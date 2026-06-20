NFL Draft Expert Doesn’t “Rule Out” Steelers Going After Brendan Sorsby

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been searching for a franchise quarterback for quite some time now. However, they’ve stayed out of range from the top quarterback prospects. But as Brendan Sorsby enters the NFL Supplemental Draft in July, draft expert Todd McShay urged the Steelers to make a move for the QB.

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“Pittsburgh has tried so long to find their guy at quarterback. You can’t wait until second round because you got the Jets, you got the Cardinals, you got the Browns,” he said on The McShay Show. “They’re all picking before you. I know the reasons why they wouldn’t. I can’t rule out Pittsburgh. This is a unique opportunity for the Steelers.”

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It has been five years since Ben Roethlisberger officially retired, and the Steelers are still searching for a long-term quarterback. There was a failed experiment with Kenny Pickett. Russell Wilson was another projected replacement, having been a perennial contender for most of his career until then. But he could last only one year with the team. Aaron Rodgers was signed just to keep the franchise competitive until Pittsburgh found its next franchise QB.

The Steelers have two young quarterbacks in Will Howard and Drew Allar. But there were better talents in both their draft classes. In 2025, when the Steelers drafted Howard, they could have chosen Jaxson Dart. The latter was the second QB drafted that year, and the New York Giants have a set starter in him now after having to start him early last year. Dynamic QBs like Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel were also passed on before Howard was selected in the sixth round.

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Since Roethlisberger, the Steelers haven’t had a quarterback who could bring them a good amount of wins and could stay consistent. Not having the right kind of signal-caller often defines games. The Steelers lost their teeth in these last few years, which has unfortunately relegated them to the middle of the pack in the draft.

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But in the supplemental draft, the Steelers just have to outbid competitors who want to draft Brendan Sorsby. And it is presumed that he will be picked early.

“The Steelers have been mired in this, ‘We’re good enough every year. We’re right on the fringe. We’re either in the playoffs, getting knocked out early or we just miss the playoffs. So we’re always picking around 21 or 23 or 25, so we can’t get that guy,” McShay added. … “This is a unique opportunity for the Steelers. I’m just throwing it out there.”

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Last season at Cincinnati, he showcased elite arm talent by throwing 2,800 yards and scoring 27 touchdowns, with only five interceptions. He’s also added 1,300 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, making him a one-of-a-kind talent to have graced the supplemental draft. He’s only here because he has no other way of realizing his NFL dream after the gambling controversy.

For the uninitiated, Sorsby has chosen to forsake the 2026 season even after getting a preliminary injunction from a Texas court. The NCAA had initially revoked his eligibility after it was found that he wagered more than $90,000 on thousands of bets. At least 40 of them were on his own team (Indiana Hoosiers) while he was still playing there. Now that he has no way of playing the 2026 season, the supplemental draft is his last hope.

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If the Steelers want Sorsby, they need to be strategic. Quarterback-needy teams like the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns might get the first shot at Sorsby. And both franchises possess enough future draft capital to easily sacrifice a 2027 pick to secure him. Well, Pittsburgh is already doing its homework on the QB, as per Steelers insider Mike DeFabo. But there are a few other teams that could benefit by drafting Sorsby.

Steelers can face competition regarding the Brendan Sorsby supplemental draft

The New York Jets brought Geno Smith back as the short-term starter for the 2026 season, and drafted Cade Klubnik as the backup. Right now, they have three picks for the 2027 draft’s first round, and one each for the second and third. With Sorsby on the team, the Jets wouldn’t have to worry about the QB room for quite some time. They are in a more alarming position than the Steelers when it comes to quarterback play.

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Had this year’s draft class had a stronger group of quarterbacks, the Jets might have addressed this need then. But with Sorsby becoming available to them right now, it won’t be a surprise if we find out the Jets bid for him.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, present another interesting opportunity. There is no solid QB1 candidate on their roster right now: Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew II lose their (minimal) edge when someone like Sorsby enters the picture. Put him in a QB battle with them and Carson Beck, and Sorsby might get to start for the Cardinals by next year.

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For the Steelers’ front office, the evaluation process will rely on a few questions. General manager Omar Khan will have to carefully weigh Sorsby’s talents against the potential of a PR fiasco. If the Steelers are finally ready to swing for the fences, Sorsby might just be the bold gamble that solves their quarterback crisis for the next decade.