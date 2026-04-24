NFL Draft Day 2 Intel: McCoy’s Slide, Medical Red Flags, and O-Line Decisions

There is still plenty of talent available on the board as Day 2 of the draft is about to kick off. There are also questions about some of that highly rated talent that remains. Here’s a primer before the second round begins.

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MCCOY COULD HANG AROUND A LONG TIME

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After we were the first to break the news of the red flags on the knee of Jermod McCoy two weeks ago, I mentioned during the Essentially Sports livestream last night that there was a real chance the talented cornerback from Tennessee, who many thought would be a top-12 pick, could fall out of Round 1, and he did. Heading towards Day 2, McCoy is graded as one of the best players available, yet it could be a while before he’s drafted, if that even happens at all.

People with knowledge of the situation tell me that there’s a real possibility McCoy does not get selected in either Round 2 or 3 this evening and, when all is said and done, he could fall into the very late rounds.

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Several sources informed me that the initial surgery to repair the knee McCoy injured did not go as expected and “has not taken hold,” meaning another procedure is very likely. A team could draft McCoy at some point and then redshirt him for most, if not all, of 2026, yet that means McCoy could be away from the field for almost two full seasons.

EXPECT A RUN ON LINEBACKERS IN ROUND 2

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With only two linebackers selected in the first round and players like CJ Allen, Anthony Hill, Jacob Rodriguez, and Jake Golday still available, expect a run on linebackers to start early.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Bucs, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears are just some of the teams expected to take a linebacker in the second round.

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Buffalo made multiple moves last night and finally traded out of the first round, believing there was better value in the linebacker market at the top of the second round. It’s conceivable they select Allen with the 35th pick. I’m told the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals like Rodriguez, while the Houston Texans will consider Golday late in Round 2.

Sources tell me the Denver Broncos’ pick in Round 2 is expected to come down to a linebacker or tight end, Eli Stowers, if he’s still available.

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DEFENSIVE TACKLE TALENT IS STILL AVAILABLE

Just two defensive tackles were selected in the first round last night, Caleb Banks and Peter Woods, to the surprise of many, while Kayden McDonald is still available. The Ohio State junior would be a great pick-up by the New York Giants, who own the 37th pick, as they need a replacement for the recently traded Dexter Lawrence.

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If Lee Hunter of Texas Tech makes it to the Green Bay Packers’ pick at 52, presently their first selection in this draft, that is a direction many believe they will go. The Pack needs a bigger body to man the nose tackle position in their 3-4 alignment.

Tyler Onyedim of Texas A&M will likely come off the board soon after Hunter this evening. The Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers like him in the third round. The sneaky team is the New York Jets.

WATCH THE O-LINEMEN

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Quarterback Fernando Mendoza might get some protection this evening, as I’m told the Las Vegas Raiders will consider offensive guard Chase Bisontis if he’s still available at pick 36.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Texas A&M vs LSU NOV 25 November 25, 2023: LSU defensive end Ovie Oghoufo 2 tries to get around Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis 71 during NCAA football game action between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Jonathan Mailhes/CSM Credit Image: Jonathan Mailhes/Cal Media Baton Rouge LA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231125_zma_c04_018.jpg JonathanxMailhesx csmphotothree202446

Speaking of guards, offensive lineman Gennings Dunker of Iowa is expected to be selected at some point tonight. When he is, pay attention to the position he’s announced at, guard or tackle. While I have Dunker on my tackle board, the majority of teams project the big lineman to right guard.