NFL Draft Risers and Sliders: Florida’s Jadan Baugh Claims RB1 Status as Week 4 Delivers Chaos

It was a wild Saturday on the college football schedule, as top-ranked Texas squeaked by Tennessee while Mississippi, ranked fourth in the nation coming into the weekend, was handled by Florida. And karma came around to bite Michigan, as the team lost to Iowa on the final play of the game. Several linebackers and edge-rushing prospects impressed NFL scouts, as did one Gators ball carrier, who will compete to be RB1 next April. Here are the Risers and Sliders for Week 4.

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Risers

Jadan Baugh/RB/Florida: While some will claim Mississippi fell into a trap after the emotional victory over LSU, the loss to Florida on Saturday was never a contest, as the Gators whooped the Rebels from the get-go. And it was Baugh who set the tone early. The running back scored touchdowns on two of the Gators’ first three possessions and finished the game plowing into the end zone to seal the victory.

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Imago October 11, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Florida running back Jadan Baugh 13 carries the ball during the second half of the college football game between Texas A&M and Florida on October 11, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M won, 34-17. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251011_zap_c201_027 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

He finished with 142 rushing yards as well as three scores, and was the dominant force Mississippi could not stop. This marked the fifth consecutive game that Baugh rushed for more than 100 yards, a Florida record.

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And while he looked terrific carrying the ball, the ability to do the little things made Baugh stand out for me. He did a great job helping his quarterback sell ball fakes and was the player the Rebels’ defense game planned around, to no avail. With Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy sidelined, Baugh took advantage of the opportunity to stake his claim as RB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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Colin Simmons/Edge/Texas: The Tennessee offensive line leaves a lot to be desired, and a mediocre group of blockers was further weakened due to injuries during the game. Yet after his lame attempt to water the Volunteers’ field, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty, Simmons displayed why he has an early first-round grade from scouts.

Imago Linebacker Colin Simmons Texas Longhorns, 11 reacts after a defensive play USA, Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football, Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal Game, 10.01.2025 USA, Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football, Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal Game, 10.01.2025 Arlington *** Linebacker Colin Simmons Texas Longhorns, 11 reacts after a defensive play USA, Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football, Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal Game, 10 01 2025 USA, Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football, Cotton Bowl Classic CFP Semifinal Game, 10 01 2025 Arlington Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

The junior finished the game with eight tackles, five TFLs, and five sacks during the Longhorns’ sloppy three-point victory over the Volunteers. He was omnipresent, making plays in the backfield as well as in lateral pursuit. Simmons displayed speed, power, and natural pass-rushing ability, which will only enhance his already soaring draft stock.

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Chris Cole/LB/Georgia: It was a dominant performance by the Bulldogs, who steamrolled Oklahoma, 41-13, a blowout victory made possible by their defense. And it was Cole, whose game is progressing by leaps and bounds, who dominated the contest. Cole finished with eight tackles, one TFL, one sack, and recovered two fumbles, one of which he brought back 85 yards for a touchdown.

Imago ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Linebacker Chris Cole 9 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after picking up a football during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on September 26, 2026 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Oklahoma at Georgia EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26092635571

During my Georgia preview last month, I mentioned that Cole has great size, athleticism, and upside, which he’s starting to meet. The junior is rounding into a complete linebacker, not just a pass rusher, and he has first-round potential. He shows great speed in lateral pursuit and force up the field, and his instincts have been impressive.

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Cole is diagnosing the action rather than just reacting to plays, and his mental aptitude on the field matches his physical ability.

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Arion Carter/LB/Tennessee: Despite being on the losing squad, Carter turned in a winning performance against Texas. Finishing with 11 tackles and a half-sack, the senior was a force against the run, on the blitz, and did a solid job in coverage. He also recovered an onside kick late in the game, giving the Volunteers one last chance to win the game that they ultimately squandered.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 12: Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter 7 gets set during the college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 12th, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Tennessee at Georgia Tech EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260912083

Carter initially considered entering last April’s draft before returning to Tennessee for another season. He’s a true off-ball linebacker who could slide into the late part of Day 2 if he tests well before next April’s draft.

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Sleeper Prospect – Carlos Hernandez/WR/Wake Forest: One week after getting beaten up by Miami, the Demon Deacons traveled to Louisville and pulled a big upset over the Cardinals, 30-27. After falling behind early, Wake Forest had an answer for the Cardinals, and Hernandez was their big-play threat on offense who consistently came through for the team.

Imago LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 26: Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez 8 runs up field after the catch during a college football game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals on September 26, 2026 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, KY. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Wake Forest at Louisville EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon092626087

He finished with nine receptions for 194 yards (21.6-yard average) with one touchdown. In four games, Hernandez has 30 receptions and is averaging 17.2 yards per catch. Entering the season graded as a UDFA by scouts, Hernandez will be getting late-round consideration if he keeps this pace going.

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Small School Prospect – DaVontaye Saunders/RB/Lindsey Wilson University: Few outside the scouting community are familiar with Saunders or Lindsey Wilson University, a school located in Columbia, Kentucky, that has never had a player drafted. Yet the senior from the NAIA school is setting the college football world on fire after receiving PFA grades from scouts.

Saunders has rushed for 100 yards or more in five of six games this season and has totaled 175 yards or more on three occasions. That’s the total he hit this past weekend, 175 rushing yards, against Union Commonwealth when he also had three scores. For the year, Saunders has 12 rushing touchdowns. One year ago, he had a breakout season and finished with 1,579 rushing yards and 20 scores. Saunders is a well-built back who measures 5-foot-10.5 and 210 pounds.

He displays both patience and vision, easily cutting back against the grain and showing a terrific burst through the hole. He runs hard on the inside while also possessing the agility and skill to turn the corner. Saunders’ pass-catching production has been pedestrian this season with just seven receptions, though he hauled in 37 balls last year.

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As a fourth-year player, Saunders will have the chance to sign with an FBS team after the season and play college ball in 2027, or he could enter the draft. If he does, I would expect him to get late-round consideration, as he’s the perfect rotational back for an NFL squad.

Sliders

John Mateer/QB/Oklahoma: It couldn’t have gone much worse for Mateer, who needed a big game against the talented Georgia defense but fell woefully short. The numbers weren’t horrendous, as he was 25 of 34 passing for 231 yards with two TDs. Yet the sole interception he threw was a terrible pass late in the second quarter when the Sooners desperately needed a score.

Imago ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Quarterback John Mateer 10 of the Oklahoma Sooners rolls out of the pocket during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on September 26, 2026 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Oklahoma at Georgia EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26092636385

He also lost two fumbles, including one that was run back 85 yards for a touchdown by Georgia linebacker Chris Cole. Mateer looked indecisive and intimidated, and he showed no sense of urgency. Mateer struggled against Michigan and now looked completely out of sorts against Georgia, which will be a big red flag for scouts.