NFL Draft Risers and Sliders: Week 1 Standouts Include LSU’s Jordan Seaton, Houston’s Shadre Hurst

The first full weekend on the college football schedule started with blasé matchups, and the marquee game turned into a dud, as LSU blew out Clemson. Numerous afternoon and evening contests were exciting and delivered. Several NFL prospects had terrific performances, with a few coming out of nowhere to make their mark on next-level decision-makers. It was a good week to be an offensive lineman or off-ball linebacker. Here are the NFL Draft risers and sliders for Week 1.

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Risers

Jordan Seaton/OT/LSU:

Billed as the big Week 1 matchup, Clemson versus LSU turned into a dud, as the South Carolina Tigers could not move the ball or stop the Louisiana Tigers from marching up and down the field. And despite not being on the stat sheet, Seaton was in large part responsible for the 644 combined yards of LSU offense. He was dominant at left tackle, showing off his great athleticism and mixing in a bit of power.

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He shut down Clemson’s top-rated pass rusher Will Heldt, who did not record a sack and was forced to move over the right tackle to avoid Seaton. In fact, the Clemson defense, historically known as a top pass-rushing unit, finished the game with no sacks. Seaton has some technical issues in his game that he must brush off, but he validated his ranking as the top tackle prospect on the Essentially Sports Big Board.

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Shadre Hurst/G/Houston:

The Cougars opened the season with an impressive 33-20 victory over Oregon State, a game in which they accumulated 533 yards of offense in a balanced attack. And while his name does not show up on the stat sheet, Hurst was a big factor in the yardage gained. The Tulane transfer dominated Oregon State defenders, blowing them off the line and creating large holes for the running game while also protecting his quarterback.

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His play on the line was pointed out several times, as Hurst displayed a great combination of quickness, power, and intensity. He measures under 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, which is less than ideal, yet Hurst comes with a scheme-versatile game that will solidify him as a Day 3 selection.

Keaton Thomas/LB/Mississippi:

The Rebels needed a last-second field goal to overcome the upset-minded Louisville Cardinals, 41-38, in a wild game that was back and forth from the get-go. And though Louisville moved the ball at will, Thomas, who transferred from Baylor, had a good initial outing for Mississippi and stood out. Finishing the game with a team-leading eight tackles, he was fast, furious, and made plays all over the field. Thomas is a pure off-ball linebacker who stands out in pursuit and will be a solid Day 2 selection.

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Drayk Bowen/LB/Notre Dame:

It started as a close contest for Notre Dame, which is predicted to win the national title by some, before the Irish pulled away and pounded Wisconsin, 41-13. The defense held the Badgers to 67 yards rushing, and Bowen led the way with nine tackles and one TFL. Graded as a Day 3 pick by NFL scouts, Bowen is a true off-ball linebacker who possesses great instincts and football intellect.

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He diagnoses plays before they unfurl, takes proper angles to the action, and is very efficient in his movement. Bowen lacks great size and is unlikely to test all that well before the draft, but he will be a nice addition in the late rounds as a backup linebacker/special-teams player.

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Sleeper Prospect – Nick Poulos/QB/Ohio:

Poulos was on no one’s scouting radar entering the season, as he rarely saw playing time the previous two years, attempting a combined 57 passes. Yet Poulos showed enough during the Week 1 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln that he is worth watching moving forward. The final stats were not great: 14 of 31 for 164 yards with one touchdown, yet the tape tells a different story. Poulos kept Ohio in the game for three quarters and, were it not for several bad drops by his Bobcats receivers, the score may have been closer than 49-21.

An imposing figure listed at 6-foot-6 and 243 pounds, the quarterback displayed not only a strong arm but the ability to make all the throws. He was athletic, measured, and made good decisions. There was a bit of impatience at times, yet Poulos did enough to warrant further inspection through the remainder of the season.

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Small School Prospect- Marquis Buchanan/WR/Rhode Island:

Rated by NFL scouts as a potential late-round pick prior to the season, Buchanan has proven to be much more during the initial two weeks of 2026. After catching six passes for 72 yards with one TD during URI’s season-opening victory over Merrimack, Buchanan was dominant against FBS opponent Temple.

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Finishing the game with 10 catches, 137 yards and one TD, the senior made his mark early in the contest. Temple was unable to stop Buchanan, who led all receivers in the game, despite knowing the ball would be thrown in his direction. He’s not big or fast; rather, he’s a terrific route runner who catches everything. The better Buchanan tests before the draft, the earlier he’ll be selected next April.

Sliders

Ryan Coleman-Williams/WR/Alabama:

In the words of Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, the song remains the same for Coleman-Williams. The stats were not bad for Coleman-Williams, who led Alabama with five receptions for 130 yards, as he made some big plays and had a terrific punt return. Yet he also dropped several easy passes and even put the ball on the turf when it was handed to him on a reverse.

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Coleman-Williams is a physically gifted playmaker who followed up an incredible freshman campaign with a terrible season in 2025, when he constantly dropped catchable throws. If he doesn’t get rid of the stench from last year and continues to drop passes, Coleman-Williams will torpedo his draft stock.