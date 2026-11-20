More and more players continue to shine as the weeks of college football go by. NFL Draft season is picking up, so more and more NFL fans are starting to pay attention to which college player could be on their teams soon.

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In Week 11, we saw the entire unit ball out, with some tackles showing real poise in pass protection. Here are my standouts from Week 11 after watching the film.

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Entire Georgia Defense

Icon Sportswire ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Linebacker Chris Cole 9 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after picking up a football during the college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Georgia Bulldogs on September 26, 2026 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 26 Oklahoma at Georgia EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26092635571

It sounds funny to call it an entire unit, but everyone on the Bulldogs’ defense performed at a high level to limit the Missouri offense. It all started on the first play of the game with linebacker Raylen Wilson dropping into coverage, carrying a crosser over the middle, then turning his head to make an interception.

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Wilson wasn’t the only defender who had a solid day. Linebacker Chris Cole was all over the field, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV had a nice pass breakup down the sideline, and defensive back Khalil Barnes had a nice pass breakup on a slant in man coverage. The Missouri offense had no answers and couldn’t sustain drives. It’s all a result of how well Kirby Smart has coached this unit to perform at its best.

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Even though players like Jordan Hall and KJ Bolden didn’t have “highlight” plays, both still flashed the traits that make them intriguing players in this draft class. For Hall, it’s been his pure strength in the run game, not being able to be moved; then for Bolden, his versatility being able to fill the run as well as cover in the back end.

Willie Rodriguez, TE, Kentucky

Rodriguez will be everyone’s favorite Day 3 tight end in this next draft class. Knowing the NFL, he’ll likely go on Day 2 with teams leaning into heavier personnel. But once again, Rodgriquez showed out for this Kentucky passing offense. He had 62 yards on five catches against Florida.

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Throughout the game, Rodriguez showed off his ball skills, high-pointing passes, and concentration hauling in crossing routes. Not only that, but Rodriguez does a good job in the run game as well. He won’t move people off their spot, but shows a good base and willingness to get a hat on a hat. Rodriguez can also get out in space and lead the way on a toss play, showing his tracking ability in the run game as well.

Emmanuel Oyebadejo, DL, Florida

Okay, this one is more of a traits winner than a statistical winner. Oyebadejo didn’t have an elite performance, with four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss against Kentucky, but when you watch the tape, he pops. We’ve mentioned Oyebadejo before, but for those who don’t know, he’s a 6-foot-6, 299-pound defensive lineman who moves differently for his size. Watching him throughout this game, he has a rare get-off for his size, which makes his tape fun to watch.

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Oyebadejo had a quick win off a swim move, showing off quick hands mixed with edge speed. Now, when Oyebadejo gets to the top of the pocket, he doesn’t have the bend to turn the corner to finish plays. It’s the one limiting factor in his game, but an NFL team will take a chance on his size. Cause man, watching his get-off is just scary.

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Elijah Paige, OT, USC

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 01: Woody Marks #4 of the USC Trojans celebrates his 13-yard, game-winning rushing touchdown against the LSU Tigers with Lake McRee #87, Elijah Paige #72, and Mason Murphy #76 in the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers of the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium on September 01, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Tigers 27-20. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

It was another strong outing for Paige against Indiana. He gave up zero sacks and seven total pressures. Paige packs a monster 6-foot-7 and 315-pound frame, and you saw that against the Hoosiers. In pass protection, he’s clean, knows how to get out of his set, and keeps his chest up high with his hands ready.

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One aspect of Paige’s game that has worried me was speed around the edge. Well, he went against Tobi Osunsanmi, who is a speed rusher and has had a good season for Indiana. In those matchups, the sheer arm length and size helped Paige win those matchups. The ability to mirror edge rushers is just natural, and it’s clear when watching his tape. He’s looked strong in the past two weeks against Ohio State and Indiana.

