiq was a steal with the 16th selection, as he is the weapon teams want at tight end. He’ll team with Mason Taylor to form a lethal duo at the position for the Jets. For the past month, I wrote several times that the Jets had a second-round grade on Omar Cooper and would not take him with the 16th pick. Yet moving into the very back end of Round 1 to ensure the selection of Cooper and now having the flexibility of the fifth-year option on the wideout was a genius move.

Imago Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey holds his new jersey after being picked by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at the Draft Theater, outside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT20260423901 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Rumor was that the Jets wanted Jacob Rodriguez in the second round, but after the Miami Dolphins scooped him up, New York traded down and drafted D’Angelo Ponds, a terrific pick. Ponds is a dynamic and competitive corner with sensational ball skills. Size is a limiting factor, but he’s a natural nickel back on Sunday. Darrell Jackson Jr. in Round 4 was a solid pick, as he’s a powerful gap-occupying defensive tackle with a big body and underrated athleticism. He’ll swap out with T’Vondre Sweat when the newest Jet needs a breather at nose tackle. The Jets moved up to select Cade Klubnik, which was unnecessary, and he was a reach in Round 4. The Clemson quarterback is coming off a terrible season and lacks the physical skills to start on Sundays. Cole Payton, selected by the Eagles a round later, has much more potential as a developmental quarterback. They finished with a draft with two picks in the last round, guard Anez Cooper and safety VJ Payne. Both were terrific selections and have a chance to make the active roster. Grade A

Pittsburgh Steelers

Many will focus on the Steelers losing out on receiver Makai Lemon to the Philadelphia Eagles. I’ll concentrate on the player they chose instead, offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, a developing lineman who could be the best blocker to come from this draft in three years. Iheanachor fits a need on the Steelers’ offensive line and gives the unit a lot of versatility. He can line up at right tackle, which means Troy Fautanu, the 2024 first-round pick who presently mans the spot, can kick into guard or even move to left tackle, a position he held down successfully in college, depending on the status of Broderick Jones. Pittsburgh came back and selected a receiver in Round 2, Germie Bernard. He’s a precise route runner with reliable hands who will be a terrific complement for DK Metcalf. The combination of Iheanachor and Bernard is better than Lemon and any offensive lineman they would’ve drafted in Round 2.

I’m not a fan of either pick in the third round by Pittsburgh: quarterback Drew Allar or Daylen Everette. Allar’s career has gone downhill over the past three years, and while Everette is big, fast, and athletic, he cannot make plays with his back to the ball. Gennings Dunker was a terrific selection in Round 3 and offers the team a potential starter at guard. Fourth-rounder Kaden Wetjen is a natural slot receiver who will bring impact as a kick and punt returner. He’s short, but he has a stout build, a great burst of speed, and terrific upside. I love both of the Steelers’ last-round picks. Safety Robert Spears-Jennings is woefully underrated and has the size and skill to start on Sundays. Eli Heidenreich provided one of the best scenes from the draft when he appeared on stage in full Naval uniform after being selected. That aside, he is a dynamic pass catcher out of the backfield who finds ways to make big plays. Grade B+

Tennessee Titans

What were the Titans thinking? With all due respect to Carnell Tate as well as Keldric Faulk, players I like, it seemed as though Tennessee panicked and didn’t have a well-thought-out plan in Round 1. Making Tate the first player from Ohio State drafted and selecting him over Reese and Styles was shocking. This is a move reminiscent of the Corey Davis pick from 2017, though Tate is a better wideout. And while I liked defensive Faulk more than most, I just don’t believe he’s a good fit for Robert Saleh’s defense, and giving away picks to move into the back end of Round 1 to select him was questionable. Anthony Hill Jr. in Round 2 was a terrific selection, as he’s a speedy pursuit linebacker that fits Saleh’s system. Running back Nick Singleton could be a steal in Round 5 if he gets his mojo back and returns to the form he displayed in 2024. Interior offensive lineman Pat Coogan is an effort blocker who could be used at guard or center. Grade C-