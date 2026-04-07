NFL Draft Big Board Update: Mansoor Delane Cracks Top 10, Peter Woods Tumbles as Michael Trigg’s Stock Craters

The latest edition of the EssentiallySports Big Board includes updated grades and a lot more scouting reports. Several players have improved their draft stocks since the prior update, while others saw a justifiable drop down the board. Let’s dive in.

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The newest edition of the Big Board includes 508 graded players with scouting reports on 422 of them. Players from all programs in the FBS have been covered, with scouting reports including the power four conferences and independent schools as well as lesser conferences and divisions.

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Expect another 30 or so scouting reports on the final few stragglers before the draft.

The top two cornerbacks saw a bump up the big board.

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Mansoor Delane moves into the top 10 based on the strength of his pro-day 40 time of 4.38 seconds during the LSU workout. This puts to rest any concerns about Delane’s speed, which have been hovering since his days at Virginia Tech.

A versatile cover corner, word is that Delane could end up being drafted as early as the seventh pick, presently owned by the Washington Commanders, or two selections later to the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Jermod McCoy moved up five slots and now resides at the 14th-best prospect on the board.

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McCoy, like Delane, timed the forty in 4.38 seconds during Tennessee’s pro day, his first public display of working out since his knee injury from January of 2025. McCoy will need a bit of time to get back into football shape, yet he’s big, fast and has terrific tape from the 2024 season.

Another SEC prospect, tight end Oscar Delp, made a big move up draft boards based on his pro-day workout. As we initially reported, Delp timed 4.49 seconds in the 40, hit 38 inches in the vertical jump and looked fantastic during position drills at the Georgia workout.

There was a lot of unknown surrounding Delp in the predraft process, much of it the result of playing with four good receivers at UGA and some inconsistent quarterback play. He has cemented himself as a day two pick and will compete to be TE3.

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The sliders are led by defensive tackle Peter Woods of Clemson. Advertised as a big, athletic tackle, Woods performed poorly last season and has not distinguished himself during the predraft process.

After not working out at the combine, where he measured 6-foot-2.5 and 298 pounds, Woods ran two 10-yard splits during pro day (timing a best of 1.67 seconds) and never completed the 40 due to an alleged left hamstring strain.

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He also touched 29 inches in the vertical jump, a number that certainly does not put him in the category of “big and athletic”. Woods went from 18 to 30 on the board.

Another defensive tackle, Zxavian Harris, dropped from a potential fourth-round pick to a seventh-round prospect. Harris told me personally that he was red-flagged during combine medicals with a foot injury and was not allowed to work out. He chose to have surgery on his foot to repair the condition and ensure he’ll ready for camp.

While it was probably the best strategy for Harris, scouts wanted marks for another described as a big, athletic defensive tackle.

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No player has taken a bigger tumble down the big board than Baylor tight end Michael Trigg, who dropped from 96 to 247. And there are several reasons for this.

Trigg chose not to test at the combine and only completed the vertical jump at pro day, citing a left hamstring issue. He hit a measly 27.5 inches in the vertical jump at pro day, as scouts told me he had checked out of the workout, a good way to describe his play at times the past two years.

There are multiple questions as to why Trigg did not play the end of last season, despite the fact that the reason given was a “minor injury.” Scouts are also looking closer at what happened in 2023 when Trigg was at Mississippi, but left the program after three games into that season.