Anthony Donkoh, OT, Penn State

Donkoh did give up his first sack of the season against Minnesota this past weekend, but he’s still a winner in this article. He’s a strong player, man; that’s just the best way to put it. When he gets his left arm engaged with any edge defender in the run or pass game, they won’t get any space on him. What’s the most intriguing part of his game is the run blocking. Donkoh knows how to work against double teams, executing down blocks to perfection, and just moves people.

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It sounds silly to say, but it’s important to see which linemen just have the strength to get people out of the way. Donkoh has that strength; you can see it when he operates. Even when working at the second level, you could see him slow down to readjust to his targets. That’s a small thing, but it shows maturity for his game.

Benjamin Brahmer, TE, Penn State

Another interesting tight end to keep tabs on is Brahmer for Penn State. He’s 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, and he had two touchdowns against Minnesota. He won’t wow you with route running or short-area quickness, but his stride length creates separation. Brahmer thrives in the red zone with that size. He’s able to rise up and make tough catches, which he did down the seam for his first one. The second showed good awareness: he ran a glance route, then settled between two zone defenders.

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One aspect of his game that worried me was his run-blocking ability. Against Minnesota, it wasn’t perfect, but he gave effort. He wasn’t lazy; he tried his best, which is all you can ask for. While the lack of explosiveness in his route running could hurt his draft stock, if Brahmer enters the draft, the size alone will get him taken on Day 2.

Jalen Thompson, Edge, Arizona State

The Big 12 gets a knock for not having an elite pass rusher, but Thompson is putting together a strong season. He’s had five sacks over his last four games, showcasing his power. One of his sacks against UCF came when he straight-up bull-rushed the tackle into the quarterback. His second was a good effort, working to the top of the pocket and using his hands late to get around the edge.

Thompson is a bit lackluster in run defense, but his size will intrigue NFL teams. Traits are one of the driving factors for edge rushers, and the strength he possesses will get his name on people’s radar.

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Aidan Mizell, WR, UCLA

When you have back-to-back games over 150 receiving yards, you’ll get on this list. Mizell has been the No. 1 target for UCLA over the past two weeks, showing his big-play ability. He’s averaging 33.4 yards per reception this year and has four touchdowns this year.

Mizell is able to create after the catch, as you saw against Illinois. He took a simple out route up the field for a chunk play, weaving through traffic and getting down the left sideline. His route running isn’t the most fluid or polished, but you don’t get 150 yards in back-to-back games off sheer luck. You can tell from watching him that he’s a smart player who understands defensive weaknesses.

Jelani McDonald, S, Texas

Zuma NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Texas vs Arizona State JAN 01 January 1, 2025: Jelani McDonald 25 of Texas battles with Montana Warren 9 of Arizona State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – a CFP Quarterfinal – featuring the 5 seed Texas Longhorns vs 4 seed Arizona State Sun Devils, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Texas survives double-OT with a 39-31 win over Arizona State. Cecil Copeland/CSMCredit Image: Cecil Copeland/Cal Media Atlanta Georgia United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20250101_faf_c04_084.jpg CecilxCopelandx csmphotothree339745

Getting three interceptions will get you on this list. While one of the interceptions was a bit more lucky than the others, two interceptions by McDonald were just lights out. He showed off his range and ball skills to go up and make plays. Even as a ball-hawk in the back end, he still had four run-stop tackles. This game was a stamp of approval on McDonald’s scouting report. A long, rangy safety who can make plays at all three levels, packing the versatility to line up anywhere he needs to. Just a fun performance to watch and a great stock-raising performance.

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Ty Benefield, S, LSU

As a Benefield fan since the beginning of the season, his performance against Texas was a statement. He had eight tackles, one sack, and two interceptions against the Longhorns. Benefield showed off the sheer versatility he has to be a box defender and operate in the back half. What impressed me the most was his eyes. On one of his interceptions, he started as the single-high safety in the middle of the field and read Manning’s eyes, then rotated over and picked him off. That’s great improvement as a pass defender, which just raises his stock.

Just wait for the combine, and Benefield will skyrocket up the boards.