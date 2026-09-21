NFL Draft Risers and Sliders From Week 3: Trinidad Chambliss Shines as LaNorris Sellers Continues to Slide

It was the contest everyone circled on their calendar back in January, the border war between LSU and Mississippi, which marked another high-stakes chapter for Lane Kiffin in Oxford. And it turned out to be a great game with brilliant performances by multiple NFL prospects. The SEC had several noteworthy next-level players stand out, as did the ACC. Here are the risers and sliders for Week 3.

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Risers

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Trinidad Chambliss/QB/Mississippi: Once again, Chambliss didn’t disappoint and came up big when his team needed him. He pushed the Rebels to a 24-7 halftime lead over LSU, and when the Tigers were able to claw their way back to tie the game, Chambliss ran the ball into the end zone from 14 yards for the winning score late in the fourth quarter. He was also 5 of 6 passing during the final drive, finishing the game with 363 yards passing, two TDs, and one interception. He consistently came through in the big spot for his team and made some incredible throws, accurately placing the ball where only his receiver could make the catch or layering passes between defenders. Chambliss has done some amazing things at quarterback since taking over the starting job barely one year ago. From a pure passer point of view, the argument could be made that Chambliss ranks with Arch Manning or Dante Moore, but his frame, which measures under six feet tall and just about 205 pounds, makes for an interesting evaluation.

Darian Mensah/QB/Miami: The Hurricanes have yet to move into the meat of their schedule, and the opponents thus far have been pedestrian. Yet what Mensah has accomplished to this point cannot be ignored. During the victory over conference opponent Wake Forest, the quarterback finished 30 of 34 passing for 220 yards and three TDs. Mensah was a perfect 20 for 20 at halftime, and on the season he’s completed 90% of his throws for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Hurricanes offense is not a dink-and-dunk passing game that dumps the ball off in the short field and would pad statistics; rather, Mensah is required to throw the ball downfield each game, and he’s been brilliant. I mentioned in my preview of the Hurricanes last month that I believe Mensah has top-10 talent, and though he presently ranks as QB4 on the Essentially Sports big board, he’s going to be drafted much earlier than people presently predict.

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Lance Heard/T/Kentucky: This is the second consecutive week I’ve had my eye on Heard, and once again, he was impressive. After playing well against Alabama last week, when he won more times than not against edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre, Heard took his game to the next level during Kentucky’s upset victory over Texas A&M. He shut down the smaller, quicker Aggies pass rushers and was a dominant run blocker. On more than one occasion, Heard took multiple defenders from the action during a single play, and you could visually see opponents jolt backwards after contact from the big tackle. The question moving towards the draft is Heard’s spot at the next level; can he stay at the left tackle spot he presently holds down for Kentucky, or will he have to move to the right side? Whatever the ultimate decision, Heard is cementing himself as a top-75 prospect in April’s draft.

Elijah Paige/T/USC: Student body right is back in style at USC and was prominent during the Trojans’ 42-35 victory over Rutgers. USC combined for 461 yards of offense, including 184 yards on the ground. Early in the game, when the Trojans built a 10-point lead, they ran student body right, a toss sweep running play that requires the left tackle to pull across the line of scrimmage, then get out front and open holes for the ball carrier, to perfection. And it was Paige who did the dirty work from the back side. His ability to quickly move laterally, then annihilate defenders on the second level was a thing of beauty. Paige is a tall, pass-blocking left tackle who measures 6-foot-7, 319 pounds, and his ability to effortlessly move around the field is impressive. Coming into the season graded as a Day 2 prospect, Paige could slide into the early part of the second round if he continues to play at his present level.

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Sleeper Prospect – Jeremiah Hasley/TE/Duke: Last April’s draft saw several Y tight ends, players at the position who can be used on every down, selected much earlier than anyone expected. If there’s a player fitting that description this season, it’s Hasley, a terrific blocker who also shows ability catching the football. Measuring 6-foot-3.5 and 255 pounds, Hasley is arguably the best blocker of all the top tight ends expected to be available in next April’s draft. But he also catches the ball well, most recently posting a team-leading five receptions for 88 yards during Duke’s 35-7 victory over Stanford. Hasley presently grades as a third-round prospect, yet if he keeps up this pace and tests well before the draft, he could land in the top 60 selections.

Small School Prospect – Nick Minicucci/QB/Delaware: The Blue Hens are still considered a small-school program even though they are starting their second year of play in Conference USA. And Minicucci is one of the better small-school signal callers few pay attention to. He completed 24 of 32 passes for 302 yards with two TDs during Saturday’s victory over Coastal Carolina, twice bringing Delaware from behind before putting them ahead for good in the fourth quarter. Despite throwing for 3,683 yards and 23 TDs last season, Minicucci has been ignored in the scouting community. He possesses the size, arm strength, and accuracy to play on Sundays, and Minicucci should get an invitation to a postseason All-Star game.

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Sliders

LaNorris Sellers/QB/South Carolina: Scouts had high hopes for Sellers despite playing poorly in 2025, grading him as a potential first-round prospect entering the season, yet the gifted quarterback has shown little improvement in his game. He was terrible during the Gamecocks’ home loss to Mississippi State, completing 25 of 40 passes for 282 yards with two TDs and two INTs. Early in the game, Sellers could not move the offense into the end zone despite multiple red-zone opportunities. He then threw a pair of interceptions in the third quarter, making some really poor decisions, which Mississippi State converted into touchdowns. I graded Sellers as the top NFL quarterback prospect in the nation after his brilliant 2024 season, but his game took a step back last year, and in the early going of 2026, it looks as though he’s still regressing. I compared Sellers’ situation to that of Drew Allar during my summer preview of South Carolina and questioned his decision to return to South Carolina this season, believing a change of scenery to another program was necessary. There’s still plenty of time for Sellers to turn it around, but the early signs are not good.