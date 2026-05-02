NFL Draft Viewership Crashes Double Digits as 2026 Event Down 12% From Last Year

Essentials Inside The Story The 2026 draft remains the third-most-watched since the current format began in 2010

The 2026 Draft drew a massive 805,000 attendees over three days

The event averaged 6.6 million viewers

The 2026 NFL Draft drew significant attention in person, attracting over 800,000 attendees. However, its digital performance was far less impressive. Despite being broadcast on multiple platforms, including TV and streaming services, the event experienced a noticeable decline in viewership. In 2025, the event captivated an average of 7.5 million viewers, but this time around, the numbers dipped by 12%.

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The event took place from April 23 to 25, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As for the broadcast coverage, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN were set to be the main channels. Meanwhile, the list of streaming platforms included ESPN App, NFL+, Disney+, and Hulu.

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Despite a wide range of platforms, the 2026 NFL Draft struggled to pull viewership and averaged only 6.6 million viewers in three days, with round 1 numbers averaging 13.2 million viewers.

The event had several highlight moments. From the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick to the LA Rams drafting Ty Simpson as Matthew Stafford’s successor, bypassing immediate defensive needs, the show had its charm, but not quite compared to the previous year.

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The 2025 NFL Draft took place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Legendary cornerback Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, stood among the many prospects to get picked by an NFL team. The celebrity rookie storyline kept many viewers glued to the event.

Imago April 24, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: NFL, American Football Herren, USA fans enter the Draft theater before the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260424_zsp_g257_042 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

On top of that, Sanders was viewed as a premier quarterback prospect heading into the draft. However, he experienced a draft slide in 2025 after falling from a projected top-five pick to the 5th round. Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft as the 144th overall pick.

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This became another reason behind the 7.5 million average viewership numbers last year. But the 2026 NFL Draft show seemingly had no such exciting picks for the Day 2 and 3 action. Hence, there was a 12% decline in the average viewership numbers.

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Despite the dip, the event still stands as the third-most-watched draft since the current format was adopted in 2010. In addition to that, the 2026 NFL Draft garnered a record-breaking attendance. It drew a total of 805,000 fans over three days and shattered the previous record of 775,000 footfall set by Detroit in 2024

Local business reveals less economic traffic and engagement in the 2026 NFL Draft

When the 2026 NFL Draft took place in Pittsburgh, it looked like a huge success. It was Steel City’s first time hosting the event. Around 800,000+ people attended. On the surface, this should have been great news for local shops, restaurants, and small businesses. But surprisingly, many business owners had contradictory statements.

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Even though many came, most stayed in specific event areas like the stadium and main fan zones. This created a problem for the businesses outside those areas. They had very few customers and appeared visibly upset as it impacted them.

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Many local business owners expected huge demands from the visitors and stocked up on extra supplies and hired additional staff. However, what unfolded was quite the opposite of their expectations.

“We planned a lot of things to get ready,” said the owner of PGF Sports apparel store in the Strip District, Maria Lee. “I thought I didn’t have enough merchandise for the draft.” Instead, she was left with unsold excess stock and “lost a lot of money on it (the draft)”.

Most of the attendance was concentrated on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium and at Point State Park, where the 2026 NFL Draft took place. Compared to that, other neighborhoods, including the aforementioned Strip District, saw far less footfall.

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So, in terms of the viewership and a portion of the local business revenue, this year’s NFL Draft show witnessed a negative outcome. In 2027, the NFL Draft will be held in Washington, D.C. While the exact calendar dates have yet to be finalised, the event will take place over its traditional three-day window around April 2027.

The officials have projected a massive turnout. They hope to attract over 1 million fans across the three-day event, potentially setting a new all-time record. Considering that, it will be interesting to see what the NFL plans to do to improve its viewership numbers in the coming year.