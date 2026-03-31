NFL Draft: Tight End Prospects Slide After Choosing Not to Run at Pro Day

Essentials Inside The Story Ohio State's Max Klare tweaked his ankle in Indianapolis and chose not to participate

Baylor's Michael Trigg appeared completely checked out acc to the scouts

Cincinnati's Joe Royer was unable to run or jump at Pro Day due to a Hamstring injury

As the NFL’s pro-day circuit winds down with only Indiana left, a curious trend has emerged among this year’s tight end prospects. Several players who were expected to test well are now seeing their draft stock dip, forcing teams to reconsider their evaluations. In the NFL Draft, what you don’t do can often speak louder than what you do. And for a handful of tight end prospects, the decision to remain on the sidelines is sending a message that could cost them millions.

Max Klare, Ohio State

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Max Klare entered the draft conversation as the potential second tight end off the board once he officially announced his intention to enter the draft in January. A fluid and smooth mover, Klare had his moments after transferring from Purdue to Ohio State last season, but he was only going to get limited targets considering the talent the Buckeyes have at wide receiver and running back. Klare’s athleticism was supposed to set him apart from any player at that position in this draft, not named Kenyon Sadiq.

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Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Ohio State tight end Max Klare answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 26, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 26 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602264070

Yet Klare never displayed any of that athleticism for scouts in the predraft process. After choosing not to work out at the combine, he informed scouts at pro day that he tweaked his ankle during position drills in Indianapolis and did not participate in testing during the Ohio State workout. This included the bench press.

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While Klare is a terrific pass catcher and capable blocker, his move-tight-end playing style requires elite athleticism—something he has yet to prove. With no official testing numbers, teams will have to dig deeper into Klare’s game film.

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Joe Royer, Cincinnati

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Unlike Klare, Joe Royer is more of a traditional two-way tight end who can block and catch the ball, primarily in the short and intermediate field. Royer’s 40 time was a concern for scouts before the season, weighing 247 pounds, and scouts estimated he would run a 4.75. By comparison, Josh Cuevas of Alabama, who’s not rated nearly as high as Royer, timed 4.66 seconds at the combine after tipping the scales at 245 pounds.

Imago October 4, 2025, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA: Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer 11 running towards the endzone during a college football game at Nippert Stadium Cincinnati USA – ZUMAt168 20251004_zsp_t168_021 Copyright: xTrentxPattersonx

Royer also chose not to test at the combine, and told scouts at pro day that he re-tweaked his hamstring the week before the Bearcats’ workout and was unable to run or jump. He did inform scouts he would potentially participate in a private workout sometime before draft weekend. If he doesn’t, scouts will move towards the draft, marking him as a 4.75-second athlete, with no additional marks, at just 247 pounds.

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Michael Trigg, Baylor

Baylor’s Michael Trigg is another case study of a tight end scouts have big questions about, but he’s dropping down draft boards because of his inactivity at the combine and pro day. Trigg also chose not to work out in Indianapolis, then, in scouts’ words, “claimed a left hamstring issue as his reason for not working out on pro day” on pro day. Trigg did complete the vertical jump at the Baylor pro day and hit a measly 27.5 inches, though scouts on hand told me he had completely checked out.

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Imago November 29, 2025 Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 walks out before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Houston Cougars the and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Waco US – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_702 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

One big difference between combine workouts and pro days is medicals. The combine has them, while pro days do not. Hence, when a player chooses not to work out in Indianapolis due to injury, they undergo medical exams that can lead to exclusions. At pro day, teams are taking players at their word.

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The other cautionary tale is that players must be careful not to test at the combine and wait until pro day. There are too many things that can go wrong.